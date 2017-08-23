Twitter RSS Feeds

How to restrict users access on a Linux machine

Details
System Administration & Configuration
Contents

Objective

Learn how to restrict users access on a Linux machine

Operating System and Software Versions

  • Operating System: - All Linux distributions

Requirements

  • Root permissions

Difficulty

EASY

Conventions

  • # - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command
  • $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

In this tutorial we are going to learn how to restrict access to a Linux machine by interacting with two files: /etc/securetty, which let us specify from what console it's possible to login directly as root, and /etc/security/access.conf, in which we can set some rules to restrict access for specified users or groups from certain origins.

Restrict root login

The first thing we are going to do, it's to learn how to edit the /etc/securetty file in order to allow direct root access only on some specific consoles. Let's take a look at the file: this is what it looks like on a CentOS7 machine: 
console
vc/1
vc/2
vc/3
vc/4
vc/5
vc/6
vc/7
vc/8
vc/9
vc/10
vc/11
tty1
tty2
tty3
tty4
tty5
tty6
tty7
tty8
tty9
tty10
tty11
ttyS0
ttysclp0
sclp_line0
3270/tty1
hvc0
hvc1
hvc2
hvc3
hvc4
hvc5
hvc6
hvc7
hvsi0
hvsi1
hvsi2
xvc0
What we see there it's just a list of all the terminals from which direct access as the root user is allowed. Let's focus on the tty devices for now. Open the file with a text editor and comment the tty1 entry: 
[...]
#tty1
tty2
tty3
tty4
tty5
tty6
tty7
tty8
tty9
tty10
tty11
[...]
Save and exit the text editor. Now, if we switch to the first tty by pressing CTRL + alt + 1 or by running chvt 1, and try to login as root, we will have the following result:

login_denied

As expected, the system denied us access as root from the specified tty. To gain root privileges and accomplish administrative tasks, we must then login as a normal user and then use sudo or su (or login from another tty if allowed).

Be aware that this will not affect the ability to login as root when using ssh. To avoid that specific behaviour you should configure the ssh server, modifying the /etc/ssh/sshd_config file, and set the PermitRootLogin directive to no

Setup access rules in /etc/security/access.conf

If the /etc/securetty file allows us to specify from which terminal it is possible to login directly as root, setting up access rules in the /etc/security/access.conf file, we can allow or deny access to specific users or groups from specific origins.

Insert the pam_access.so module

Before setting up our rules, we need to modify /etc/pam.d/login, to add the pam_access.so module which will allow pam to scan the access.conf file for the rules we will define. Use your favorite text editor to modify the file so that it looks this way: 
#%PAM-1.0
auth [user_unknown=ignore success=ok ignore=ignore default=bad] pam_securetty.so
auth       substack     system-auth
auth       include      postlogin
account    required     pam_nologin.so
account    required	pam_access.so
account    include      system-auth
password   include      system-auth
# pam_selinux.so close should be the first session rule
session    required     pam_selinux.so close
session    required     pam_loginuid.so
session    optional     pam_console.so
# pam_selinux.so open should only be followed by sessions to be executed in the user context
session    required     pam_selinux.so open
session    required     pam_namespace.so
session    optional     pam_keyinit.so force revoke
session    include      system-auth
session    include      postlogin
-session   optional     pam_ck_connector.so
What we have done is to add the account required pam_access.so line at the end of the account section. Now that we setup pam we can start to talk about access rules.

The rules syntax

To define a rule in the access.conf file, we must respect a very simple and clear syntax. A rule is composed of three sections, separated by a colon: 
permission : users : origins
The first part of the rule specifies the permissions, and consists of a - or + sign: the former creates what we can call a 'deny' rule, while the latter specifies a rule where access permissions are granted.

In the second part we provide the subjects of the rule. The section consists of a list of groups or login names. To avoid conflicts between users and groups which can be named in the same way, the group entries can be specified in brackets, but only if the nodefgroup option is set in the /etc/pam.d/login file we modified above, at the end of the line we added.

The third part of the rule specifies the source from which the access is either allowed or denied, being it: one or more ttys, host names, host addresses, or domains.

Keywords

The rule syntax let us even use some powerful keywords. First of all we have ALL. This keyword will always match: for example, when used in the second section, it will match all possible users or groups, or when used in the third, all possible sources.

The NONE keyword has the exact opposite effect of ALL, and LOCAL, which has sense only in the origins section of the rule, will match every string which does not contain a '.'. Finally a very powerful keyword is EXCEPT which allows us to specify exceptions to a set rule.

Some examples

The file provides some useful examples, let's look at some of them. First of ALL we have the following: 
- : ALL EXCEPT root : tty1
This line, would let us obtain the opposite result we have obtained before by modifying the /etc/securetty file: first of all we have the - sign, which means it is a deny rule. In the next section, separated by a colon, we have ALL EXCEPT root, which specifies that the rule must be applied to all users except root, and in the third section, we see that the specified rule is valid only when someone tries to access from tty1.

Another example, this time with multiple usernames: 
-:wsbscaro wsbsecr wsbspac wsbsym wscosor wstaiwde:ALL
The rule forbids access to the wsbscaro, wsbsecr, wsbspac, wsbsym, wscosor and wstaiwde users from all sources (see the ALL keyword in action)

Something more complex. This time the rule denies access to all users who are not member of the wheel group on local logins: 
-:ALL EXCEPT (wheel):LOCAL


Finally an example which specifies a rule for a remote login: 
+ : root : 192.168.200.1 192.168.200.4 192.168.200.9
As we now should understand, this rule allows root to access the system only from the specified ip addresses.

A test case

We can verify what we said above with a test case: let's build a rule to deny access to egdoc (my account on this system) from tty1 and append it at the end of the /etc/security/access.conf file: 
-:egdoc:tty1
Now, if we switch to tty1 and try to login, we obtain this rude response from the system:

permission_denied

Please notice that the order of the specified rules in the /etc/security/access.conf file is really important, since the rules are evaluated in order of appearance.