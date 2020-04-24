How To Upgrade Ubuntu To 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa

The latest Ubuntu release, 20.04, marks an opportunity for both LTS users and people on the previous 19.10 release to update Ubuntu and take advantage of the latest features.

Thanks to Debian's upgrade process, it should be relatively simple to either upgrade Ubuntu 18.04 to 20.04 (both LTS) or to upgrade Ubuntu 19.10 to 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System An existing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or 19.10 install with root privileges. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

$ sudo apt update $ sudo apt upgrade $ sudo apt dist-upgrade

$ sudo apt autoremove

How to Upgrade Ubuntu The Ubuntu Way

PLEASE NOTE Upgrades from 19.10 will not be enabled until a few days after 20.04's release. Upgrades from 18.04 LTS will not be enabled until a few days after the 20.04.1 release expected in late July 2020. There are no offline upgrade options for Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Server.

$ sudo apt install update-manager-core

$ sudo do-release-upgrade

No new release found

-d

$ sudo do-release-upgrade -d

No new release found

No new release found

sudo do-release-upgrade

Upgrading from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

sudo do-release-upgrade

No new release found

The first and recommended approach is to simply wait. Direct upgrades from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS to Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa LTS will most likely be unavailable until late July 2020.

Force direct upgrade by using the -d switch. In this case sudo do-release-upgrade -d will force upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. In case you receive an " Upgrades to the development release are only available from the latest supported release. " message, make sure that release upgrader default behavior is set to lts within /etc/update-manager/release-upgrades .

switch. In this case will force upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. In case you receive an " " message, make sure that release upgrader default behavior is set to within . Upgrade to 19.10 first by changing the default behavior of the release upgrader to normal within the /etc/update-manager/release-upgrades file. When ready, execute the sudo do-release-upgrade command again. Once your system is upgraded to Ubuntu 19.10 then follow the Ubuntu 19.10 to Ubuntu 20.04 upgrade procedure while keeping the release upgrader behavior set to normal .

within the file. When ready, execute the command again. Once your system is upgraded to Ubuntu 19.10 then follow the Ubuntu 19.10 to Ubuntu 20.04 upgrade procedure while keeping the release upgrader behavior set to . Use the Debian way described below to upgrade your Ubuntu 18.04 system.

Upgrading from Ubuntu 19.10

sudo do-release-upgrade

No new release found

normal

sudo do-release-upgrade

How to Upgrade Ubuntu The Debian Way

Change Your Sources

/etc/apt/sources.list

bionic

bionic

focal

eoan

focal

sed

$ sudo sed -i 's/bionic/focal/g' /etc/apt/sources.list OR $ sudo sed -i 's/eoan/focal/g' /etc/apt/sources.list

/etc/apt/sources.list.d/

$ sudo apt update && sudo apt -y dist-upgrade

Closing Thoughts

Ubuntu upgraded to Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa

Before you do anything, make sure that your system is already up-to-date. Run a full Ubuntu update and upgrade with Apt.This will help to ensure that the difference between packages is as small as possible. It also will be the way that Canonical has most likely tested the upgrade themselves, so it's least likely to encounter bugs. Lastly, before you begin to upgrade Ubuntu to 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa you may also want to remove all no longer required packages using:Ubuntu have developed their own automatic way of upgrading between releases. It essentially scripts the traditional Debian approach. This way, you can set it up to upgrade and walk away. Ubuntu will handle the rest.If you want to take this route, you're going to need to install one package first. So, do that.When that finishes, run the Ubuntu upgrade utility.If you're doing this too soon, it will tell you that there is. In that case, and at your own risk, add theflag at the end of the command to force the upgrade.Ubuntu will ask you a couple of questions about how you want to handle the upgrade, and it'll start off upgrading your system.As already mentioned above, upgrades from 19.10 will not be enabled until a few days after 20.04's release and upgrades from 18.04 LTS will not be enabled until a few days after the 20.04.1 release which is expected in late July 2020.As a result, your upgrade attempt may result in a messagewhile trying to upgrade your Ubuntu system by usingcommand. In this case read the following sections.Start by executing thecommand. In case you receive themessage you have four options:Start by executing thecommand. In case you receive themessage, ensure that the default release upgrader is set toand re-execute thecommand.If you've selected the traditional Debian path, you're going to need to change thefile and replace the name of your previous release with. So, if you're on 18.04, replace every instance ofwith. If you currently have 19.10, replacewithThis process can be automated by using the followingcommand:Then, look in. Change any files in there the same way.Now, you can run the Ubuntu dist upgrade. First, update the Apt sources. Then, run the Ubuntu upgrade.The upgrade should take a bit of time. Chances are, every package on the system will be upgraded. When the Ubuntu upgrade does finish, reboot the system. When the system comes back up, you'll be running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa!That's all there really is to it. You should notice that your login screen is different, especially if you were on 18.04.