How to test 3D acceleration (FPS) on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa

Details
Ubuntu
The objective of this tutorial is to provide the reader with a quick-start guide on how to test 3d acceleration by checking for FPS on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa.

In this tutorial you will learn:
  • How to test 3D acceleration with Mesa utils
  • How to test 3D acceleration using the Phoronix Test Suite
How to test 3D acceleration (FPS) on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa
How to test 3D acceleration (FPS) on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa - Phoronix Test Suite

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions
Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used
System Installed Ubuntu 20.04 or upgraded Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa
Software Phoronix Test Suite, Mesa Utils
Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command.
Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command
$ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

How to test 3D acceleration (FPS) on Ubuntu 20.04 step by step instructions

  1. The first method is the easiest as all it takes to test 3D acceleration is to install the mesa-utils package from the standard Ubuntu repository and start the test.

    To do so open up terminal and execute: 
    $ sudo apt install mesa-utils
    Once the Mesa utils are installed run the glxgears command: 
    $ glxgears
    For more information and all available GL extensions execute: 
    $ glxgears -info
    Testing 3D acceleration and FPS on Ubuntu 20.04 with glxgears
    Testing 3D acceleration and FPS on Ubuntu 20.04 with the glxgears command.
  2. The following method of testing 3D acceleration involves the Phoronix Test Suite for more robust tests and reports. Let's start by installation of the Phoronix Test Suite on Ubuntu Linux.

    Navigate your browser to the Phoronix Test Suite page, and download the latest .deb package. Once you have the package, install it with the gdebi command: 
    $ sudo apt install gdebi-core
$ sudo gdebi phoronix-test-suite_*.deb
    Once the installation is complete execute the bellow command and follow the wizard to start the basic 3D acceleration test: 
    $ phoronix-test-suite run unigine-heaven
