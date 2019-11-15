Install ARCH Linux on ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 with encrypted filesystem and UEFI

Most of the instructions are Arch Linux installation generic hence with a simple modifications this tutorial can be used for any UEFI system installations. However, some points are specific to ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 therefore basic Linux Administration skills are required in case you are installing Arch Linux PC/Laptop other then ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7.
This guide will only get you started. If you have some additional tips and tricks on how to improve performance please use the comments below so we can incorporate them into this guide.
Thank you.
After completing this tutorial you will end up with:
- Installed Arch Linux with GNOME desktop
- Encrypted
/directory using
luksencryption
- Configured Linux boot loader using
systemd-boot
- Created Logical Volumes and partitions to host your
swapand
/directory
- Configured EFI parition for your
/bootdirectory
- Basic System configuration and fine-tuning
- Ability to use wireless to connect to your WiFi from GNOME desktop
- Functioning Bluetooth and Thunderbolt controller
- Ability up upgrade a firmware on your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7
Software Requirements and Conventions Used
|Category
|Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used
|System
|Arch Linux
|Software
|N/A
|Other
|Access to WiFi connection. Privileged access to any Linux system as root or via the
sudo command.
|Conventions
| # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Install ARCH Linux on ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 step by step instructions
Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.
- Just to avoid any confusion the following BIOS settings are assumed and/or recommended:
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.
- Next step is to create a bootable Arch Linux USB. Download the official Arch ISO, plug in any USB flash drive and execute the following command given that the
/dev/sdXis a block device name of your USB flash drive:
# ddrescue archlinux-XXXX.XX.XX-x86_64.iso /dev/sdX --force -D
- Once you have the Arch Linux USB flash drive created plug it into your ThinkPad X1 Carbon, turn the Laptop ON and press
F12. The boot menu will pop-up. From there select the first option of UEFI CD.
- If everything went smoothly, now you should be presented with the Arch Linux command prompt and logged in as a root user. The first thing we need is to get access to the Internet. Enter command:
# wifi-menuFollow the wizard by entering SSID of your wireless network and appropriate driver. This might take few seconds but when successful confirm that you have access to the Internet be executing the
pingcommand:
$ ping -c 1 8.8.8.8 PING 8.8.8.8 (8.8.8.8) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=1 ttl=52 time=9.81 ms --- 8.8.8.8 ping statistics --- 1 packets transmitted, 1 received, 0% packet loss, time 0ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 9.810/9.810/9.810/0.000 msWe will use the internet connection to download and install base packages for our new Arch Linux system.
- Next, we are going to partition hard drive. We will create 2 partitions. First partition will be used as EFI end eventually mounted as
/boot. The second partition will be used to create Logical Volumes for
/and
swappartitions. Execute the following
cfdiskcommand or use any other partitioning tool you are familiar with:
WARNING
Executing the bellow command will essentially wipe out any filesystems and data on your hard drive with no way for return. Make sure you are sure what your are doing.
# cfdisk -z /dev/nvme0n1
# mkfs.vfat -F32 -n EFI /dev/nvme0n1p1Futhemore, we need to create, encrypt and format the second partition:
# cryptsetup --use-random luksFormat /dev/nvme0n1p2Next, map the device as
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.
luks. We will use this mapped device name to create logical volumes in the next step:
# cryptsetup luksOpen /dev/nvme0n1p2 luks
- Now we are ready to create logical partitions for our root file system and swap partition.The following commands will do just that. Feel free to change the size of the
swappartition to fit your needs:
# pvcreate /dev/mapper/luks # vgcreate vol_grp /dev/mapper/luks # lvcreate --size 8G vol_grp --name swap # lvcreate -l +100%FREE vol_grp --name rootOptionally, use
lvdisplaycommand to show all logical volumes.
rootand
swappartition:
# mkfs.ext4 -L root /dev/mapper/vol_grp-root # mkswap /dev/mapper/vol_grp-swap
- We are almost ready to install the base system packages. But, first let's mount all required partitions including the swap partition:
# mount /dev/mapper/vol_grp-root /mnt # swapon /dev/mapper/vol_grp-swap # mkdir /mnt/boot # mount /dev/nvme0n1p1 /mnt/boot
- Now, we are ready to install base packages of our new system.
Whether it is KDE desktop or some other display manager all can be installed later. The below command will install recommended packages. In case there is something you wish to add or remove, I suggest you to do so after you reboot to your new system. For now keep it simple!. Before you hit the below command you may want to optionally edit the
/etc/pacman.d/mirrorlistfile and place you preferred mirror on the top of the list for a faster download:
Avoid to get stuck with no internet connection after reboot!
The below package list will allow you to connect to WiFi via GNOME GUI using the systemd network manager. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 does not have wired network card so when you make any modifications to the below package list make sure you are able to get connected after reboot.
# pacstrap /mnt gnome gnome-extra xorg base base-devel linux linux-firmware lvm2 dhcpcd efibootmgr intel-ucode xf86-video-intel vi dhclient
- Now is time to generate new
/etc/fstab:
# genfstab -U /mnt >> /mnt/etc/fstabThe resulting
/etc/fstabshould look similar to the one shown below:
- Once the system installation is over use the
arch-chrootcommand to enter your new system
# arch-chroot /mntand perform some configurations. First, disable Wayland. Wayland is intended as a simpler replacement for Xorg however, at this point it may be quite far away from there. If you wish to use Wayland feel free to skip this point or change the setting back after you reboot to your new system. Open up the
/etc/gdm/custom.confand uncomment the line
WaylandEnable=false:
/usr/share/zoneinfo/if unsure how to change the below command to fit your timezone:
# ln -s /usr/share/zoneinfo/Australia/Sydney /etc/localtime # hwclock --systohc --utcSet a new hostname for your system. For example lets set it to
x1-carbon:
# hostnamectl set-hostname x1-carbon # echo x1-carbon > /etc/hostnameMoving on, generate locales. Visit the
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.
/etc/locale.genand uncomment the line(s) fitting your locale. For example for Australia we uncomment line
en_AU.UTF-8 UTF-8. When ready, generate and set the locales with:
# locale-gen # echo LANG=en_AU.UTF-8 > /etc/locale.conf # export LANG=en_AU.UTF-8Set a new root password:
# passwd New password: Retype new password: passwd: password updated successfullyCreate a new user. The bellow commands will create a new use eg.
lubosand set a new password for this user:
# groupadd lubos # useradd -m -g lubos -G wheel,storage,power,network,uucp lubos set password: # passwd lubosOne of the most important steps is to create the initial ramdisk environment. Edit the
/etc/mkinitcpio.confso the resulting file will have the following content. Please make sure to keep the order of the
HOOKSas shown below:
MODULES=(ext4) BINARIES=() FILES=() HOOKS=(base udev autodetect modconf block encrypt lvm2 resume filesystems keyboard fsck)When you are happy with he content of the
/etc/mkinitcpio.confexecute:
# mkinitcpio -p linux
/bootpartition:
# bootctl --path=/boot install
# echo default archlinux >> /boot/loader/loader.conf # echo timeout 4 >> /boot/loader/loader.confAlmost there. Use the
blkidcommand to retrieve the UUID of your
/dev/nvme0n1p2.
/boot/loader/entries/archlinux.confand enter the following content while replacing the
YOUR-UUID-HEREwith the one retrieved previously using the
blkidcommand:
title Arch Linux linux /vmlinuz-linux initrd /intel-ucode.img initrd /initramfs-linux.img options cryptdevice=UUID="YOUR-UUID-HERE":vol_grp root=/dev/mapper/vol_grp-root resume=/dev/mapper/vol_grp-swap rw intel_pstate=no_hwp
# systemctl enable gdm # systemctl enable NetworkManager
- All should be ready for reboot. Exit the chroot system, unmount the root partition and reboot:
# exit # umount -R /mnt # reboot
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.
- Install and enable the
throttledpackage.
throttledis a workaround for Intel throttling issues in Linux.
# pacman -S throttled # systemctl enable --now lenovo_fix.service
- Configure bluetooth support:
# pacman -S gnome-control-center gnome-bluetooth # systemctl enable --now bluetooth
User notes, observations & TroubleshootingFor microphone and any other further readings in regards to more deep configuration and tuning of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 can be found on the official Arch Linux wiki page .
Firmware upgradesSince the Lenovo joined the The Linux Vendor Firmware Service, it is now possible to upgrade some of the Lenovo hardware firmware directly from Linux command line. To do so forst install the
fwupd package:
# pacman -S fwupdTo upgrade the firmware execute:
Please note that upgrading the firmware always comes with unexpected risks! If unsure you are better NOT to proceed!
$ fwupdmgr refresh $ fwupdmgr get-updates $ fwupdmgr updateExample of upgrading thunderbolt controller on ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 using the
fwupdmgr:
$ fwupdmgr get-updates 20QDCTO1WW │ └─ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th / Carbon 7th Thunderbolt Controller: │ Device ID: f388b1939351229f5cd3016ff13b2df354e9d38e │ Summary: Unmatched performance for high-speed I/O │ Current version: 41.00 │ Vendor: Lenovo (TBT:0x0109) │ Flags: internal|updatable|require-ac|supported|registered │ GUID: c7920601-0cda-507f-851e-92129eb1d470 │ └─ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th / X1 Yoga 4th Thunderbolt Controller: New version: 43.00 Remote ID: lvfs Summary: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th / X1 Yoga 4th Thunderbolt Firmware License: proprietary Size: 262.1 kB Vendor: Lenovo Ltd. Flags: is-upgrade Description: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th / X1 Yoga 4th Thunderbolt Firmware • Before update, set the Thunderbolt BIOS Assist Mode to "Disable" in BIOS setup under Config > Thunderbolt 3. • DO NOT FORCE UPDATE Thunderbolt Controller. This may damage the firmware.From the output above we can see that the Thunderbolt Controller firmware upgrade from version 41 to 43 is available. The Thunderbolt Controller will restart/disconnect after update so if you have anything connected to this port it would be wise to disconnect it. To perform the actual Thunderbolt Firmware upgrade execute:
# fwupdmgr update Downloading 43.00 for ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th / Carbon 7th Thunderbolt Controller... Fetching firmware https://fwupd.org/downloads/c656c45c56fe417ac38dab5a57f451c8340292e7-Lenovo-ThinkPad-X1Carbon5th-Thunderbolt-Firmware-N1MTF28W-Secured.cab Downloading… [***************************************] Less than one minute remaining… Decompressing… [***************************************] Authenticating… [***************************************] Updating ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th / Carbon 7th Thunderbolt Controller… Restarting device… [***************************************]To confirm that the upgrade was performed successfully execute:
$ fwupdmgr get-updates No upgrades for ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th / Carbon 7th Thunderbolt Controller, current is 43.00: 43.00=same ________________________________________________ Devices that have been updated successfully: • ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th / Carbon 7th Thunderbolt Controller (41.00 → 43.00) Uploading firmware reports helps hardware vendors to quickly identify failing and successful updates on real devices. Upload report now? (Requires internet connection) [Y|n]:
Thunderbolt Controller
The Thunderbolt controller should work after the Arch Linux installation out of the box.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.
Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.
"No Thunderbolt support - Thunderbolt security level could not be determined"I'm using the Thunderbolt 3 in combination with the Lenovo thunderbolt 3 dock. It worked for weeks and suddenly it stopped working as there was no way to get it recognised by the system. After various troubleshooting attempts involving various configurations, software upgrades, I have also realised that the HDMI port on the on my ThinkPad X1 Carbon is not working at all.
Simply this could not be coincidence and I resorted to the Lenovo emergency reset. ( see below video ) on how to reset your Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 Laptop. After that, the thunderbolt and the HDMI started to work once again as expected.