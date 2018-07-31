How to use HTML5 server-sent events

Objective

Requirements

No particular requirements needed

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given linux command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given linux command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given linux command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

HTML5

A simple example

The Server side code

animals.php

<?php $animals = ["cat", "dog", "cow", "zebra", "snake"];

animals.php

script.php

<?php header("Cache-Control: no-cache"); header("Content-Type: text/event-stream"); // Require the file which contains the $animals array require_once "animals.php"; // Encode the php array in json format to include it in the response $animals = json_encode($animals); echo "data: $animals" . "



"; flush();

header

Lines 2-3

raw http headers

Lines 2

Cache-control

Lines 3

Content-Type

text/event-stream

header

require_once

Lines 6

animals.php

SQL query

Lines 9-11

json-encoded

data:

newline characters





PHP_EOL

3

event

retry

echo "retry: 1000

";

event

echo "event: customevent

";

flush

Client side code

<?php require "animals.php"; ?> <html> <body> <ul id="availableAnimals"> <?php foreach ($animals as $animal) : ?> <li><?php echo $animal; ?></li> <?php endforeach ?> </ul> <script src="/script.js"></script> </body> </html>

Event source object

let eventSource = new EventSource('script.php');

EventSource

event listener

let eventSource = new EventSource('script.php'); eventSource.addEventListener("message", function(event) { let data = JSON.parse(event.data); let listElements = document.getElementsByTagName("li"); for (let i = 0; i < listElements.length; i++) { let animal = listElements[i].textContent; if (!data.includes(animal)) { listElements[i].style.color = "red"; } } });

JSON.parse

Line 4

data

Lines 7-11

<li>

close

eventSource

eventSource.close()

open

error

After reading this tutorial you should be able to understand and take advantage of HTML5 server-sent events.EASYServer-sent events is antechnology which allows a client to automatically monitor event notifications from a server, and react as needed. This technology is very useful to notify live events, to implement, for example, a live messaging application or a news feed. In this tutorial we will see how to implement this technology using PHP and javascript.For the sake of this tutorial, we will work with a list of "animals" that will be displayed in a simple html page. While in a real-world application the data would have been stored and retrieved from a database, in this case, for simplicity, we will use a php array. What we want to obtain is a real-time notification of the changes in the animal list, so that we can update our html page accordingly, without having to refresh it.To begin with, let's populate our little array of animals in thefile (we are working in the root directory of our web server VirtualHost):Save and close the file as. Now, for the most important part: we have to write the script which will emit the message that will be lately used by our client-side javascript code. With a lot of fantasy we will name the script. The code is very simple, here it is:The first thing to notice here is that we called thefunction in: this is a function used to send. In this case we call it two times: the first into setup theheader field and specify caching directives (no page caching), the second in, to set theto. Those headers setup is necessary for our script to work correctly. It's also important to notice that to work correctly, thefunction must always be called before any other output is created.After setting up the html headers, we just used thestatement into require the content of thefile, which contains the array we wrote before. In a real-case scenario, this would have been replaced by ato retrieve such information from a database.Finally in, we sent our response to the client: the"animals" array. A very important thing to notice: Server Side Events format requires each response sent by the server to be prefixed by thestring and followed by two. In this case we used thenewline character because we are running on a unix-like platform; to ensure cross-platform compatibility we would have used theconstant.It's even possible to break the response message on multiple lines: in this case each line, as said before, must start with "data:" and must be followed by a single newline character. The additional newline is required only on the last line.The server can also control how often the client should try to reconnect (default isseconds), and the name of the(default is "message") sent to the client. To customize the former, we must use thedirective followed by the desired interval of time, expressed in milliseconds. For example, to setup an interval of 1 second:Notice that even here, a trailing newline is required. To change the event name, instead, we must use thedirective:The default event is "message": this is important because the event must be specified in the client javascript code when adding the event listener, as we will see in a moment.After sending our response we called thefunction: this is needed to ouput the data to the client.First thing we are going to do client side is to prepare our html file with the list of available animals:This is really some basic html with a little bit of php to display the list of animals at the moment of the page loading and to include our .js file (script.js), but will server our purpose. Now, let's see how actually we can use Server side events. The first thing we have to do is to instantiate an. In our javascript file, write:As you can see, we passed the path to our server script as an argument in theobject constructor. This object will open a connection to the server. Now, we must add an, so that we can perform some actions when a message is received from the server:When a message is received, we use themethod into transform the data sent by the server (a string, contained in theproperty of the event object), into a javascript array. After that we loop inthrough all the elements with thetag, which are the elements of our list of animals: if some element does not appear to be anymore in the array sent by the server, the color of the text contained in the list is changed to red, because the "animal" is no longer available (a better solution would have been to only include the changed or missing element name in the server response, but our purpose here is just to demonstrate how the technology works). The change in the page will happen in real time, so no need to refresh. You can observe how our page takes advantage of server sent events, in the video below:As you can see, as soon as the "cat" is removed from the "animals" array (our source of data) the element displayed in the html page is modified, to reflect that change.The stream of data between the server and the client can be interrupted by using themethod of theobject:To handle connection, andevents, dedicated event listeners can be added to the object.