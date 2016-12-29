IntroductionEtherpad is an Open Source, web-based and real-time collaborative editor. It allows multiple persons, using their web browsers to edit a document at the same time. It also offers some cool features like rich text formating and instant messaging.
The objective is to install Etherpad on Ubuntu 16.04 Linux.
Conventions# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command
$ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
RequirementsPrivileged access to your Ubuntu machine.
Steps to follow
Install the prerequisitesIn this first stage, let's install
git,
curl,
libssl-dev,
python and
build-essential.
$ sudo apt install git curl python libssl-dev pkg-config build-essential
Install node.jsEtherpad relies on
node.js. We will install its latest stable version by using the following commands:
$ wget https://nodejs.org/dist/v6.9.2/node-v6.9.2-linux-x64.tar.xz $ tar xJf node-v6.9.2-linux-x64.tar.xz $ sudo mkdir /opt/nodejs/ && mv node-v6.9.2-linux-x64/* /opt/nodejs $ echo "PATH=$PATH:/opt/nodejs/bin" >> ~/.profile
Clone Etherpad binariesHere, we will clone the binaries into
/opt/etherpad directory:
$ sudo mkdir /opt/etherpad $ sudo chown -R $(whoami).$(whoami) /opt/etherpad $ cd /opt/etherpad $ git clone git://github.com/ether/etherpad-lite.git
Run EtherpadNow we will run Etherpad by the use of the command below:
$ /opt/etherpad/bin/run.shOnce Etherpad is started, we can access it through
http://your_ip_address://9001.
Have you tried it? Are you facing any difficulties? Let's talk about that in comments.