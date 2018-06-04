Contact Us Write For Us Twitter

Install And Play Overwatch With Lutris On Ubuntu 18.04

Details
Ubuntu 18.04
Contents

Objective

Install and play Overwatch on Ubuntu 18.04

Distributions

This guide is tailored toward Ubuntu 18.04 but can be applied to other similar distributions.

Requirements

A working install of Ubuntu 18.04 with root privileges and a graphics card running the latest drivers.

Difficulty

Easy

Conventions

  • # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command
  • $ - given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

Overwatch is one of the most popular PC games right now. It has a thriving esports scene and a community of millions playing it regularly worldwide. Unfortunately, it's also completely unsupported on Linux and likely never will be.

That doesn't mean that you can't play Overwatch on Linux, though. It's actually easy to get Overwatch running on Ubuntu with Lutris and Wine.

Before you start, make sure that you have the latest available drivers for your graphics card installed.

Install Lutris

The first step in getting Overwatch working on Ubuntu is installing Lutris. We already have another guide dedicated to just that. Head over there, and follow the process to get it installed. When you're done, jump back over here, and get ready to install Overwatch.

Begin The Installer

The Lutris Overwatch install script is actively maintained and kept updated. You don't have to make any modifications. Just install it. Go to the Lutris Overwatch page, and click on the "Install" button directly below the image.
Ubuntu Lutris Start Overwatch Install
Ubuntu Lutris Start Overwatch Install
Your browser will prompt you to use Lutris to open the file. When Lutris opens, it'll show you a warning asking you to confirm that you want to install Overwatch. Accept.
Ubuntu Lutris Installing Overwatch
Ubuntu Lutris Installing Overwatch
Lutris will kick into gear setting up your Wine configuration. After it finishes, the Battle.net installer will pop up. Follow the instructions to install it as normal. When it's done, though, don't sign in. Close the window. Lutris will finish up some last minute configuration.

Play Overwatch

Ubuntu Lutris Battle.net
Ubuntu Lutris Battle.net
Open Overwatch by clicking on the banner image in Lutris. The Battle.net Launcher will open up, but Overwatch won't be installed. You need to do that part yourself. Click on the button in Battle.net to install Overwatch.

After you have a complete Overwatch install, launch it. The game should open right up for you to play. Overwatch's performance under Wine is actually quite good. It will stutter from time to time as it builds up a texture cache. The inconvenience is only temporary, though. It'll smooth out eventually.

Closing Thoughts

You now have Overwatch installed and playable on your Ubuntu PC. Keep an eye out for updates from Blizzard, Wine, and Lutris. There will be future upgrades from Wine that'll help improve the performance even more.
