How to Watch Disney Plus on Linux With Firefox

On that first "General" tab you arrive on, scroll down until you see Digital Rights Management (DRM) Content . Check the box just below to enable Firefox to play DRM content.

Open up your Firefox menu by clicking the icon in the upper right if your window. It's three stacked lines.

It shouldn't come as any surprise that Disney Plus, like most other streaming services, employs DRM to prevent unautorized use of their content. As a result, you're going to enable DRM playback on Firefox, if you haven't already.

Spoof Google Chrome on Windows 10

Now that Firefox can play DRM content, you're going to need to make it look like it's actually Google Chrome on Windows 10. That's because neither Firefox or Linux is officially supported by Disney Plus. It's simple enough to spoof a user agent string on Firefox, and you don't even need an extension to pull it off.

First, you're going to need user agent strong from Google Chrome on Windows. If you have a Windows machine, this is easy enough. Open the Chrome developer tools, and run the following line of JavaScript to display your agent string.

navigator.userAgent;

If you don't happen to have a Windows install handy, you can check out this browser string database to see what the latest Chrome agent string for Windows is.

If all else fails, you can give this string for Chrome 78 a try. At the time of this article, it's current, and it's also the one this procedure was tested with.

Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/78.0.3904.70 Safari/537.36

With your Chrome agent string in hand, you're ready to create a custom setting in Firefox that will cause the Disney Plus website to see your Firefox browser as Chrome on Windows. This setting will be specific to Disney Plus, so other sites will keep functioning as usual.

Firefox Configuration Warning.

In your Firefox address bar, navigate to about:config . Firefox will give you a warning message, letting you know that you can potentially break things. Accept, and move forward.

Firefox Configuration Table.

Firefox will take you to a massive table of settings. At the top, you'll see a search bar. Type the following into the search bar to narrow the table's results.

general.useragent.override

Depending on any extensions or previous modifications you've done, you may or may not find something there. Either way is fine. Right click somewhere in the blank space of the window. When the menu opens, choose New followed by String.

A new dialog window will pop open for you to enter the name of your new setting. Enter the following.

general.useragent.override.disneyplus.com

Then, for the actual value of your setting, enter the Chrome agent string, and save it.

Firefox Configuration With Agent Override.

When you're done, you should now see your new setting listed in the table.