Install ARCH Linux on ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 with encrypted filesystem and UEFI

Just to avoid any confusion the following BIOS settings are assumed and/or recommended:

BIOS Secure Boot disabled Kernel DMA Protection disabled. This is required in order to disable Thunderbolt BIOS assist mode. Thunderbolt BIOS Assist Mode disabled. This is required for thunderbolt controller firmware upgrades To make sure that you are on the same page with this tutorial set the Boot method to UEFI Only Optional I/O Port Access configuration Sleep State set to Linux

Next step is to create a bootable Arch Linux USB. Download the official Arch ISO, plug in any USB flash drive and execute the following command given that the /dev/sdX is a block device name of your USB flash drive: # ddrescue archlinux-XXXX.XX.XX-x86_64.iso /dev/sdX --force -D

Once you have the Arch Linux USB flash drive created plug it into your ThinkPad X1 Carbon, turn the Laptop ON and press F12 . The boot menu will pop-up. From there select the first option of UEFI CD.

If everything went smoothly, now you should be presented with the Arch Linux command prompt and logged in as a root user. The first thing we need is to get access to the Internet. Enter command: # wifi-menu Follow the wizard by entering SSID of your wireless network and appropriate driver. This might take few seconds but when successful confirm that you have access to the Internet be executing the ping command: $ ping -c 1 8.8.8.8 PING 8.8.8.8 (8.8.8.8) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=1 ttl=52 time=9.81 ms --- 8.8.8.8 ping statistics --- 1 packets transmitted, 1 received, 0% packet loss, time 0ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 9.810/9.810/9.810/0.000 ms

Next, we are going to partition hard drive. We will create 2 partitions. First partition will be used as EFI end eventually mounted as /boot . The second partition will be used to create Logical Volumes for / and swap partitions. Execute the following cfdisk command or use any other partitioning tool you are familiar with: WARNING

Executing the bellow command will essentially wipe out any filesystems and data on your hard drive with no way for return. Make sure you are sure what your are doing. # cfdisk -z /dev/nvme0n1 Paritioning SSD drive. This will remove any partitions and data. make sure your know what you are doing. Select GPT label type. Create both partitions as shown by this screenshot. Ensure to also select an appropriate file-system type. The EFI partition size should be somewhere between 300 - 500MB. Just to give you an idea, this installation will consume approximately 69MB of disk space so make sure that you have some space to move around. Once ready, write the changes and exit. # mkfs.vfat -F32 -n EFI /dev/nvme0n1p1 Futhemore, we need to create, encrypt and format the second partition: # cryptsetup --use-random luksFormat /dev/nvme0n1p2

luks . We will use this mapped device name to create logical volumes in the next step: # cryptsetup luksOpen /dev/nvme0n1p2 luks Format and encrypt partitions

Now we are ready to create logical partitions for our root file system and swap partition.The following commands will do just that. Feel free to change the size of the swap partition to fit your needs: # pvcreate /dev/mapper/luks # vgcreate vol_grp /dev/mapper/luks # lvcreate --size 8G vol_grp --name swap # lvcreate -l +100%FREE vol_grp --name root Optionally, use lvdisplay command to show all logical volumes. Creating Logical volumes with LVM root and swap partition: # mkfs.ext4 -L root /dev/mapper/vol_grp-root # mkswap /dev/mapper/vol_grp-swap Format new partitions

We are almost ready to install the base system packages. But, first let's mount all required partitions including the swap partition: # mount /dev/mapper/vol_grp-root /mnt # swapon /dev/mapper/vol_grp-swap # mkdir /mnt/boot # mount /dev/nvme0n1p1 /mnt/boot Prepare for chroot by mounting all system partitions

Now, we are ready to install base packages of our new system.



Whether it is KDE desktop or some other display manager all can be installed later. The below command will install recommended packages. In case there is something you wish to add or remove, I suggest you to do so after you reboot to your new system. For now keep it simple!. Before you hit the below command you may want to optionally edit the /etc/pacman.d/mirrorlist file and place you preferred mirror on the top of the list for a faster download: Avoid to get stuck with no internet connection after reboot!

The below package list will allow you to connect to WiFi via GNOME GUI using the systemd network manager. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 does not have wired network card so when you make any modifications to the below package list make sure you are able to get connected after reboot. # pacstrap /mnt gnome gnome-extra xorg base base-devel linux linux-firmware lvm2 dhcpcd efibootmgr intel-ucode xf86-video-intel vi dhclient

Now is time to generate new /etc/fstab : # genfstab -U /mnt >> /mnt/etc/fstab The resulting /etc/fstab should look similar to the one shown below: Newly generated /etc/fstab for a new Arch Linux installation

Once the system installation is over use the arch-chroot command to enter your new system # arch-chroot /mnt and perform some configurations. First, disable Wayland. Wayland is intended as a simpler replacement for Xorg however, at this point it may be quite far away from there. If you wish to use Wayland feel free to skip this point or change the setting back after you reboot to your new system. Open up the /etc/gdm/custom.conf and uncomment the line WaylandEnable=false : Disable Wayland /usr/share/zoneinfo/ if unsure how to change the below command to fit your timezone: # ln -s /usr/share/zoneinfo/Australia/Sydney /etc/localtime # hwclock --systohc --utc Set a new hostname for your system. For example lets set it to x1-carbon : # hostnamectl set-hostname x1-carbon # echo x1-carbon > /etc/hostname

/etc/locale.gen and uncomment the line(s) fitting your locale. For example for Australia we uncomment line en_AU.UTF-8 UTF-8 . When ready, generate and set the locales with: # locale-gen # echo LANG=en_AU.UTF-8 > /etc/locale.conf # export LANG=en_AU.UTF-8 Set a new root password: # passwd New password: Retype new password: passwd: password updated successfully Create a new user. The bellow commands will create a new use eg. lubos and set a new password for this user: # groupadd lubos # useradd -m -g lubos -G wheel,storage,power,network,uucp lubos set password: # passwd lubos One of the most important steps is to create the initial ramdisk environment. Edit the /etc/mkinitcpio.conf so the resulting file will have the following content. Please make sure to keep the order of the HOOKS as shown below: MODULES=(ext4) BINARIES=() FILES=() HOOKS=(base udev autodetect modconf block encrypt lvm2 resume filesystems keyboard fsck) /etc/mkinitcpio.conf execute: # mkinitcpio -p linux Initial ramdisk environment configuration /boot partition: # bootctl --path=/boot install system-boot installation # echo default archlinux >> /boot/loader/loader.conf # echo timeout 4 >> /boot/loader/loader.conf Almost there. Use the blkid command to retrieve the UUID of your /dev/nvme0n1p2 . Retrieve partition UUID. /boot/loader/entries/archlinux.conf and enter the following content while replacing the YOUR-UUID-HERE with the one retrieved previously using the blkid command: title Arch Linux linux /vmlinuz-linux initrd /intel-ucode.img initrd /initramfs-linux.img options cryptdevice=UUID="YOUR-UUID-HERE":vol_grp root=/dev/mapper/vol_grp-root resume=/dev/mapper/vol_grp-swap rw intel_pstate=no_hwp Complete archlinux.conf boot loader file example # systemctl enable gdm # systemctl enable NetworkManager

All should be ready for reboot. Exit the chroot system, unmount the root partition and reboot: # exit # umount -R /mnt # reboot Arch Linux GNOME desktop

Install and enable the throttled package. throttled is a workaround for Intel throttling issues in Linux. # pacman -S throttled # systemctl enable --now lenovo_fix.service

Configure bluetooth support: # pacman -S gnome-control-center gnome-bluetooth # systemctl enable --now bluetooth Enabled Bluetooth support

User notes, observations & Troubleshooting

Firmware upgrades

fwupd

# pacman -S fwupd

WARNING

Please note that upgrading the firmware always comes with unexpected risks! If unsure you are better NOT to proceed!

$ fwupdmgr refresh $ fwupdmgr get-updates $ fwupdmgr update

fwupdmgr

$ fwupdmgr get-updates 20QDCTO1WW │ └─ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th / Carbon 7th Thunderbolt Controller: │ Device ID: f388b1939351229f5cd3016ff13b2df354e9d38e │ Summary: Unmatched performance for high-speed I/O │ Current version: 41.00 │ Vendor: Lenovo (TBT:0x0109) │ Flags: internal|updatable|require-ac|supported|registered │ GUID: c7920601-0cda-507f-851e-92129eb1d470 │ └─ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th / X1 Yoga 4th Thunderbolt Controller: New version: 43.00 Remote ID: lvfs Summary: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th / X1 Yoga 4th Thunderbolt Firmware License: proprietary Size: 262.1 kB Vendor: Lenovo Ltd. Flags: is-upgrade Description: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th / X1 Yoga 4th Thunderbolt Firmware • Before update, set the Thunderbolt BIOS Assist Mode to "Disable" in BIOS setup under Config > Thunderbolt 3. • DO NOT FORCE UPDATE Thunderbolt Controller. This may damage the firmware.

# fwupdmgr update Downloading 43.00 for ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th / Carbon 7th Thunderbolt Controller... Fetching firmware https://fwupd.org/downloads/c656c45c56fe417ac38dab5a57f451c8340292e7-Lenovo-ThinkPad-X1Carbon5th-Thunderbolt-Firmware-N1MTF28W-Secured.cab Downloading… [***************************************] Less than one minute remaining… Decompressing… [***************************************] Authenticating… [***************************************] Updating ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th / Carbon 7th Thunderbolt Controller… Restarting device… [***************************************]

$ fwupdmgr get-updates No upgrades for ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th / Carbon 7th Thunderbolt Controller, current is 43.00: 43.00=same ________________________________________________ Devices that have been updated successfully: • ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th / Carbon 7th Thunderbolt Controller (41.00 → 43.00) Uploading firmware reports helps hardware vendors to quickly identify failing and successful updates on real devices. Upload report now? (Requires internet connection) [Y|n]:

Thunderbolt Controller

Thunderbolt Controller

"No Thunderbolt support - Thunderbolt security level could not be determined"