ObjectiveThe objective is to Install OpenCV on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux and provide a simple OpenCV example
Operating System and Software Versions
- Operating System: - Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver
- Software: - OpenCV 3.2 or higher
RequirementsPrivileged access to your Ubuntu System as root or via
sudo command is required.
DifficultyEASY
Conventions
- # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudocommand
- $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Install OpenCV on UbuntuOpenCV is a multi-platform open source Computer vision library. OpenCV is part of Ubuntu's universe package repository.
Ubuntu OpenCV with PythonThere are three choices for OpenCV install with python bindings. You can choose between Python 2 version or Python 3 version or both.
To install OpenCV on Ubuntu 18.04 with python 2 bindings open up terminal and enter:
$ sudo apt -y install python-opencvConfirm a correct OpenCV installation by loading the appropriate
cv2 library :
For installation of OpenCV on Ubuntu 18.04 with Python 3 bindings execute:
$ python
Python 2.7.14+ (default, Feb 6 2018, 19:12:18)
[GCC 7.3.0] on linux2
Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information.
>>> import cv2
>>> cv2._version__
'3.2.0'
>>>
$ sudo apt -y install python3-opencvConfirm a correct OpenCV installation by loading the appropriate
cv2 library :
$ python3
Python 3.6.4+ (default, Feb 12 2018, 08:25:03)
[GCC 7.3.0] on linux
Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information.
>>> import cv2
>>> cv2.__version__
'3.2.0'
>>>
Example Opencv Python TestLet's perform a sample Opencv Python test to denoise image sample. Save the following code within a new
denoise.py file within your home directory:
import numpy as np
import cv2
from matplotlib import pyplot as plt
img = cv2.imread('gray_DSC00931.png')
b,g,r = cv2.split(img) # get b,g,r
rgb_img = cv2.merge([r,g,b]) # switch it to rgb
# Denoising
dst = cv2.fastNlMeansDenoisingColored(img,None,10,10,7,21)
b,g,r = cv2.split(dst) # get b,g,r
rgb_dst = cv2.merge([r,g,b]) # switch it to rgb
plt.subplot(211),plt.imshow(rgb_img)
plt.subplot(212),plt.imshow(rgb_dst)
plt.show()
matplotlib which is required by the above code. If using Python 3 version make sure to suffix python keyword with digit 3:
$ sudo apt install python3-matplotlibObtain a sample image using
wget command:
$ wget -O ~/opencv-sample.png https://linuxconfig.org/images/opencv-sample.pngLastly, execute the the above OpenCV python code:
$ python3 denoise.py
Ubuntu OpenCV with C++The following linux command will install OpenCV on Ubuntu 18.04 with C++ libraries:
$ sudo apt install libopencv-devThe OpenCV libraries are now installed within
/usr/include/opencv2 directory.
C++ Opencv ExamplesStore the below code into a new
img-display.cpp file within your home directory:
Once ready, compile the above code to produce
#include <opencv2/core/core.hpp>
#include <opencv2/highgui/highgui.hpp>
#include <iostream>
using namespace cv;
using namespace std;
int main( int argc, char** argv )
{
if( argc != 2)
{
cout <<" Usage: display_image ImageToLoadAndDisplay" << endl;
return -1;
}
Mat image;
image = imread(argv[1], CV_LOAD_IMAGE_COLOR); // Read the file
if(! image.data ) // Check for invalid input
{
cout << "Could not open or find the image" << std::endl ;
return -1;
}
namedWindow( "Display window", WINDOW_AUTOSIZE );// Create a window for display.
imshow( "Display window", image ); // Show our image inside it.
waitKey(0); // Wait for a keystroke in the window
return 0;
}
img-display executable binary:
$ g++ img-display.cpp -o img-display `pkg-config --cflags --libs opencv`Download sample image:
$ wget -O ~/linuxconfig_logo.png https://linuxconfig.org/images/linuxconfig_logo.pngDisplay the image using the newly compiled
img-display executable binary:
$ ./img-display linuxconfig_logo.png