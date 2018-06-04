Install And Play Overwatch With Lutris On Ubuntu 18.04

ObjectiveInstall and play Overwatch on Ubuntu 18.04
DistributionsThis guide is tailored toward Ubuntu 18.04 but can be applied to other similar distributions.
RequirementsA working install of Ubuntu 18.04 with root privileges and a graphics card running the latest drivers.
DifficultyEasy
IntroductionOverwatch is one of the most popular PC games right now. It has a thriving esports scene and a community of millions playing it regularly worldwide. Unfortunately, it's also completely unsupported on Linux and likely never will be.
That doesn't mean that you can't play Overwatch on Linux, though. It's actually easy to get Overwatch running on Ubuntu with Lutris and Wine.
Before you start, make sure that you have the latest available drivers for your graphics card installed.
Install LutrisThe first step in getting Overwatch working on Ubuntu is installing Lutris. We already have another guide dedicated to just that. Head over there, and follow the process to get it installed. When you're done, jump back over here, and get ready to install Overwatch.
Begin The InstallerThe Lutris Overwatch install script is actively maintained and kept updated. You don't have to make any modifications. Just install it. Go to the Lutris Overwatch page, and click on the "Install" button directly below the image.
Play Overwatch
After you have a complete Overwatch install, launch it. The game should open right up for you to play. Overwatch's performance under Wine is actually quite good. It will stutter from time to time as it builds up a texture cache. The inconvenience is only temporary, though. It'll smooth out eventually.