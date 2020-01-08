How to setup Nginx Reverse Proxy

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Distribution-independent Software Nginx Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

How does a reverse proxy work?

Benefits of a reverse proxy

Load balancing - The reverse proxy distributes incoming connections to backend servers, and can even do so according to the current load that each server is under. This ensures that none of the backend servers get overloaded with requests. It also prevents downtime, since the reverse proxy can reroute traffic if a backend server happens to go offline.

Central logging - Rather than having multiple servers generate log files, the reverse proxy can log all relevant information in a single location. This makes the administrator's job immensely easier, since problems can be isolated much more quickly and there is no need to parse log files from multiple locations when troubleshooting issues.

Improved security - A reverse proxy will obfuscate information about the backend servers, as well as act as a first line of defense against incoming attacks. Since the reverse proxy is filtering out traffic prior to forwarding it to the backend, only innocuous traffic is passed along to the other servers.

Better performance - A reverse proxy server can make smart decisions about how to distribute the load across backend servers, which results in speedier response times. Other common server tasks such as caching and compression can also be offloaded to the reverse proxy server, freeing up resources for the backend servers.

A reverse proxy server is not a necessary component in every web hosting scenario. The advantages of a reverse proxy become most apparent under high traffic conditions or situations where multiple backend servers are deployed and need some form of load balancing.

Why Nginx?

How to setup Nginx reverse proxy step by step instructions

Install Nginx



You can install Nginx with your system’s package manager. On Ubuntu and Debian distributions, the command is: $ sudo apt-get install nginx On CentOS and Red Hat distributions: # yum install nginx Disable the default virtual host



# unlink /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/default Create a reverse proxy configuration file



All of the settings for the reverse proxy will go inside of a configuration file, and this file needs be placed inside the sites-available directory. Start by navigating to the following directory: # cd /etc/nginx/sites-available Then use vi or your preferred text editor to create the configuration file: # vi reverse-proxy.conf Paste the following configuration template into this newly created file: server { listen 80; location /some/path/ { proxy_pass http://example.com; } } Replace example.com with the IP address or hostname of the server you are forwarding to. You may also specify a port with the hostname, such as 127.0.0.1:8080 for example. Save your changes and then exit the text editor.



Note that this will work for HTTP servers, but Nginx also supports other protocols. We will cover those options in the next section. Enable the proxy



With your settings saved, enable the new configuring by creating a symbolic link to the sites-enabled directory: # ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/reverse-proxy.conf /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/reverse-proxy.conf

Non-HTTP servers

proxy_pass

proxy_pass (HTTP server – as seen above)

fastcgi_pass (FastCGI server)

uwsgi_pass (uwsgi server)

scgi_pass (SCGI server)

memcached_pass (memcached server)

Default example for fastcgi_pass directive

How to pass headers

proxy_set_header

location /some/path/ { proxy_set_header HOST $host; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_pass http://example.com; }

Host

X-Forwarded-Proto

X-Real-IP

How to configure load balancing

upstream backend_servers { server host1.example.com; server host2.example.com; server host3.example.com; } server { listen 80; server_name example.com; location / { proxy_pass http://backend_servers; } }

backend_servers

proxy_pass

backend_servers

example.com

Configure load balancing algorithms

least_conn - Distributes the incoming connections to the backend servers based on their current number of active connections. A server will only receive a request if it has the least amount of connections in that moment. This is particularly helpful in applications that require long lasting connections to the client.

ip_hash - Distributes the incoming connections based on the IP address of the client. This is helpful if you need to create session consistency.

- Distributes the incoming connections based on the IP address of the client. This is helpful if you need to create session consistency. hash - Distributes the incoming connections based on a hash key. This is helpful with memcached hosts, particularly.

upstream backend_servers { least_conn; server host1.example.com; server host2.example.com; server host3.example.com; }

How to test the Nginx configuration

.conf

# service nginx configtest # service nginx restart

Conclusion