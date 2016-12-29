Twitter RSS Feeds

Install Etherpad web-based real-time collaborative editor on Ubuntu 16.04 Linux

Introduction

Etherpad is an Open Source, web-based and real-time collaborative editor. It allows multiple persons, using their web browsers to edit a document at the same time. It also offers some cool features like rich text formating and instant messaging.

The objective is to install Etherpad on Ubuntu 16.04 Linux.

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command
$ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Requirements

Privileged access to your Ubuntu machine.

Steps to follow

Install the prerequisites

In this first stage, let's install git, curl, libssl-dev, python and build-essential. 
$ sudo apt install git curl python libssl-dev pkg-config build-essential

Install node.js

Etherpad relies on node.js. We will install its latest stable version by using the following commands: 
$ wget https://nodejs.org/dist/v6.9.2/node-v6.9.2-linux-x64.tar.xz
$ tar xJf node-v6.9.2-linux-x64.tar.xz
$ sudo mkdir /opt/nodejs/ && mv node-v6.9.2-linux-x64/* /opt/nodejs
$ echo "PATH=$PATH:/opt/nodejs/bin" >> ~/.profile

Clone Etherpad binaries

Here, we will clone the binaries into /opt/etherpad directory: 
$ sudo mkdir /opt/etherpad
$ sudo chown -R $(whoami).$(whoami) /opt/etherpad
$ cd /opt/etherpad
$ git clone git://github.com/ether/etherpad-lite.git
Run Etherpad

Now we will run Etherpad by the use of the command below: 
$ /opt/etherpad/bin/run.sh
Once Etherpad is started, we can access it through http://your_ip_address://9001.

