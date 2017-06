Objective

What's New

This new release of Debian again comes with a lot more software than its predecessor jessie; the distribution includes over 15346 new packages, for a total of over 51687 packages. Most of the software in the distribution has been updated: over 29859 software packages (this is 57% of all packages in jessie). Also, a significant number of packages (over 6739, 13% of the packages in jessie) have for various reasons been removed from the distribution.

Preparations

# aptitude search '~o'

Jessie Full Upgrade

# apt-get update # apt-get upgrade # apt-get dist-upgrade

# dpkg -C

# apt-mark showhold

/etc/apt/sources.list

# cp /etc/apt/sources.list /etc/apt/sources.list_backup

apt edit-sources

jessie

stretch

FROM JESSIE deb http://httpredir.debian.org/debian jessie main deb http://httpredir.debian.org/debian jessie-updates main deb http://security.debian.org jessie/updates main TO STRETCH deb http://httpredir.debian.org/debian stretch main deb http://httpredir.debian.org/debian stretch-updates main deb http://security.debian.org stretch/updates main

sed

# sed -i 's/jessie/stretch/g' /etc/apt/sources.list

apt-get

# apt-get update

Upgrade to Debian Stretch Simulation

apt

apt list --upgradable

# apt list --upgradable

Upgrade to Debian Stretch

There are services installed on your system which need to be restarted when certain libraries, such as libpam, libc, and libssl, are upgraded. Since these restarts may cause interruptions of service for the system, you will normally be prompted on each upgrade for the list of services you wish to restart. You can choose this option to avoid being prompted; instead, all necessary restarts will be done for you automatically so you can avoid being asked questions on each library upgrade.



Restart services during package upgrades without asking?

# apt-get upgrade # apt-get dist-upgrade

# aptitude search '~o'