How to modify an rpm package using rpmrebuild

Introduction

Fixing a missing dependency in the Atom package example

/usr/share/atom/atom: error while loading shared libraries: libgconf-2.so.4: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory

$ dnf whatprovides libgconf-2.so.4 GConf2-3.2.6-20.fc28.i686 : A process-transparent configuration system Repo : fedora Matched from: Provide : libgconf-2.so.4

Step 1 - Rpmrebuild installation

wheel

$ sudo dnf install rpmrebuild

Step 2 - Spec file modification

spec

$ rpmrebuild -enp atom.x86_64.rpm

rpmrebuild

-e

--edit-specfile

-n

--notest-install

--package

Requires: lsb-core-noarch Requires: GConf2 # Here is our extra dependency Requires: libXss.so.1()(64bit) Requires: libsecret-1.so.0()(64bit)

Release: 0.1

Release: 0.1_custom

Do you want to continue ? (y/N)

$HOME/rpmbuild/RPMS/x86_64/

$ ls $HOME/rpmbuild/RPMS/x86_64/ atom-1.27.0-0.1_custom.x86_64.rpm

$ rpm -qRp $HOME/rpmbuild/RPMS/x86_64/atom-1.27.0-0.1_custom.x86_64.rpm GConf2 libXss.so.1()(64bit) libsecret-1.so.0()(64bit) lsb-core-noarch rpmlib(CompressedFileNames) <= 3.0.4-1 rpmlib(FileDigests) <= 4.6.0-1 rpmlib(PayloadFilesHavePrefix) <= 4.0-1 rpmlib(PayloadIsXz) <= 5.2-1

[...] ================================================================================ Package Arch Version Repository Size ================================================================================ Installing: atom x86_64 1.27.0-0.1_custom @commandline 99 M Installing dependencies: GConf2 x86_64 3.2.6-20.fc28 fedora 1.0 M at x86_64 3.1.20-10.fc28 fedora 80 k cronie x86_64 1.5.1-9.fc28 fedora 105 k cronie-anacron x86_64 1.5.1-9.fc28 fedora 40 k crontabs noarch 1.11-16.20150630git.fc28 fedora 24 k ed x86_64 1.14.2-2.fc28 fedora 80 k esmtp x86_64 1.2-10.fc28 fedora 57 k libXScrnSaver x86_64 1.2.2-14.fc28 fedora 29 k libesmtp x86_64 1.0.6-14.fc28 fedora 67 k liblockfile x86_64 1.14-1.fc28 fedora 30 k m4 x86_64 1.4.18-6.fc28 fedora 221 k mailx x86_64 12.5-28.fc28 updates 256 k ncurses-compat-libs x86_64 6.1-4.20180224.fc28 fedora 331 k redhat-lsb-core x86_64 4.1-44.fc28 fedora 44 k redhat-lsb-submod-security x86_64 4.1-44.fc28 fedora 21 k spax x86_64 1.5.3-12.fc28 fedora 216 k time x86_64 1.9-1.fc28 fedora 53 k util-linux-user x86_64 2.32-2.fc28 fedora 94 k Transaction Summary ================================================================================ Install 19 Packages [...]

Final thoughts

Rpmrebuild

