ObjectiveLearn how to restrict users access on a Linux machine
Operating System and Software Versions
- Operating System: - All Linux distributions
Requirements
- Root permissions
DifficultyEASY
Conventions
- # - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudocommand
- $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
IntroductionIn this tutorial we are going to learn how to restrict access to a Linux machine by interacting with two files:
/etc/securetty, which let us specify from what console it's possible to login directly as root, and
/etc/security/access.conf, in which we can set some rules to restrict access for specified users or groups from certain origins.
Restrict root loginThe first thing we are going to do, it's to learn how to edit the
/etc/securetty file in order to allow direct root access only on some specific consoles. Let's take a look at the file: this is what it looks like on a CentOS7 machine:
console vc/1 vc/2 vc/3 vc/4 vc/5 vc/6 vc/7 vc/8 vc/9 vc/10 vc/11 tty1 tty2 tty3 tty4 tty5 tty6 tty7 tty8 tty9 tty10 tty11 ttyS0 ttysclp0 sclp_line0 3270/tty1 hvc0 hvc1 hvc2 hvc3 hvc4 hvc5 hvc6 hvc7 hvsi0 hvsi1 hvsi2 xvc0What we see there it's just a list of all the terminals from which direct access as the root user is allowed. Let's focus on the
tty devices for now. Open the file with a text editor and comment the
tty1 entry:
[...] #tty1 tty2 tty3 tty4 tty5 tty6 tty7 tty8 tty9 tty10 tty11 [...]Save and exit the text editor. Now, if we switch to the first
tty by pressing
CTRL + alt + 1 or by running
chvt 1, and try to login as root, we will have the following result:
As expected, the system denied us access as root from the specified tty. To gain root privileges and accomplish administrative tasks, we must then login as a normal user and then use
sudo or
su (or login from another tty if allowed).
Be aware that this will not affect the ability to login as root when using ssh. To avoid that specific behaviour you should configure the ssh server, modifying the
/etc/ssh/sshd_config file, and set the
PermitRootLogin directive to
no
Setup access rules in /etc/security/access.confIf the
/etc/securetty file allows us to specify from which terminal it is possible to login directly as root, setting up access rules in the
/etc/security/access.conf file, we can allow or deny access to specific users or groups from specific origins.
Insert the pam_access.so moduleBefore setting up our rules, we need to modify
/etc/pam.d/login, to add the
pam_access.so module which will allow
pam to scan the
access.conf file for the rules we will define. Use your favorite text editor to modify the file so that it looks this way:
#%PAM-1.0 auth [user_unknown=ignore success=ok ignore=ignore default=bad] pam_securetty.so auth substack system-auth auth include postlogin account required pam_nologin.so account required pam_access.so account include system-auth password include system-auth # pam_selinux.so close should be the first session rule session required pam_selinux.so close session required pam_loginuid.so session optional pam_console.so # pam_selinux.so open should only be followed by sessions to be executed in the user context session required pam_selinux.so open session required pam_namespace.so session optional pam_keyinit.so force revoke session include system-auth session include postlogin -session optional pam_ck_connector.soWhat we have done is to add the
account required pam_access.so line at the end of the
account section. Now that we setup
pam we can start to talk about access rules.
The rules syntaxTo define a rule in the
access.conf file, we must respect a very simple and clear syntax. A rule is composed of three sections, separated by a colon:
permission : users : originsThe first part of the rule specifies the permissions, and consists of a
- or
+ sign: the former creates what we can call a 'deny' rule, while the latter specifies a rule where access permissions are granted.
In the second part we provide the subjects of the rule. The section consists of a list of groups or login names. To avoid conflicts between users and groups which can be named in the same way, the group entries can be specified in brackets, but only if the
nodefgroup option is set in the
/etc/pam.d/login file we modified above, at the end of the line we added.
The third part of the rule specifies the source from which the access is either allowed or denied, being it: one or more
ttys, host names, host addresses, or domains.
KeywordsThe rule syntax let us even use some powerful keywords. First of all we have
ALL. This keyword will always match: for example, when used in the second section, it will match all possible users or groups, or when used in the third, all possible sources.
The
NONE keyword has the exact opposite effect of
ALL, and
LOCAL, which has sense only in the
origins section of the rule, will match every string which does not contain a '.'. Finally a very powerful keyword is
EXCEPT which allows us to specify exceptions to a set rule.
Some examplesThe file provides some useful examples, let's look at some of them. First of ALL we have the following:
- : ALL EXCEPT root : tty1This line, would let us obtain the opposite result we have obtained before by modifying the
/etc/securetty file: first of all we have the
- sign, which means it is a
deny rule. In the next section, separated by a colon, we have
ALL EXCEPT root, which specifies that the rule must be applied to all users except
root, and in the third section, we see that the specified rule is valid only when someone tries to access from
tty1.
Another example, this time with multiple usernames:
-:wsbscaro wsbsecr wsbspac wsbsym wscosor wstaiwde:ALLThe rule forbids access to the wsbscaro, wsbsecr, wsbspac, wsbsym, wscosor and wstaiwde users from all sources (see the
ALL keyword in action)
Something more complex. This time the rule denies access to all users who are not member of the wheel group on
local logins:
-:ALL EXCEPT (wheel):LOCAL
Finally an example which specifies a rule for a remote login:
+ : root : 192.168.200.1 192.168.200.4 192.168.200.9As we now should understand, this rule allows
root to access the system only from the specified ip addresses.
A test caseWe can verify what we said above with a test case: let's build a rule to deny access to
egdoc (my account on this system) from
tty1 and append it at the end of the
/etc/security/access.conf file:
-:egdoc:tty1Now, if we switch to
tty1 and try to login, we obtain this rude response from the system:
Please notice that the order of the specified rules in the
/etc/security/access.conf file is really important, since the rules are evaluated in order of appearance.