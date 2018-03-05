How to use partclone to create a "smart" partition backup

Objective

Requirements

Root permissions

Partition to backup must be unmounted

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

# apt-get update && apt-get install partclone

# dnf install partclone

EPEL

# yum install epel-release

$ wget https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-7.noarch.rpm # yum install epel-release-latest-7.noarch.rpm

yum

# yum install partclone

# pacman -S partclone

lvm

/home

ext4

home_snap_lv

# partclone.ext4 -c -s /dev/fingolfin_vg/home_snap_lv -o /mnt/data/backup.pcl

-c

-s

-o

--output

.pcl

Partclone v0.3.11 http://partclone.org Starting to clone device (/dev/fingolfin_vg/home_snap_lv) to image (/mnt/data/backup.pcl) Reading Super Block Calculating bitmap... Please wait... Elapsed: 00:00:01, Remaining: 00:00:00, Completed: 100.00% Total Time: 00:00:01, 100.00% completed! done! File system: EXTFS Device size: 16.1 GB = 3932160 Blocks Space in use: 2.2 GB = 547088 Blocks Free Space: 13.9 GB = 3385072 Blocks Block size: 4096 Byte Elapsed: 00:00:02, Remaining: 00:00:44, Completed: 4.31%, 2.90GB/min, current block: 52992, total block: 3932160, Complete: 1.35%

-N

# partclone.ext4 -N -c -s /dev/fingolfin_vg/home_snap_lv -o /mnt/data/backup.pcl

Partclone ncurses progress interface

gzip

# partclone.ext4 -c -s /dev/fingolfin_vg/home_snap_lv | gzip -c -9 > /mnt/data/backup.pcl

-o

gzip

-c

--stdout

stdout

-9

-6

--fast

--best

>

.gz

# partclone.ext4 -r -s /mnt/data/backup.pcl -o /dev/fingolfin_vg/home_snap_lv

-r

--restore

-o

-s

# gzip -c -d /mnt/data/backup.pcl.gz | partclone.ext4 -r -o /dev/fingolfin_vg/home_snap_lv

-c

-d

zcat

zcat /mnt/data/backup.pcl.gz | partclone.ext4 -r -o /dev/fingolfin_vg/home_snap_lv

Learning how to use the partclone utility to backup a partitionEASYIf you ever usedto create a backup of your operating system, you have already experienced the power of the. Unlike other tools like, partclone knows how to interact with specific filesystems, therefore it can create much smaller backups, cloning only the used space in the partition. In this tutorial we will learn how to usefrom command line.A backup can happen at file level, or at a deeper. The former is the level at which partclone operates. We all know and love, but one of the characteristics that make this programs great in some situations, represents also a weakness in other ones: dd knows nothing about filesystems. The program just replicates each block of a disk or partition, creating a 1:1 perfect clone (a 160GiB disk, will produce a 160Gib backup). Partclone behavior is different, since it can smartly interact with the most common filesystem types, backing up only the used blocks of a partition, obtaining much smaller backups.The fact that partclone operates atgives us the advantage of not having to worry about preserving specific file permissions likeorPartclone supports all the most used filesystems like: ext2, ext3, ext4, hfs+, reiserfs, xfs, jfs, ntfs, fat(12/16/32), exfat, etc. The filesystem to backup will determine the suffix to use with the program, following the syntaxutility. For example, to backup an ext2 filesytem, we will use thecommand. Furthermore, if some specific filesystem is not supported by partclone,can be used.Partclone should be availble in the most common distributions repositories. To install it in Ubuntu or Debian, we can use apt:To install it on Fedora:On CentOS and Rhel we should first enable thesoftware source (Extra Package for Enterprise Linux). CentOS has the epel-release package available in the official repositories, therefore to enable this software source, we just have to run:Enabling the EPEL repository on Rhel requires an extra step. First we have to download the epel-release package from the project page, then we should install the retrieved package:After the repository is enabled, we just need to useto install the partclone package:On Archlinux, we can install partclone via pacman:Enough words, let's see partclone in action. First and foremost, we must remember that to clone a partition, it must not be mounted. Therefore if you want to backup a system partition, you must access the drive from a live cd (this is what clonezilla does). If you use anpartitioned system, we are not subject to this restriction, since we can create a live snapshot of a logical volume and run partclone on it, preserving uptime.I'm going to backup a snapshot made from the logical volume I use aspartition. It is formatted with anfilesystem and it's called. All we have to run is:Let's analize the command. First we run partclone with the extension related to the filesystem we are interested in, ext4. Then we provided theoption. This let us specify that the action we want to do is to clone (partclone can also be used to restore a backup). Theoption let us specify the source we want to clone (in this case the logical volume snapshot home_snap_lv). Finally theoption, short for, tells partclone where we want to store the backup image. Notice that theextension here is completely arbitrary: we just use it for convenience.Once launched, partclone will display the progress of the operation:However, it's also possible to represent those information "graphically", using ncurses (this is what clonezilla does). All we need to do, is to add theoption. Running:Will produce the following output:As said before, partclone only backups the used block on a filesystem, optimizing the space needed to store the backup. However, thanks to the power of shell redirections, we can combine partclone withto produce a smaller backup image on the fly:This time we didn't use theoption to specify the output file. Instead, we piped the standard output of the program tostandard input. We also specified theoption, short for, which let us modify gzip behavior in order to compress or decompress to. The compression level to be used is set with theoption, the maximum available. Default compression rate is. Alternativelycan be used to use the fastest compression, favoring speed against efficiency, or, vice versa,for the opposite behavior, obtaining the smallest file.Finally we used theoperator, to redirect the output to our desired destination file. You can notice that I have added aprefix to it: this is also completely optional, and done just for convention.Partclone can also be used to restore a previously made backup on an existing partition. The only limitation is that the partition must be of the same size or bigger than the original one.Restoring a backup is very easy. Say for example we want to restore the previously made backup (again the partition must be unmounted):This time we provided theoption, short for, and inverted the arguments we used before. The argument earlier used for theoption, this time represent our source, therefore we used it as the argument for theoption. What before was the source of the backup, our partition, this time represents our destination, since we want to restore the backup.In case we used gzip to compress partlcone output, the command to restore the backup changes a little. We have to decompress the package and restore it on the fly, again using the power the shell:Theswitch, is again used to decompress to stdout, decompression specified as the action by using theoption, passing the name of the compressed file as the argument. The output is then piped to partclone stdin and restored to the original partition. The same result of the above command can be obtained by using theprogram:Partclone is the core program used by clonezilla and a very nice tool to obtain a "smart" backup of a filesystem, considering only the used blocks. Combining it with lvm partitioning, one can obtain a backup of a partition without having to reboot the system. Please refer to its manpage for further information about this really useful program.