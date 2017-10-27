How to Play Audio With VLC In Python

Objective

Distributions

Requirements

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

Get The VLC Bindings

pip

# pip install python-vlc

virtualenv

Set Up Your File

import VLC

MediaPlayer

Create A Media Player Object

MediaPlayer

player = vlc.MediaPlayer("/path/to/file.flac")

Play A Song

play

player.play()

Stopping And Pause

pause

player.pause()

stop

player.stop

Looping And "Playlists"

for

playlist = ['/path/to/song1.flac', '/path/to/song2.flac', 'path/to/song3.flac'] for song in playlist: player = vlc.MediaPlayer(song) player.play()

Closing Thoughts

Exercises

Install the Python VLC bindings with pip in a virtual environment. Create a Python file and import the VLC bindings. Instantiate a player object to play a file. Play that file. Play the file again. Pause and resume playback. Create a loop to play multiple files in order. Challenge: Generate a list of files using Python modules to interact with directories on your system. Play them as a playlist.

