Distributions

Requirements

This guide assumes that you're running Debian on a VPS or a remote server, since that's the most likely scenario for a VPN.

A working install of Debian Stretch with root access

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Configuring Iptables

Find Your WAN Interface

ifconfig

ip a

eth0

Creating The Iptables Rules

/tmp

/tmp

$ vim /tmp/v4rules

*filter

Loopback Rules

-A INPUT -i lo -j ACCEPT -A INPUT ! -i lo -s 127.0.0.0/8 -j REJECT -A OUTPUT -o lo -j ACCEPT

Allowing Ping

-A INPUT -p icmp -m state --state NEW --icmp-type 8 -j ACCEPT -A INPUT -p icmp -m state --state ESTABLISHED,RELATED -j ACCEPT -A OUTPUT -p icmp -j ACCEPT

SSH Setup

-A INPUT -i eth0 -p tcp -m state --state NEW,ESTABLISHED --dport 22 -j ACCEPT -A OUTPUT -o eth0 -p tcp -m state --state ESTABLISHED --sport 22 -j ACCEPT

Allow OpenVPN Through

-A INPUT -i eth0 -p udp -m state --state NEW,ESTABLISHED -- dport 1194 -j ACCEPT -A OUTPUT -o eth0 -p udp -m state --state ESTABLISHED --sport 1194 -j ACCEPT

DNS

-A INPUT -i eth0 -p udp -m state --state ESTABLISHED --sport 53 -j ACCEPT 104 -A OUTPUT -o eth0 -p udp -m state --state NEW,ESTABLISHED -- dport 53 -j ACCEPT 105 -A INPUT -i eth0 -p tcp -m state --state ESTABLISHED --sport 53 -j ACCEPT 106 104 -A OUTPUT -o eth0 -p tcp -m state --state NEW,ESTABLISHED --dport 53 -j ACCEPT

-A INPUT -i eth0 -p tcp -m state --state ESTABLISHED --sport 80 -j ACCEPT -A INPUT -i eth0 -p tcp -m state --state ESTABLISHED --sport 443 -j ACCEPT -A OUTPUT -o eth0 -p tcp -m state --state NEW,ESTABLISHED --dport 80 -j ACCEPT -A OUTPUT -o eth0 -p tcp -m state --state NEW,ESTABLISHED --dport 443 -j ACCEPT

NTP To Sync Your Clock

-A INPUT -i eth0 -p udp -m state --state ESTABLISHED --sport 123 -j ACCEPT -A OUTPUT -o eth0 -p udp -m state --state NEW,ESTABLISHED --dport 123 -j ACCEPT

TUN To Tunnel Through The VPN

-A INPUT -i tun0 -j ACCEPT -A FORWARD -i tun0 -j ACCEPT -A OUTPUT -o tun0 -j ACCEPT

-A FORWARD -i tun0 -o eth0 -s 10.8.0.0/24 -j ACCEPT -A FORWARD -m state --state ESTABLISHED,RELATED -j ACCEPT

Log Blocked Traffic

-A INPUT -m limit --limit 3/min -j LOG --log-prefix "iptables_INPUT_denied: " --log-level 4 -A FORWARD -m limit --limit 3/min -j LOG --log-prefix "iptables_FORWARD_denied: " --log-level 4 -A OUTPUT -m limit --limit 3/min -j LOG --log-prefix "iptables_OUTPUT_denied: " --log-level 4

Reject All Other Traffic

-A INPUT -j REJECT -A FORWARD -j REJECT -A OUTPUT -j REJECT

COMMIT

NAT

# iptables -t nat -A POSTROUTING -s 10.8.0.0/24 -o eth0 -j MASQUERADE

Block All IPv6 Traffic

$vim /tmp/v6rules

*filter -A INPUT -j REJECT -A FORWARD -j REJECT -A OUTPUT -j REJECT COMMIT

Commit Everything

# iptables -F && iptables -X

# iptables-restore < /tmp/v4rules # iptables-restore < /tmp/v6rules

Making It Stick

# apt install iptables-persistent

# service netfilter-persistent save

Additional Configuration

/etc/hosts

/etc/sysctl.d/99-sysctl.conf

net.ipv4.ip_forward=1

net.ipv6.conf.all.disable_ipv6 = 1 net.ipv6.conf.default.disable_ipv6 = 1 net.ipv6.conf.lo.disable_ipv6 = 1 net.ipv6.conf.eth0.disable_ipv6 = 1

# sysctl -p

What's Next

Certification Authority

Installing the Packages

# apt install openvpn easy-rsa

Set Up The Directory

/etc/openvpn

# make-cadir /etc/openvpn/certs

openssl.cnf

# ln -s openssl-1.0.0.cnf openssl.cnf

Set The Variables

vars

KEY_SIZE

4096

export KEY_SIZE=4096

export KEY_COUNTRY="US" export KEY_PROVINCE="CA" export KEY_CITY="SanFrancisco" export KEY_ORG="Fort-Funston" export KEY_EMAIL=" This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. " export KEY_OU="MyOrganizationalUnit"

KEY_NAME

export KEY_NAME="VPNServer"

Create The Authority Keys

# source ./vars

clean-all

# ./clean-all

# ./build-ca

Create A Server Key

# ./build-key-server server

Generate a Diffie-Hellman PEM

# openssl dhparam 4096 > /etc/openvpn/dh4096.pem

Generate An HMAC Key

# openvpn --genkey --secret /etc/openvpn/certs/keys/ta.key

What's Next

OpenVPN Sever

Get The Base Config

/etc/openvpn

# gunzip -c /usr/share/doc/openvpn/examples/sample-config-files/server.conf.gz > /etc/openvpn/server.conf

Use Your Keys

ca

cert

key

ca /etc/openvpn/cert-auth/keys/ca.crt cert /etc/openvpn/cert-auth/keys/server.crt key /etc/openvpn/cert-auth/keys/server.key # This file should be kept secret

.pem

dh dh4096.pem

tls-auth

tls-auth /etc/openvpn/cert-auth/keys/ta.key 0 # This file is secret

0

Beef Up Security

# Select a cryptographic cipher.

cipher AES-256-CBC

# Auth Digest auth SHA512

# Limit Ciphers tls-cipher TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-256-GCM-SHA384:TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-128-GCM-SHA256:TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-256-CBC-SHA:TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-CAMELLIA-256-CBC-SHA:TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-128-CBC-SHA:TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-CAMELLIA-128-CBC-SHA

Direct Traffic

push "redirect-gateway def1 bypass-dhcp"

push "dhcp-option DNS 208.67.222.222" push "dhcp-option DNS 208.67.220.220"

Set Up An OpenVPN User

# adduser --system --shell /usr/sbin/nologin --no-create-home openvpn

user openvpn group nogroup

Send Logs To Null

/dev/null

/dev/null

status

log

log-append

/dev/null

status /dev/null … log /dev/null log-append /dev/null

Run Your Server

# systemctl start openvpn # systemctl start openvpn@server

# systemctl status openvpn*.service

# systemctl enable openvpn # systemctl enable openvpn@server

What's next

OpenVPN Client

Create Client Keys

cd

# cd /etc/openvpn/certs # source ./vars # ./build-key firstclient

Client Configuration File

# mkdir /etc/openvpn/clients # cp /usr/share/doc/openvpn/examples/sample-config-files/client.conf /etc/openvpn/clients/client.ovpn

Remote Host

remote

remote 192.168.1.5 1194

Become Nobody

user nobody group nogroup

Set Up Your Keys

ca ca.crt cert firstclient.crt key firstclient.key

tls-auth ta.key 1

Specify Encryption

cipher

cipher AES-256-CBC

# Authentication Digest auth SHA512 # Cipher Restrictions tls-cipher TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-256-GCM-SHA384:TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-128-GCM-SHA256:TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-256-CBC-SHA:TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-CAMELLIA-256-CBC-SHA:TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-AES-128-CBC-SHA:TLS-DHE-RSA-WITH-CAMELLIA-128-CBC-SHA

Send The Client A Tarball

# tar cJf /etc/openvpn/clients/firstclient.tar.xz -C /etc/openvpn/certs/keys ca.crt firstclient.crt firstclient.key ta.key -C /etc/openvpn/clients/client.ovpn

Connect

# apt install openvpn

/etc/openvpn

# cd /etc/openvpn # tar xJf /path/to/firstclient.tar.xz

client.ovpn

openvpn.conf

# systemctl start openvpn # systemctl enable openvpn

Conclusion

https://dnsleaktest.com"

