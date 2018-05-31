How to setup Minecraft server on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

Objective
The following article will describe a Minecraft server configuration procedure on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux
Operating System and Software Versions
- Operating System: - Ubuntu 18.04
- Software: - Minecraft Server 1.12.2 or higher
Requirements
Privileged access to to your Ubuntu 18.04 system will be required.
Difficulty
MEDIUM
Conventions
- # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command
- $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Instructions
Install Prerequisites
Let's start by installation of all prerequisites including the
nmap
command which we can later use for some basic troubleshooting purposes:
$ sudo apt update
$ sudo apt install wget screen default-jdk nmap
Create Minecraft user
Next, we need to create a new user named
minecraft
. The Minecraft server will eventually run under this user:
$ sudo useradd -m -r -d /opt/minecraft minecraft
Install Minecraft Server
As you will see later, it is possible to run multiple instances of the Minecraft server on a single host. From this reason we will create a separate directory for each instance under the
/opt/minecraft
directory. Let's call our first instance
survival
:
$ sudo mkdir /opt/minecraft/survival
Once ready, download the java Minecraft server. Before you proceed, navigate your browser to the official Minecraft download page
and update the below command to reflect the current Minecraft server version:
$ sudo wget -O /opt/minecraft/survival/minecraft_server.jar https://s3.amazonaws.com/Minecraft.Download/versions/1.12.2/minecraft_server.1.12.2.jar
Accept terms and conditions:
$ sudo bash -c "echo eula=true > /opt/minecraft/survival/eula.txt"
Lastly, change the ownership of the
/opt/minecraft/survival/
directory and of all files within:
$ sudo chown -R minecraft /opt/minecraft/survival/
Create Minecraft SystemD startup script
To be able to conveniently start the Minecraft server after the reboot use your favorite text editor eg. vi:
$ sudo vi /etc/systemd/system/minecraft@.service
and create new
/etc/systemd/system/minecraft@.service
file with the following content:
[Unit]
Description=Minecraft Server: %i
After=network.target
[Service]
WorkingDirectory=/opt/minecraft/%i
User=minecraft
Group=minecraft
Restart=always
ExecStart=/usr/bin/screen -DmS mc-%i /usr/bin/java -Xmx2G -jar minecraft_server.jar nogui
ExecStop=/usr/bin/screen -p 0 -S mc-%i -X eval 'stuff "say SERVER SHUTTING DOWN IN 5 SECONDS. SAVING ALL MAPS..."\015'
ExecStop=/bin/sleep 5
ExecStop=/usr/bin/screen -p 0 -S mc-%i -X eval 'stuff "save-all"\015'
ExecStop=/usr/bin/screen -p 0 -S mc-%i -X eval 'stuff "stop"\015'
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
The above file serves as an example only. To increase RAM from 2GB to 4GB change:
FROM:
ExecStart=/usr/bin/screen -DmS mc-%i /usr/bin/java -Xmx2G -jar minecraft_server.jar nogui
TO:
ExecStart=/usr/bin/screen -DmS mc-%i /usr/bin/java -Xmx4G -jar minecraft_server.jar nogui
Start Minecraft Server
Next, use the
systemctl
command to start your new Minecraft server:
$ sudo systemctl start minecraft@survival
Confirm that the new Minecraft server is up and running:
$ sudo systemctl status minecraft@survival
- Minecraft Server: survival
- Minecraft Server: survival
Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/minecraft@.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled)
Active: active (running) since Mon 2018-01-22 12:46:37 AEDT; 16s ago
Main PID: 7751 (screen)
Tasks: 21 (limit: 4915)
├─7751 /usr/bin/SCREEN -DmS mc-survival /usr/bin/java -Xmx2G -jar minecraft_server.jar nogui
└─7757 /usr/bin/java -Xmx2G -jar minecraft_server.jar nogui
├─7751 /usr/bin/SCREEN -DmS mc-survival /usr/bin/java -Xmx2G -jar minecraft_server.jar nogui
└─7757 /usr/bin/java -Xmx2G -jar minecraft_server.jar nogui
Jan 22 12:46:37 ubuntu systemd[1]: Started Minecraft Server: survival.
To make sure that the minecraft server starts after the reboot execute:
$ sudo systemctl enable minecraft@survival
If all went as planned you should be able now to use the
nmap
command to check for the default Minecraft port
25565
:
$ nmap -p 25565 localhost
Starting Nmap 7.60 ( https://nmap.org )
Nmap scan report for localhost (127.0.0.1)
Host is up (0.00054s latency).
Other addresses for localhost (not scanned): ::1
PORT STATE SERVICE
25565/tcp open minecraft
Nmap done: 1 IP address (1 host up) scanned in 0.06 seconds
All done. To provision another Minecraft server instance on the same server continue reading the next section.
Provision new Minecraft server instance on the same host
The following linux command
s will configure a new Minecraft server named
linuxconfig
on port
25566
. See the below appendix for the additional server configurations to be implemented within
/opt/minecraft/linuxconfig/server.properties
. Using our existing systemd script to deploy another instance of Minecraft server is easy as:
$ sudo mkdir /opt/minecraft/linuxconfig
$ sudo cp /opt/minecraft/survival/minecraft_server.jar /opt/minecraft/linuxconfig/
$ sudo bash -c "echo eula=true > /opt/minecraft/linuxconfig/eula.txt"
$ sudo bash -c "echo server-port=25566 > /opt/minecraft/linuxconfig/server.properties"
$ sudo chown -R minecraft /opt/minecraft/linuxconfig/
Enable Minecraft server to start after reboot and start the server:
$ sudo systemctl enable minecraft@linuxconfig
$ sudo systemctl start minecraft@linuxconfig
Lastly, check for status:
$ sudo systemctl status minecraft@linuxconfig
Appendix
Default minecraft
server.properties
settings:
max-tick-time=60000
generator-settings=
allow-nether=true
force-gamemode=false
gamemode=0
enable-query=false
player-idle-timeout=0
difficulty=1
spawn-monsters=true
op-permission-level=4
pvp=true
snooper-enabled=true
level-type=DEFAULT
hardcore=false
enable-command-block=false
max-players=20
network-compression-threshold=256
resource-pack-sha1=
max-world-size=29999984
server-port=25565
server-ip=
spawn-npcs=true
allow-flight=false
level-name=world
view-distance=10
resource-pack=
spawn-animals=true
white-list=false
generate-structures=true
online-mode=true
max-build-height=256
level-seed=
prevent-proxy-connections=false
use-native-transport=true
motd=A Minecraft Server
enable-rcon=false