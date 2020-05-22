How to Watch Hulu on Linux

Hulu is only gaining in popularity, but it doesn't officially support Linux. Thankfully, it's actually very simple to watch Hulu on Linux with either Firefox or Google Chrome.

How to Enable DRM on Firefox

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Any Current Distribution Software Firefox or Google Chrome Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Enable DRM on Firefox

If you want to watch Hulu on Firefox, there's one additional step you'll need to take. Google Chrome comes with DRM built-in and enabled by default. Firefox gives you the option of enabling or disabling it. To watch Hulu on Firefox, you'll need to make sure you have DRM enabled.

Open Preferences From The Firefox Menu.

First, select the menu icon in the upper right of your browser window. Then, choose Preferences from the resulting menu.

Enable DRM on Firefox.

On the Preferences tab, make sure you have the General tab selected from the left side menu. It should be the default. Scroll down until you see Play Digital Rights Management (DRM) Content. If it isn't already, check the box next to Play DRM-controlled content.

Watch Hulu on Linux

Open your browser of choice, and head over to the Hulu website. If you don't already have an account, create one. If you do, sign in.

Hulu Library.

As soon as you sign in, Hulu will take you to its main video library screen. Browse around, and find something you want to watch. Once you have something, select it.

Hulu Playing on Linux.

Hulu will open up the movie or TV show, and start playing it right away. That's really all there is to it. Hulu is one of the more streamlined services, and it works very well on Linux, thanks in large part to the quality of both Chrome and Firefox.

Conclusion

Hulu isn't available everywhere. If you're having issues getting Hulu where you live, you can try a VPN. This guide was tested using ExpressVPN, and it worked well. Your results may vary, but it is possible to access Hulu via a VPN.