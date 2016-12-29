Introduction

Etherpad is an Open Source, web-based and real-time collaborative editor. It allows multiple persons, using their web browsers to edit a document at the same time. It also offers some cool features like rich text formating and instant messaging.The objective is to install Etherpad on Ubuntu 16.04 Linux.# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use ofcommand$ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged userPrivileged access to your Ubuntu machine.In this first stage, let's installandEtherpad relies on. We will install its latest stable version by using the following commands:Here, we will clone the binaries intodirectory:Now we will run Etherpad by the use of the command below:Once Etherpad is started, we can access it throughHave you tried it? Are you facing any difficulties? Let's talk about that in comments.