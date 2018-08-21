Install Tor on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

Objective

Operating System and Software Versions

Operating System: - Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

- Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Software: - Tor version 0.3.2.9

Requirements

sudo

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Instructions

Install Tor on Ubuntu

apt

$ sudo apt install tor

9050

ss

$ ss -nlt State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port LISTEN 0 128 0.0.0.0:22 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 0 5 127.0.0.1:631 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 0 128 127.0.0.1:9050 0.0.0.0:*

$ tor --version Tor version 0.3.2.9 (git-64a719dd25a21acb).

Tor Network connection test

$ wget -qO - https://api.ipify.org; echo 89.137.173.226

torsocks

$ torsocks wget -qO - https://api.ipify.org; echo 185.220.101.13

Torify your shell

torsocks

torsocks

torsocks

$ source torsocks on Tor mode activated. Every command will be torified for this shell.

torsocks

$ wget -qO - https://api.ipify.org; echo 185.220.101.13

$ echo ". torsocks on" >> ~/.bashrc

$ source torsocks off Tor mode deactivated. Command will NOT go through Tor anymore.

Enable Tor Control Port

my-tor-password

torpass=$(tor --hash-password "my-tor-password")

$ printf "HashedControlPassword $torpass

ControlPort 9051

" | sudo tee -a /etc/tor/torrc

$ sudo /etc/init.d/tor restart

9050

9051

$ $ ss -nlt State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port LISTEN 0 128 0.0.0.0:22 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 0 5 127.0.0.1:631 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 0 128 127.0.0.1:9050 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 0 128 127.0.0.1:6010 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 0 128 127.0.0.1:9051 0.0.0.0:*

Connect to Tor Control Port

telnet

$ telnet 127.0.0.1 9051 Trying 127.0.0.1... Connected to 127.0.0.1. Escape character is '^]'. AUTHENTICATE "my-tor-password" 250 OK SIGNAL NEWNYM 250 OK SIGNAL CLEARDNSCACHE 250 OK quit 250 closing connection Connection closed by foreign host.

Line 5

AUTHENTICATE

Line 7

Line 9

$ source torsocks off Tor mode deactivated. Command will NOT go through Tor anymore. $ torsocks wget -qO - https://api.ipify.org; echo 103.1.206.100 $ echo -e 'AUTHENTICATE "my-tor-password"\r

signal NEWNYM\r

QUIT' | nc 127.0.0.1 9051 250 OK 250 OK 250 closing connection $ torsocks wget -qO - https://api.ipify.org; echo 185.100.87.206

Configure Browser to use Tor network

Open up browser settings and enter SOCKS Host to localhost and Port to 9050 . Lastly, tick the Proxy DNS when using SOCKS v5 tick-box.

Check your configuration by navigating to eg: https://www.ipchicken.com/ Your external IP address should be concealed and Tor network IP address sould be shown here.