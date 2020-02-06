How to Watch Sling TV in Kodi

Before you can watch Sling on Kodi, you're going to need at least Kodi 18 and the Kodi Inputstream package. Installing these is different for each distribution, but they'll be available in trusted repositories.

On Ubuntu, follow our guide to install the latest Kodi release on Ubuntu. When you're done installing Kodi, get the Inputstream package too.

$ sudo apt install kodi-inputstream-adaptive

The latest releases of Kodi and the Inputstream package are available in the deb-multimedia repository. Follow our Debian multimedia guide to get Kodi set up on Debian. Then, install the Inputstream package.

$ sudo apt install kodi-inputstream-adaptive

To install both the latest release of Kodi and the Inputstream package, you're going to need the RPMFusion repository. Begin by enabling it on your system.

$ sudo dnf install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/fedora/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm

Then, install both packages.

$ sudo dnf install kodi kodi-inputstream-adaptive

Both Kodi and the Inputstream package are available in the default Arch repositories.

# pacman -S kodi kodi-addon-imputstream-adaptive