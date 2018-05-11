How to Play League of Legends On Linux With Lutris

ObjectiveInstall and play League of Legends with Lutris.
DistributionsThis will work on most current distributions but focuses on Ubuntu.
RequirementsA working Linux install(preferably Ubuntu) with updated graphics drivers and root privileges.
DifficultyEasy
Conventions
- # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudocommand
- $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
IntroductionLeague of Legends is a hugely popular MoBA game. It has a massive and highly active community around it, and it's long been one of the top competitive games in the esports scene. League is also one of the most streamed and watched games on Twitch.
League has been around for long enough to build its massive following. Unfortunately, even with its extensive history and blockbuster success, League of Legends has never been ported to Linux. There is hope. You can still play League on your Linux computer with the help of Lutris and Wine.
Install LutrisBefore you can get started with League, you'll need to install Lutris. Don't worry about installing Wine separately. Lutris will take care of that. You will need the latest graphics drivers for your GPU, though. Make sure you have them installed and up-to-date before you go any further.
If you're on Ubuntu, we already have a guide for installing Lutris and getting it set up on your system. Follow the guide, and jump back over here, when you're ready.
If you're on another distro, you can absolutely still install Lutris, but the process won't be covered here.
Begin The InstallerOpen your browser and navigate to the Lutris League of Legends page. Once you're there, sign in to your Lutris account, if you haven't already done so.
Lutris will continue installing and configuring additional Windows DLLs and extras that it needs to run League properly.
When Lutris is done, it'll ask you if you want an application menu shortcut. It's probably a good idea to have one. Instead of launching the game here, click "Close." Lutris install scripts usually come with a slightly older version of Wine. It's always a good idea to update it.
Modify The Wine VersionAt the top of your Lutris window, click on the "Runners" icon. It'll be different, depending on your system icons. It should look like gears or something similar, and it's the second one from the left.
You should see League of Legends listed in your Lutris library by now. Right click on it, and select "Configure." A new configuration window will pop open. On the menu along the top, select the "Runner Options" tab.