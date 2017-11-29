How to Replace Systemd With SysV Init On Debian Linux

Objective

Distributions

Requirements

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

Add Devuan Repositories

.list

/etc/apt/sources.list.d/

deb http://packages.devuan.org/devuan/ ascii main

wget

$ cd Downloads $ wget https://devuan.org/os/keyring/ This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

# apt-key add This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Pin The Devuan Packages

devuan.list

/etc/apt/preferences.d/

Package: * Pin: release a=stable Pin-Priority: 1000 Package: * Pin: release a=ascii Pin-Priority: 2 Package: udisks2 Pin: release a=ascii Pin-Priority: 1001 Package: libudisks2-0 Pin: release a=ascii Pin-Priority: 1001 Package: cgmanager Pin: release a=ascii Pin-Priority: 1001 Package: libcgmanager0 Pin: release a=ascii Pin-Priority: 1001 Package: libpolkit-agent-1-0 Pin: release a=ascii Pin-Priority: 1001 Package: libpolkit-backend-1-0 Pin: release a=ascii Pin-Priority: 1001 Package: libpolkit-gobject-1-0 Pin: release a=ascii Pin-Priority: 1001 Package: policykit-1 Pin: release a=ascii Pin-Priority: 1001

# apt update

Install The Devuan Packages

# apt -t ascii install udisks2 libudisks2-0 cgmanager libcgmanager0 libpolkit-agent-1-0 libpolkit-backend-1-0 libpolkit-gobject-1-0 policykit-1

Install SysV

# apt install sysvinit-core sysvinit-utils

# cp /usr/share/sysvinit/inittab /etc/inittab

Remove Systemd

# apt remove --purge --auto-remove systemd

Package: systemd Pin: release * Pin-Priority: -1

Closing Thoughts

Replace systemd with SysV Init as the init system on Debian StretchDebian StretchA working Debian Stretch install with root privileges.MediumNot everyone loves systemd, and for those that don't, there really aren't many options. That's especially true if you want something like a stable server. Fear not, SysV Init is actually still supported under Debian, and it's not hard to switch.**Note:** don't try this if you're running GNOME or another desktop environment that has a hard dependency on systemd. It will just break your system.This part isn't strictly necessary if you just want to switch the init system and leave systemd installed as a compatibility layer. That would work fine. If you absolutely don't want systemd on your system at all, you need to make some arrangements to make the things that depend on it work.Devuan, the systemd-less Debian fork is lagging a bit behind. Their Stretch release, ASCII, isn't ready, and running Devuan's testing releases isn't super stable right now. However, the did build some crucial packages to make systemd-dependent programs work without it, and you can use them in Debian.First, create a newfile infor Devuan. Then, add the following line to it.Save that and exit.Next, you're going to need the Devuan signing key. Grab that withThen, import it into Apt.Unless you want a really weird Debian/Devuan hybrid, you're going to need to pin only the Devuan packages that you need. Create a file,, at. Add the following lines to it.It's lengthy and annoying, but it'll keep a lot of things from breaking once you remove systemd. Update before moving on.The next step is fairly straightforward. Install all of the packages you just set up for.You're finally ready to install SysV. This one is also pretty easy.Then, copy SysV's inittab to make it the system default.Once everything is in place, and you're confident that you installed everything properly, restart the system. You should see the difference immediately in the boot process.Again, this step is totally optional and may still break things. This will pull out systemd and anything that still depends on it. You have been warned.If you want to make the change stick, add systemd to your Apt preferences.That's it! You're Debian system is officially systemd-free. Hopefully, everything else still works correctly too. This method is obviously better with servers than desktops because of the amount of desktop software that relies on systemd. It's also important to keep in mind that things can change. Stretch is pretty much set in stone, but trying this procedure or an equivalent on Testing or Sid might not yield the same results.