How to use argparse to parse python scripts parameters

Objective

Requirements

Basic knowledge of python and object oriented concepts

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

Initialize the parser

argparse

#!/usr/bin/env python import argparse if __name__ == '__main__': # Initialize the parser parser = argparse.ArgumentParser( description="simple script to demonstrate argparse usage" )

argparse

description

epilog

prog

Adding a positional parameter

add_argument()

parser.add_argument('printme', help="The string to be printed")

help

type

parser.add_argument('printme', type=int)

parse_args()

argparse.Namespace

#!/usr/bin/env python import argparse if __name__ == '__main__': # Initialize the parser parser = argparse.ArgumentParser( description="simple script to demonstrate argparse usage" ) # Add the positional parameter parser.add_argument('printme', help="The string to be printed") # Parse the arguments arguments = parser.parse_args() # Finally print the passed string print(arguments.printme)

$ ./printerscript.py "hello world!" hello world!

$ ./printerscript.py usage: printerscript.py [-h] printme printerscript.py: error: too few arguments

Adding an optional parameter

parser.add_argument( '-r', '--repeat', help="number of times to print the string", type=int, default=1 )

--repeat

default

print()

for loop

for i in range(0, arguments.repeat): print(arguments.printme)

$ ./printerscript.py --repeat=3 "hello world!" hello world! hello world! hello world!

./printerscript.py --help usage: printerscript.py [-h] [-r REPEAT] printme simple script to demonstrate argparse usage positional arguments: printme The string to be printed optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -r REPEAT, --repeat REPEAT number of times to print the string

argparse

required

required=True

The "dest" keyword

add_argument()

dest

The "action" keyword

add_argument()

action

--repeat

argparse.Namespace

store_true and store_false

True

False

store_true

store_false

True

False

store_const

action

constant

const

parser.add_argument("--random-option", action="store_const", const=yourvalue)

append

append

action

parser.add_argument('--random-option', action="append")

append_const

append

const

parser.add_argument( '--randomoption', action="append_const", const="the value to append" )

Mutually exclusive optional parameters

argparse

add_mutually_exclusive_group()

parser = argparse.ArgumentParser(); # create our group of mutually exclusive arguments mutually_exclusive = parser.add_mutually_exclusive_group() mutually_exclusive.add_argument("--foo", help="foo excludes bar") mutually_exclusive.add_argument("--bar", help="bar excludes foo")

mutually_exclusive_group

required=True

argparse