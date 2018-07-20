Install OpenCV on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

Operating System: - Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

- Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Software: - OpenCV 3.2 or higher

sudo

# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Install OpenCV on Ubuntu

Ubuntu OpenCV with Python

$ sudo apt -y install python-opencv

cv2

$ python Python 2.7.14+ (default, Feb 6 2018, 19:12:18) [GCC 7.3.0] on linux2 Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information. >>> import cv2 >>> cv2._version__ '3.2.0' >>>

$ sudo apt -y install python3-opencv

cv2

$ python3 Python 3.6.4+ (default, Feb 12 2018, 08:25:03) [GCC 7.3.0] on linux Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information. >>> import cv2 >>> cv2.__version__ '3.2.0' >>>

Example Opencv Python Test

denoise.py

import numpy as np import cv2 from matplotlib import pyplot as plt img = cv2.imread('gray_DSC00931.png') b,g,r = cv2.split(img) # get b,g,r rgb_img = cv2.merge([r,g,b]) # switch it to rgb # Denoising dst = cv2.fastNlMeansDenoisingColored(img,None,10,10,7,21) b,g,r = cv2.split(dst) # get b,g,r rgb_dst = cv2.merge([r,g,b]) # switch it to rgb plt.subplot(211),plt.imshow(rgb_img) plt.subplot(212),plt.imshow(rgb_dst) plt.show()

matplotlib

$ sudo apt install python3-matplotlib

wget

$ wget -O ~/opencv-sample.png https://linuxconfig.org/images/opencv-sample.png

$ python3 denoise.py

Python OpenCV on Ubuntu 18.04. Example test successful.

Ubuntu OpenCV with C++

$ sudo apt install libopencv-dev

/usr/include/opencv2

C++ Opencv Examples

img-display.cpp

#include <opencv2/core/core.hpp> #include <opencv2/highgui/highgui.hpp> #include <iostream> using namespace cv; using namespace std; int main( int argc, char** argv ) { if( argc != 2) { cout <<" Usage: display_image ImageToLoadAndDisplay" << endl; return -1; } Mat image; image = imread(argv[1], CV_LOAD_IMAGE_COLOR); // Read the file if(! image.data ) // Check for invalid input { cout << "Could not open or find the image" << std::endl ; return -1; } namedWindow( "Display window", WINDOW_AUTOSIZE );// Create a window for display. imshow( "Display window", image ); // Show our image inside it. waitKey(0); // Wait for a keystroke in the window return 0; }

img-display

$ g++ img-display.cpp -o img-display `pkg-config --cflags --libs opencv`

$ wget -O ~/linuxconfig_logo.png https://linuxconfig.org/images/linuxconfig_logo.png

img-display

$ ./img-display linuxconfig_logo.png

C++ OpenCV on Ubuntu 18.04. Example test successful.