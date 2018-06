How to setup the Nginx web server on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

Step 1 - Installation

apt-get

$ sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install nginx

$ sudo systemctl is-active nginx

active

localhost

Nginx welcome page

Step 2 - Firewall setup

80

443

https

ufw

$ sudo ufw status

$ sudo ufw enable

$ sudo ufw allow 80/tcp

$ sudo ufw allow 443/tcp

$ sudo ufw status numbered Status: active To Action From -- ------ ---- [ 1] 443/tcp ALLOW IN Anywhere [ 2] 80/tcp ALLOW IN Anywhere [ 3] 443/tcp (v6) ALLOW IN Anywhere (v6) [ 4] 80/tcp (v6) ALLOW IN Anywhere (v6)

Nginx server blocks (Virtual Hosts)

server block

/etc/nginx/sites-available/default

# Default server configuration # server { listen 80 default_server; listen [::]:80 default_server; [...] root /var/www/html; # Add index.php to the list if you are using PHP index index.html index.htm index.nginx-debian.html; server_name _; location / { # First attempt to serve request as file, then # as directory, then fall back to displaying a 404. try_files $uri $uri/ =404; } [...] }

Server

Lines 4-5

listen

ipv4

ipv6

listen [::]:80 ipv6only=off

default_server

root

Line 8

DocumentRoot

index

line 11

Line 13

server_name

_

location

Line 15

/

Line 18

try_files

$uri

Defining a custom server block

$ sudo mkdir /var/www/example

$ echo "Welcome to example!" | sudo tee /var/www/example/index.html > /dev/null

/etc/nginx/sites-available

server { listen 80; root /var/www/example; index index.html; server_name www.example.lan; }

$ sudo nginx -t

/etc/hosts

192.168.122.89

# The client /etc/hosts file [...] 192.168.122.89 www.example.lan

/etc/nginx/sites-available

/etc/nginx/sites-enabled

$ sudo ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/example /etc/nginx/sites-enabled

$ sudo systemctl restart nginx

Example default page

Using ssl

$ sudo openssl req -x509 \ -days 365 \ -sha256 \ -newkey rsa:2048 \ -nodes \ -keyout /etc/ssl/private/example.key \ -out /etc/ssl/certs/example-cert.pem

/etc/ssl/certs/example-cert.pem

/etc/ssl/private/example.key

FQDN

You are about to be asked to enter information that will be incorporated into your certificate request. What you are about to enter is what is called a Distinguished Name or a DN. There are quite a few fields but you can leave some blank For some fields there will be a default value, If you enter '.', the field will be left blank. ----- Country Name (2 letter code) [AU]:IT State or Province Name (full name) [Some-State]: Locality Name (eg, city) []:Milan Organization Name (eg, company) [Internet Widgits Pty Ltd]:Damage Inc. Organizational Unit Name (eg, section) []: Common Name (e.g. server FQDN or YOUR name) []:www.example.lan Email Address []:

server { listen 443 ssl; server_name www.example.lan; ssl_certificate /etc/ssl/certs/example-cert.pem; ssl_certificate_key /etc/ssl/private/example.key; root /var/www/example; index index.html; }

listen

Line 2

443

ssl

Lines 4-5

ssl_certificate

ssl_certificate_key

https://www.example.lan

Invalid certificate warning

Using Let's encrypt

ACME

certbot

$ sudo apt-get update && apt-get install certbot python-certbot-nginx

$ sudo certbot --nginx -m <administrator-email> -d <domain>

/etc/letsencrypt/live/

Conclusions

