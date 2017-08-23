Objective

Learn how to restrict users access on a Linux machineEASYIn this tutorial we are going to learn how to restrict access to a Linux machine by interacting with two files:, which let us specify from what console it's possible to login directly as root, and, in which we can set some rules to restrict access for specified users or groups from certain origins.The first thing we are going to do, it's to learn how to edit thefile in order to allow direct root access only on some specific consoles. Let's take a look at the file: this is what it looks like on a CentOS7 machine:What we see there it's just a list of all the terminals from which direct access as the root user is allowed. Let's focus on thedevices for now. Open the file with a text editor and comment theentry:Save and exit the text editor. Now, if we switch to the firstby pressingor by running, and try to login as root, we will have the following result:As expected, the system denied us access as root from the specified tty. To gain root privileges and accomplish administrative tasks, we must then login as a normal user and then useor(or login from another tty if allowed).Be aware that this will not affect the ability to login as root when using ssh. To avoid that specific behaviour you should configure the ssh server, modifying thefile, and set thedirective toIf thefile allows us to specify from which terminal it is possible to login directly as root, setting up access rules in thefile, we can allow or deny access to specific users or groups from specific origins.Before setting up our rules, we need to modify, to add themodule which will allowto scan thefile for the rules we will define. Use your favorite text editor to modify the file so that it looks this way:What we have done is to add theline at the end of thesection. Now that we setupwe can start to talk about access rules.To define a rule in thefile, we must respect a very simple and clear syntax. A rule is composed of three sections, separated by a colon:The first part of the rule specifies the permissions, and consists of aorsign: the former creates what we can call a 'deny' rule, while the latter specifies a rule where access permissions are granted.In the second part we provide the subjects of the rule. The section consists of a list of groups or login names. To avoid conflicts between users and groups which can be named in the same way, the group entries can be specified in brackets, but only if theoption is set in thefile we modified above, at the end of the line we added.The third part of the rule specifies the source from which the access is either allowed or denied, being it: one or more, host names, host addresses, or domains.The rule syntax let us even use some powerful keywords. First of all we have. This keyword will always match: for example, when used in the second section, it will match all possible users or groups, or when used in the third, all possible sources.Thekeyword has the exact opposite effect of, and, which has sense only in thesection of the rule, will match every string which does not contain a '.'. Finally a very powerful keyword iswhich allows us to specify exceptions to a set rule.The file provides some useful examples, let's look at some of them. First of ALL we have the following:This line, would let us obtain the opposite result we have obtained before by modifying thefile: first of all we have thesign, which means it is arule. In the next section, separated by a colon, we have, which specifies that the rule must be applied to all users except, and in the third section, we see that the specified rule is valid only when someone tries to access fromAnother example, this time with multiple usernames:The rule forbids access to the wsbscaro, wsbsecr, wsbspac, wsbsym, wscosor and wstaiwde users from all sources (see thekeyword in action)Something more complex. This time the rule denies access to all users who are not member of the wheel group onlogins:Finally an example which specifies a rule for a remote login:As we now should understand, this rule allowsto access the system only from the specified ip addresses.We can verify what we said above with a test case: let's build a rule to deny access to(my account on this system) fromand append it at the end of thefile:Now, if we switch toand try to login, we obtain this rude response from the system:Please notice that the order of the specified rules in thefile is really important, since the rules are evaluated in order of appearance.