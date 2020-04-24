How To Upgrade Ubuntu To 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa

Thanks to Debian's upgrade process, it should be relatively simple to either upgrade Ubuntu 18.04 to 20.04 (both LTS) or to upgrade Ubuntu 19.10 to 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa.
In this tutorial you will learn:
- How to run your Ubuntu Update
- How to Upgrade Ubuntu The Ubuntu Way
- How to Upgrade Ubuntu The Debian Way
- How to Upgrade Ubuntu 18.04 to 20.04 (both LTS)
- How to Upgrade Ubuntu 19.10 to 20.04 LTS
Check your current Ubuntu version by following: How to check Ubuntu version article.
Software Requirements and Conventions Used
|Category
|Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used
|System
|An existing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or 19.10 install with root privileges.
|Conventions
| # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Ubuntu UpdateBefore you do anything, make sure that your system is already up-to-date. Run a full Ubuntu update and upgrade with Apt.
$ sudo apt update $ sudo apt upgrade $ sudo apt dist-upgradeThis will help to ensure that the difference between packages is as small as possible. It also will be the way that Canonical has most likely tested the upgrade themselves, so it's least likely to encounter bugs. Lastly, before you begin to upgrade Ubuntu to 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa you may also want to remove all no longer required packages using:
$ sudo apt autoremove
How to Upgrade Ubuntu The Ubuntu WayUbuntu have developed their own automatic way of upgrading between releases. It essentially scripts the traditional Debian approach. This way, you can set it up to upgrade and walk away. Ubuntu will handle the rest.
If you want to take this route, you're going to need to install one package first. So, do that.
PLEASE NOTE Upgrades from 19.10 will not be enabled until a few days after 20.04's release. Upgrades from 18.04 LTS will not be enabled until a few days after the 20.04.1 release expected in late July 2020. There are no offline upgrade options for Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Server.
$ sudo apt install update-manager-coreWhen that finishes, run the Ubuntu upgrade utility.
$ sudo do-release-upgradeIf you're doing this too soon, it will tell you that there is
No new release found. In that case, and at your own risk, add the
-d flag at the end of the command to force the upgrade. For more information read the below "No new release found" section.
$ sudo do-release-upgrade -dUbuntu will ask you a couple of questions about how you want to handle the upgrade, and it'll start off upgrading your system.
No new release foundAs already mentioned above, upgrades from 19.10 will not be enabled until a few days after 20.04's release and upgrades from 18.04 LTS will not be enabled until a few days after the 20.04.1 release which is expected in late July 2020.
As a result, your upgrade attempt may result in a message
No new release found while trying to upgrade your Ubuntu system by using
sudo do-release-upgrade command. In this case read the following sections.
Upgrading from Ubuntu 18.04 LTSStart by executing the
sudo do-release-upgrade command. In case you receive the
No new release found message you have four options:
- The first and recommended approach is to simply wait. Direct upgrades from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS to Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa LTS will most likely be unavailable until late July 2020.
- Force direct upgrade by using the
-dswitch. In this case
sudo do-release-upgrade -dwill force upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. In case you receive an "Upgrades to the development release are only available from the latest supported release." message, make sure that release upgrader default behavior is set to
ltswithin
/etc/update-manager/release-upgrades.
- Upgrade to 19.10 first by changing the default behavior of the release upgrader to
normalwithin the
/etc/update-manager/release-upgradesfile. When ready, execute the
sudo do-release-upgradecommand again. Once your system is upgraded to Ubuntu 19.10 then follow the Ubuntu 19.10 to Ubuntu 20.04 upgrade procedure while keeping the release upgrader behavior set to
normal.
- Use the Debian way described below to upgrade your Ubuntu 18.04 system.
Upgrading from Ubuntu 19.10Start by executing the
sudo do-release-upgrade command. In case you receive the
No new release foundmessage, ensure that the default release upgrader is set to
normal and re-execute the
sudo do-release-upgrade command.
How to Upgrade Ubuntu The Debian Way
Change Your SourcesIf you've selected the traditional Debian path, you're going to need to change the
/etc/apt/sources.list file and replace the name of your previous release with
bionic. So, if you're on 18.04, replace every instance of
bionic with
focal. If you currently have 19.10, replace
eoan with
focal.
This process can be automated by using the following
sed command:
$ sudo sed -i 's/bionic/focal/g' /etc/apt/sources.list OR $ sudo sed -i 's/eoan/focal/g' /etc/apt/sources.listThen, look in
/etc/apt/sources.list.d/. Change any files in there the same way.
Ubuntu Update and Ubuntu UpgradeNow, you can run the Ubuntu dist upgrade. First, update the Apt sources. Then, run the Ubuntu upgrade.
$ sudo apt update && sudo apt -y dist-upgradeThe upgrade should take a bit of time. Chances are, every package on the system will be upgraded. When the Ubuntu upgrade does finish, reboot the system. When the system comes back up, you'll be running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa!