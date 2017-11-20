How to use special permissions: the setuid, setgid and sticky bits

Objective

Requirements

Knowledge of the standard unix/linux permissions system

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

Getting to know how special permissions works, how to identify and set them.EASYNormally, on a unix-like operating system, the ownership of files and directories is based on the default(user-id) and(group-id) of the user who created them. The same thing happens when a process is launched: it runs with the effective user-id and group-id of the user who started it, and with the corresponding privileges. This behavior can be modified by using special permissions.When thebit is used, the behavior described above it's modified so that when an executable is launched, it does not run with the privileges of the user who launched it, but with that of the file owner instead. So, for example, if an executable has thebit set on it, and it's owned by root, when launched by a normal user, it will run with root privileges. It should be clear why this represents a potential security risk, if not used correctly.An example of an executable with the setuid permission set is, the utility we can use to change our login password. We can verify that by using thecommand:How to identify thebit? As you surely have noticed looking at the output of the command above, thebit is represented by anin place of theof the executable bit. Theimplies that the executable bit is set, otherwise you would see a capital. This happens when theorbits are set, but the executable bit is not, showing the user an inconsistency: theandbits have no effect if the executable bit is not set. The setuid bit has no effect on directories.Unlike thebit, thebit has effect on both files and directories. In the first case, the file which has thebit set, when executed, instead of running with the privileges of the group of the user who started it, runs with those of the group which owns the file: in other words, the group ID of the process will be the same of that of the file.When used on a directory, instead, thebit alters the standard behavior so that the group of the files created inside said directory, will not be that of the user who created them, but that of the parent directory itself. This is often used to ease the sharing of files (files will be modifiable by all the users that are part of said group). Just like the setuid, the setgid bit can easily be spotted (in this case on a test directory):This time theis present in place of the executable bit on the group sector.The sticky bit works in a different way: while it has no effect on files, when used on a directory, all the files in said directory will be modifiable only by their owners. A typical case in which it is used, involves thedirectory. Typically this directory is writable by all users on the system, so to make impossible for one user to delete the files of another one, the sticky bit is set:In this case the owner, the group, and all other users, have full permissions on the directory (read, write and execute). The sticky bit is identifiable by awhich is reported where normally the executablebit is shown, in the "other" section. Again, a lowercaseimplies that the executable bit is also present, otherwise you would see a capitalJust like normal permissions, the special bits can be assigned with thecommand, using the numeric or theformat. In the former case the, andbits are represented respectively by a value of 4, 2 and 1. So for example if we want to set thebit on a directory we would execute:With this command we set thebit on the directory, (identified by the first of the four numbers), and gave full privileges on it to it's owner and to the user that are members of the group the directory belongs to, plus read and execute permission for all the other users (remember the execute bit on a directory means that a user is able tointo it or useto list its content).The other way we can set the special permissions bits is to use the ugo/rwx syntax:To apply thebit to a file, we would have run:While to apply the sticky bit:The use of special permissions can be very useful in some situations, but if not used correctly the can introduce serious vulnerabilities, so think twice before using them.