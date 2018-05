How to reset lost root password on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

Objective

Operating System and Software Versions

Operating System: - Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

Requirements

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Instructions

Boot Into GRUB menu

SHIFT

Edit Grub Menu

Ubuntu

e

ro quiet splash $vt_handoff

ro quiet splash $vt_handoff

rw init=/bin/bash

F10

CTRL + x

Reset password

# mount | grep -w /

passwd

# passwd

linuxconfig

# passwd linuxconfig

Reboot

# exec /sbin/init

Troubleshooting

Enter new UNIX password: Retype new UNIX password: passwd: Authentication token manipulation error passwd: password unchanged

# mount -o remount,rw /

[ end Kernel panic - not syncing: Attempted to kill init! exit code=0x0007f00

splash

reboot

Failed to connect to bus: No such file or directory Failed to talk to init daemon.

# exec /sbin/init

The objective is to reset lost root or user password on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux.Physical access to your computer or virtual machine with the Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver installation is required.EASYThe first step is to reboot into the GRUB menu. If Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver is the only operating system installed you need to keep pressingfor the GRUB menu to show up.Using arrows select themenu or the menu you use to boot your system and hit thekey. This will allow you to edit the menu:Navigate down with the arrow-down key until you can see a line ending with:Using your keyboard replace the following keywords.FROM:TO:Once you have made the change pressorto perform boot into a single mode.Confirm that your system partition is mounted as read/write (rw):If all good, reset your root password with thecommand:Alternatively, you can reset your user password. The following linux command will reset the password for theuser:Your root password is now reset. Reboot your system:Your root partition is mounted read-only. Try:to resolve this issue.Make sure that you removed theboot option when editing the grub's menu item.When trying to reboot with thecommand I get:Ignore, and reboot with: