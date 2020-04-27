How to setup LAMP server on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa

$ sudo mysql_secure_installation

LOW

root@linuxconfig:~# mysql -u root -p

admin

linuxconfig

mysql> SHOW VARIABLES LIKE 'validate_password%'; +--------------------------------------+-------+ | Variable_name | Value | +--------------------------------------+-------+ | validate_password.check_user_name | ON | | validate_password.dictionary_file | | | validate_password.length | 8 | | validate_password.mixed_case_count | 1 | | validate_password.number_count | 1 | | validate_password.policy | LOW | | validate_password.special_char_count | 1 | +--------------------------------------+-------+ 7 rows in set (0.01 sec) mysql> CREATE DATABASE linuxconfig; mysql> CREATE USER `admin`@`localhost` IDENTIFIED WITH mysql_native_password BY 'yourpass'; mysql> GRANT ALL ON linuxconfig.* TO `admin`@`localhost`; mysql> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

/var/www/html/php-mysql-connect.php

<?php $conn = new mysqli("localhost", "admin", "yourpass", "linuxconfig"); if ($conn->connect_error) { die("ERROR: Unable to connect: " . $conn->connect_error); } echo 'Connected to the database.

'; $conn->close(); ?>

$ sudo chmod +x /var/www/html/php-mysql-connect.php

http://localhost/php-mysql-connect.php