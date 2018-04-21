How To Upgrade Ubuntu To 18.04 LTS Bionic Beaver

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

$ sudo apt update $ sudo apt upgrade $ sudo apt dist-upgrade

$ sudo apt dist-upgrade

How to Upgrade Ubuntu The Ubuntu Way

$ sudo apt install update-manager-core

$ sudo do-release-upgrade

-d

$ sudo do-release-upgrade -d

How to Upgrade Ubuntu The Debian Way

Change Your Sources

/etc/apt/sources.list

bionic

xenial

bionic

artful

bionic

/etc/apt/sources.list.d/

artful

$ sudo apt update && sudo apt -y dist-upgrade

Closing Thoughts

