How to test 3D acceleration (FPS) on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa

In this tutorial you will learn:
- How to test 3D acceleration with Mesa utils
- How to test 3D acceleration using the Phoronix Test Suite
Software Requirements and Conventions Used
|Category
|Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used
|System
|Installed Ubuntu 20.04 or upgraded Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa
|Software
|Phoronix Test Suite, Mesa Utils
|Other
|Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the
sudo command.
|Conventions
| # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
How to test 3D acceleration (FPS) on Ubuntu 20.04 step by step instructions
- The first method is the easiest as all it takes to test 3D acceleration is to install the
mesa-utilspackage from the standard Ubuntu repository and start the test.
To do so open up terminal and execute:
$ sudo apt install mesa-utilsOnce the Mesa utils are installed run the
glxgearscommand:
$ glxgearsFor more information and all available GL extensions execute:
$ glxgears -info
- The following method of testing 3D acceleration involves the Phoronix Test Suite for more robust tests and reports. Let's start by installation of the Phoronix Test Suite on Ubuntu Linux.
Navigate your browser to the Phoronix Test Suite page, and download the latest
.debpackage. Once you have the package, install it with the
gdebicommand:
$ sudo apt install gdebi-core $ sudo gdebi phoronix-test-suite_*.debOnce the installation is complete execute the bellow command and follow the wizard to start the basic 3D acceleration test:
$ phoronix-test-suite run unigine-heaven
Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.