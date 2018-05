How to modify an rpm package using rpmrebuild

Rpm is one of the most advanced Gnu/Linux package manager. Created by Red Hat, it is used in many distributions, as for example Fedora and derivatives like Rhel and CentOS.Packages to be installed with this package manager have theextension and are basically archives which contain the files provided by a library or an application plus information needed for the package to be installed and run correctly, such as its dependencies. In this tutorial we will learn how to use, a very powerful tool which let us modify an existing rpm package without having to rebuild it from source code.For the sake of this tutorial we will fix a real bug, affecting the officialeditor rpm package. Atom depends on, however this package is omitted in the list of dependencies included thefile.You may not notice this if you install Atom on a default installation of Fedora Workstation, since thepackage is already installed on the system (probably some other package requires it as a dependency).However, when installing Atom in a minimal environment the problem will arise: the package will be installed without problems, but when trying to launch the editor, the following error will be displayed:Theshared object is provided by thepackage, as we can easily verify issuing the following linux command Let's fix this bug by adding the missing dependency in the spec file.The first thing we need to do, is to install thepackage, which is available in the default Fedora repositories. The command may vary depending if the user is in thegroup, and therefore can use the sudo command, or if we want to run the command switching to the root user, using su. I will assume the former case here:Let dnf do its job, and soon the package will be installed on our system. At this point, we need to retrieve the Atom package from the official project website . We will use it as a base to build our custom rpm.Thefile of a rpm package contains vital information about the package itself, such as its dependencies and the files it provides: it is this file we need to modify to fix this little bug. Assuming we are in the directory where we downloaded the Atom package, we can issue the following linux command We invoked thecommand providing three options:and. Let's briefly see what they are for. The first option,is the short version ofand it's needed to tell the program that we want to edit the specfile of the package; the second one,, short version ofmodifies the behavior of the program so that the generated rpm will not be automatically installed at end of the building process.Finally, by using theoroption, we specify that we want to use an actualpackage file as the base of our rebuild, instead of using an already installed rpm.Once we run the command above, the spec file will be opened into an instance of our default text editor. In our case, what we want to do, is to add aclause, in order to include the missing dependency:Additionally, we can modify the package version, in order to distinguish our modified version from the official one. It is very simple: all we need to do is to modify the line:Into something like:Once we are done, we save and close the file: a prompt will be displayed on our terminal, asking if we want to proceed and build the modified package:If we give an affirmative answer and press enter, the building will start (it could take a while to finish). It is important to notice that the specified rpm will not be modified in place, but a new one, based on it will be generated. At the end of the process, the new rpm will be located in thedirectory:To verify that the dependency has been correctly added, we can use rpm and query the new package dependencies:is now included in the list of the package dependencies. This becomes evident when we try to install the package: as always, a summary of the operations to be performed will be displayed when installing the package withThe package will now run correctly, as all its runtime dependencies are correctly satisfied.In this tutorial we saw how to modify afile of a package without having to rebuild it from source code using thetool. We fixed a little bug, which consists in a missing dependency in the Atom official rpm package.We downloaded and used the official Atom package as the base of our rebuild, however with the same tool it's possible to work and modify files which are part of an already installed rpm, in order to generate a new build of it which will include the modifications.is a very useful and powerful tool; the suggestion, as always, it's to dive into itsto master it unlock its full potential.