How to reset lost root password on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

Objective

Operating System and Software Versions

Operating System: - Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

Requirements

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Instructions

Boot Into GRUB menu

SHIFT

Edit Grub Menu

Ubuntu

e

ro quiet splash $vt_handoff

rw init=/bin/bash

F10

CTRL + x

Reset password

# mount | grep -w /

passwd

# passwd

linuxconfig

# passwd linuxconfig

Reboot

# exec /sbin/init

Troubleshooting

Enter new UNIX password: Retype new UNIX password: passwd: Authentication token manipulation error passwd: password unchanged

# mount -o remount,rw /

[ end Kernel panic - not syncing: Attempted to kill init! exit code=0x0007f00

splash

reboot

Failed to connect to bus: No such file or directory Failed to talk to init daemon.

# exec /sbin/init