How to modify scripts behavior on signals using bash traps

trap

No special requirements

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

trap

What are traps?

Trap syntax

trap [-lp] [[arg] sigspec]

trap

-l

kill -l

$ trap -l 1) SIGHUP 2) SIGINT 3) SIGQUIT 4) SIGILL 5) SIGTRAP 6) SIGABRT 7) SIGBUS 8) SIGFPE 9) SIGKILL 10) SIGUSR1 11) SIGSEGV 12) SIGUSR2 13) SIGPIPE 14) SIGALRM 15) SIGTERM 16) SIGSTKFLT 17) SIGCHLD 18) SIGCONT 19) SIGSTOP 20) SIGTSTP 21) SIGTTIN 22) SIGTTOU 23) SIGURG 24) SIGXCPU 25) SIGXFSZ 26) SIGVTALRM 27) SIGPROF 28) SIGWINCH 29) SIGIO 30) SIGPWR 31) SIGSYS 34) SIGRTMIN 35) SIGRTMIN+1 36) SIGRTMIN+2 37) SIGRTMIN+3 38) SIGRTMIN+4 39) SIGRTMIN+5 40) SIGRTMIN+6 41) SIGRTMIN+7 42) SIGRTMIN+8 43) SIGRTMIN+9 44) SIGRTMIN+10 45) SIGRTMIN+11 46) SIGRTMIN+12 47) SIGRTMIN+13 48) SIGRTMIN+14 49) SIGRTMIN+15 50) SIGRTMAX-14 51) SIGRTMAX-13 52) SIGRTMAX-12 53) SIGRTMAX-11 54) SIGRTMAX-10 55) SIGRTMAX-9 56) SIGRTMAX-8 57) SIGRTMAX-7 58) SIGRTMAX-6 59) SIGRTMAX-5 60) SIGRTMAX-4 61) SIGRTMAX-3 62) SIGRTMAX-2 63) SIGRTMAX-1 64) SIGRTMAX

SIGKILL

SIGSTOP

pseudo-signal

SIG

-p

$ trap 'echo "SIGINT caught!"' SIGINT

$ trap -p trap -- 'echo "SIGINT caught!"' SIGINT

^CSIGINT caught!

Trap in action

#!/usr/bin/env bash # # A simple script to demonstrate how trap works # set -e set -u set -o pipefail trap 'echo "signal caught, cleaning..."; rm -i linux_tarball.tar.xz' SIGINT SIGTERM echo "Downloading tarball..." wget -O linux_tarball.tar.xz https://cdn.kernel.org/pub/linux/kernel/v4.x/linux-4.13.5.tar.xz &> /dev/null

wget

echo

rm

$ ./fetchlinux.sh Downloading tarball... ^Csignal caught, cleaning... rm: remove regular file 'linux_tarball.tar.xz'?

128 + the signal number

130

$ echo $? 130

trap

-

trap - SIGINT SIGTERM

Pseudo-signals

EXIT

EXIT

ERR

while

until

if

&&

||

!

DEBUG

for

case

select

RETURN

source

.

The objective of this tutorial is to describe how to use the bash shellbuiltin to make our scripts able to perform certain actions when they receive a signal or in other specific situations.EASYWhen writing scripts that are meant to run for a considerable time, it's very important to increase their robustness by making them able to react to system signals, executing specific actions when some of them are received. We can accomplish this task by using the bashbuiltin.A trap is a bash mechanism which allows to customize a script behavior when it receives a signal. This is very useful, for example, to make sure that the system is always in a consistent state. Imagine you have written a script which during its runtime needs to create some directories: if, for example a SIGINT signal is sent to it, the script will be interrupted, leaving behind the directories it created. Using traps we can handle situations like this.Trap syntax is very simple and easy to understand: first we must call the trap builtin, followed by the action(s) to be executed, then we must specify the signal(s) we want to react to:Let's see what the possibleoptions are for.When used with theflag, the trap command will just display a list of signals associated with their numbers. It's the same output you can obtain running thecommand:It's really important to specify that it's possible to react only to signals which allows the script to respond: theandsignals cannot be caught, blocked or ignored.Apart from signals, traps can also react to somesuch as EXIT, ERR or DEBUG, but we will see them in detail later. For now just remember that a signal can be specified either by its number or by its name, even without theprefix.About theoption now. This option has sense only when a command is not provided (otherwise it will produce an error). When trap is used with it, a list of the previously set traps will be displayed. If the signal name or number is specified, only the trap set for that specific signal will be displayed, otherwise no distinctions will be made, and all the traps will be displayed:We set a trap to catch the SIGINT signal: it will just display the "SIGINT caught" message onscreen when given signal will be received by the shell. If we now use trap with the -p option, it will display the trap we just defined:By the way, the trap is now "active", so if we send a SIGINT signal, either using the kill command, or with the CTRL-c shortcut, the associated command in the trap will be executed (^C is just printed because of the key combination):We now will write a simple script to show trap in action, here it is:The above script just tries to download the latest linux kernel tarball into the directory from what it is launched using. During the task, if the SIGINT or SIGTERM signals are received (notice how you can specify more than one signal on the same line), the partially downloaded file will be deleted.In this case the command are actually two: the first is thewhich prints the message onscreen, and the second is the actualcommand (we provided the -i option to it, so it will ask user confirmation before removing), and they are separated by a semicolon. Instead of specifying commands this way, you can also call functions: this would give you more re-usability. Notice that if you don't provide any command the signal(s) will just be ignored!This is the output of the script above when it receives a SIGINT signal:A very important thing to remember is that when a script is terminated by a signal, like above, its exist status will be the result of. As you can see, the script above, being terminated by a SIGINT, has an exit status ofLastly, you can disable a trap just by callingfollowed by thesign, followed by the signal(s) name or number:The signals will take back the value they had upon the entrance to shell.As already mentioned above, trap can be set not only for signals which allows the script to respond but also to what we can call "pseudo-signals". They are not technically signals, but correspond to certain situations that can be specified:Whenis specified in a trap, the command of the trap will be execute on exit from the shell.This will cause the argument of the trap to be executed when a command returns a non-zero exit status, with some exceptions (the same of the shell errexit option): the command must not be part of aorloop; it must not be part of anconstruct, nor part of aorlist, and its value must not be inverted by using theoperator.This will cause the argument of the trap to be executed before every simple command,orcommands, and before the first command in shell functionsThe argument of the trap is executed after a function or a script sourced by usingor thecommand.