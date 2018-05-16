How to reset lost root password on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

ObjectiveThe objective is to reset lost root or user password on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux.
Operating System and Software Versions
- Operating System: - Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver
RequirementsPhysical access to your computer or virtual machine with the Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver installation is required.
DifficultyEASY
Conventions
- # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudocommand
- $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Instructions
Boot Into GRUB menuThe first step is to reboot into the GRUB menu. If Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver is the only operating system installed you need to keep pressing
SHIFT for the GRUB menu to show up.
Edit Grub MenuUsing arrows select the
Ubuntu menu or the menu you use to boot your system and hit the
e key. This will allow you to edit the menu:
Navigate down with the arrow-down key until you can see a line ending with:
ro quiet splash $vt_handoff
Using your keyboard replace the following keywords.
FROM:
ro quiet splash $vt_handoffTO:
rw init=/bin/bash
Once you have made the change press
F10 or
CTRL + x to perform boot into a single mode.
Reset passwordConfirm that your system partition is mounted as read/write (rw):
# mount | grep -w /If all good, reset your root password with the
passwd command:
# passwdAlternatively, you can reset your user password. The following linux command will reset the password for the
linuxconfig user:
# passwd linuxconfig
RebootYour root password is now reset. Reboot your system:
# exec /sbin/init
Troubleshooting
Enter new UNIX password: Retype new UNIX password: passwd: Authentication token manipulation error passwd: password unchangedYour root partition is mounted read-only. Try:
# mount -o remount,rw /to resolve this issue.
[ end Kernel panic - not syncing: Attempted to kill init! exit code=0x0007f00Make sure that you removed the
splash boot option when editing the grub's menu item.
When trying to reboot with the
reboot command I get:
Failed to connect to bus: No such file or directory Failed to talk to init daemon.Ignore, and reboot with:
# exec /sbin/init