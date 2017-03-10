Introduction

What if you would be able to perform a data compression four times faster, with the same compression ratio as you normally do. Pbzip2 command line utility can easily accomplish this as it gives you an option to select number CPU and amount of RAM to be used during the compression process.We all know the regular command to perform tar and bzip2 directory compression. The below command willand compress our sandbox directory. We are also prefixing the below command to get exact time for how long will it take to output compressed filefrom 242MB FOOBAR directory:From the above time output we can see that it took about 20 seconds to create following compressed file:by default uses all available CPU's and 100MB RAM to perform compression. The following command will perform directory compression using. Once again we use time to measure execution time:Alternatively, the bellow command will yield the same result:As already mentioned,allows user to select number of CPU's and amount of RAM to be dedicated to the compression. Below example is using only single CPU to perform requested compression:In order to dedicate selected amount of RAM useswitch. By default pbzip2 uses 100MB. Example below performs compression using 1 CPU and 10MB of RAM:As it is usually the case with any compression utilities,also allows for compression ratio settings. The compression range is from 1 to 9, where default is 9 which is also the best compression ratio. To change compression rate to eg.useUsing the above example you will end up with a faster execution time but larger file name:To preform a decompression usingdoes to produce significant, if any, time saving in comparison with. The following commands can be used to decompress bzip2 compressed data usingutility: