How to skip the installation of rpm weak dependencies

by

RPM is the acronym for Red Hat Package Manager: we use it to reference both the software package format and the low-level package manager used by the Red Hat family of distributions. Since version 4.12 of the latter it is possible to declare packages “weak dependencies”, which are installed by default, but not strictly required.

In this tutorial we talk about rpm weak dependencies: we learn what they are used for, and how to skip their installation.

In this tutorial you will learn:

  • What is a “weak” dependency, and what weak dependencies are used for
  • How to list the weak dependencies of a package
  • How to skip the installation of weak dependencies
How to skip the installation of rpm weak dependencies
How to skip the installation of rpm weak dependencies

 

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions
Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used
System Red Hat family of distributions
Software None
Other Root privileges
Conventions # – requires given linux-commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command
$ – requires given linux-commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Required vs weak dependencies

Since the release of Rpm 4.12, it is possible to declare weak dependencies for packages. What they are used for, and what is the difference between them and “core” dependencies?

Core dependencies of an rpm package are declared in its “SPEC” file at build time, using the “Requires” keyword: their installation is essential for the packaged software to work correctly. Here is an example. In a previous tutorial we talked about borg, an efficient deduplicating backup program. Since the program is written in Python, the “python” interpreter is listed among the required dependencies of the “borgbackup” package, which provides the application. This is easily verifiable by querying the dependencies of the latter with rpm itself:

$ rpm -qR borgbackup

In the example above I assumed the “borgbackup” package to be already installed (the full path of the rpm package should otherwise have been provided as argument to the -p option). The command returns the following output:

((python3.11dist(msgpack) < 1.0.1 or python3.11dist(msgpack) > 1.0.1) with python3.11dist(msgpack) <= 1.0.5 with python3.11dist(msgpack) >= 0.5.6)
/usr/bin/python3
fuse
libacl.so.1()(64bit)
libacl.so.1(ACL_1.0)(64bit)
libc.so.6()(64bit)
libc.so.6(GLIBC_2.14)(64bit)
libc.so.6(GLIBC_2.2.5)(64bit)
libc.so.6(GLIBC_2.3)(64bit)
libc.so.6(GLIBC_2.3.4)(64bit)
libc.so.6(GLIBC_2.4)(64bit)
libcrypto.so.3()(64bit)
libcrypto.so.3(OPENSSL_3.0.0)(64bit)
liblz4.so.1()(64bit)
libxxhash.so.0()(64bit)
libzstd.so.1()(64bit)
python(abi) = 3.11
python3-llfuse >= 1.3.8
python3.11dist(packaging)
rpmlib(CompressedFileNames) <= 3.0.4-1
rpmlib(FileDigests) <= 4.6.0-1
rpmlib(PartialHardlinkSets) <= 4.0.4-1
rpmlib(PayloadFilesHavePrefix) <= 4.0-1
rpmlib(PayloadIsZstd) <= 5.4.18-1
rpmlib(RichDependencies) <= 4.12.0-1
rtld(GNU_HASH)

The ones reported above are not necessarily package names: the “Requires” directive can be used to point both to package names and “capabilities”, which, most of the times, are file paths. Multiple packages can provide the same capability, therefore a “Require” dependency has multiple ways to be satisfied.

When it comes to weak dependencies, we must distinguish between “recommendations” and “suggestions”. The former, which are the focus of this tutorial, are, by default, treated like “Requires” dependencies; unlike them, however, they are not strictly necessary for the packaged software to run. Recommended dependencies are used to specify packages which provides functionalities that most of the time users wants to be available. Hints, or “very weak dependencies”, instead, are ignored by default, and are mainly used to specify extra addons for GUI packages.

Listing the weak dependencies of a package

Here is an example of a “weak” dependency. Podman, as you may know, is a rootless alternative to Docker, developed by Red Hat. On recent versions of Fedora, the “podman” package requires the “containers-common-extra” package, which, in turn, has the “slirp4netns” package declared as a weak dependency. The latter provides the “user mode networking” functionality: this is not strictly required for podman to work in general, but is needed if we want to use podman as a non-root user. In order to list the weak dependencies of a package we can use the rpm package manager in the following way:

$ rpm -q --recommends <package-name>

The same result can be achieved by using dnf:

$ dnf repoquery --recommends <package-name>

Checking the weak dependencies of the “containers-common-extra” package we mentioned above, returns the following output:

crun
netavark >= 1.6.0-1
passt
qemu-user-static
slirp4netns

As you can see, “slirp4nets” is listed among the weak dependencies. Packages to be installed as weak dependencies are also specified in pre-installation reports when using dnf. Here is the one displayed when attempting to install the “containers-common-extra” package on the latest version of Fedora (38 at the moment of writing):

===============================================================================================================
 Package                                Architecture     Version                       Repository         Size
===============================================================================================================
Installing:
 containers-common-extra                noarch           4:1-89.fc38                   updates            14 k
Installing dependencies:
 containers-common                      noarch           4:1-89.fc38                   updates            94 k
 criu                                   x86_64           3.17.1-5.fc38                 fedora            546 k
 crun                                   x86_64           1.8.5-1.fc38                  updates           209 k
 libbsd                                 x86_64           0.11.7-4.fc38                 fedora            112 k
 libmd                                  x86_64           1.0.4-3.fc38                  fedora             39 k
 libnet                                 x86_64           1.2-7.fc38                    fedora             57 k
 netavark                               x86_64           1.6.0-2.fc38                  updates           3.0 M
 qemu-user-static-aarch64               x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           4.2 M
 qemu-user-static-alpha                 x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           1.4 M
 qemu-user-static-arm                   x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           2.1 M
 qemu-user-static-cris                  x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           1.4 M
 qemu-user-static-hexagon               x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           1.8 M
 qemu-user-static-hppa                  x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           1.4 M
 qemu-user-static-loongarch64           x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           1.4 M
 qemu-user-static-m68k                  x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           1.5 M
 qemu-user-static-microblaze            x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           1.7 M
 qemu-user-static-mips                  x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           3.8 M
 qemu-user-static-nios2                 x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           1.4 M
 qemu-user-static-or1k                  x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           1.4 M
 qemu-user-static-ppc                   x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           2.6 M
 qemu-user-static-riscv                 x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           2.1 M
 qemu-user-static-s390x                 x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           1.5 M
 qemu-user-static-sh4                   x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           1.7 M
 qemu-user-static-sparc                 x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           2.2 M
 qemu-user-static-x86                   x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           2.1 M
 qemu-user-static-xtensa                x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates           3.8 M
Installing weak dependencies:
 aardvark-dns                           x86_64           1.6.0-1.fc38                  updates           910 k
 container-selinux                      noarch           2:2.216.0-1.fc38              updates            55 k
 criu-libs                              x86_64           3.17.1-5.fc38                 fedora             33 k
 fuse-overlayfs                         x86_64           1.12-1.fc38                   updates            67 k
 qemu-user-static                       x86_64           2:7.2.1-2.fc38                updates            26 k
 slirp4netns

Skipping the installation of weak dependencies

In certain situations, most likely when building very minimal environments, we may want to avoid installing weak dependencies globally or only for certain packages. In order to skip the installation of weak dependencies for a specific package, we can use the dnf --setopt option to temporarily set install_weak_deps to false. For instance, to install the “containers-common-extra” package without its weak dependencies, we would run:

$ sudo dnf --setopt=install_weak_deps=false install containers-common-extra

To change the default dnf behavior, and always avoid the installation of weak dependencies, instead, we need to specify the same option in the dnf configuration file ( /etc/dnf/dnf.conf), under the “main” section:

[main]
gpgcheck=True
installonly_limit=3
clean_requirements_on_remove=True
best=False
skip_if_unavailable=True
install_weak_deps=false

Skipping weak dependencies in Kickstart files

As we discussed in a previous tutorial, in order to easily perform (and replicate) unattended installations of distributions using the “Anaconda” installer, we can use Kickstart files. In such files, the list of the packages and package groups to be pulled in as part of the installation process, are specified inside the %packages section, as in the example below:

%packages
@core
@standard
podman
%end

In order to avoid installing the weak dependencies of the packages specified in the %packages section, in recent versions of Kickstart (the feature has been introduced in Fedora 24, and is available in RHEL >= 8 and its clones), all we have to do is to use either the --excludeWeakdeps or the --exclude-weakdeps option in the following way:

%packages --exclude-weakdeps
@core
@standard
podman
%end

Conclusions

In this article we talked about rpm weak dependencies. Packages or capabilities defined as weak dependencies of a software are not strictly required for it to work correctly, but provide extra functionalities, which, most of the time, are desired. Weak dependencies are installed by default when using the dnf package manager; in this tutorial we learned how skip their installation in single cases, globally, and in Kickstart files.

Related Linux Tutorials:

Comments and Discussions
Linux Forum