How to manage partitions with GNU Parted on Linux

# - requires given linux command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given linux command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given linux command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Introduction

kickstart

Initializing a device with a partition table

/dev/sdb

interactive mode

$ sudo parted /dev/sdb

GNU Parted 3.2 Using /dev/sdb Welcome to GNU Parted! Type 'help' to view a list of commands. (parted)

help

print

Error: /dev/sdb: unrecognised disk label Model: Generic- SD/MMC/MS PRO (scsi) Disk /dev/sdb: 7743MB Sector size (logical/physical): 512B/512B Partition Table: unknown Disk Flags:

/dev/sdb

mklabel

(parted) mklabel New disk label type? msdos

(parted) mklabel msdos

-s

--script

$ sudo parted -s /dev/sdb mklabel msdos

Creating a partition

partition type

mkpart

(parted) mkpart Partition type? primary/extended? primary File system type? [ext2]? Start? 1MiB End? 1025MiB

GUID

1MiB

2048

s

sector

100%

binary units

$ sudo parted -s /dev/sdb mkpart primary 1MiB 1025MiB

(parted) print Model: Generic- SD/MMC/MS PRO (scsi) Disk /dev/sdb: 7743MB Sector size (logical/physical): 512B/512B Partition Table: msdos Disk Flags: Number Start End Size Type File system Flags 1 1049kB 1075MB 1074MB primary

MiB

unit

print

(parted) unit MiB (parted) print Model: Generic- SD/MMC/MS PRO (scsi) Disk /dev/sdb: 7384MiB Sector size (logical/physical): 512B/512B Partition Table: msdos Disk Flags: Number Start End Size Type File system Flags 1 1.00MiB 1025MiB 1024MiB primary

Checking a partition alignment

minimal

optimal

align-check

(parted) align-check alignment type(min/opt) [optimal]/minimal? Partition number? 1 1 aligned

$ sudo parted -s /dev/sdb align-check optimal 1

-s

$ echo $? 0

$?

0

-s

$ sudo parted /dev/sdb align-check optimal 1 1 aligned

Resizing a partition

resizepart

(parted) resizepart Partition number? 1 End? [1075MB]? 100%

resizepart

100%

sudo parted -s /dev/sdb resizepart 1 100%

print

Welcome to GNU Parted! Type 'help' to view a list of commands. (parted) unit MiB (parted) print Model: Generic- SD/MMC/MS PRO (scsi) Disk /dev/sdb: 7384MiB Sector size (logical/physical): 512B/512B Partition Table: msdos Disk Flags: Number Start End Size Type File system Flags 1 1.00MiB 7384MiB 7383MiB primary

Removing a partition

rm

(parted) rm Partition number? 1

rm 1

$ sudo parted -s /dev/sdb rm 1

(parted) print Model: Generic- SD/MMC/MS PRO (scsi) Disk /dev/sdb: 7743MB Sector size (logical/physical): 512B/512B Partition Table: msdos Disk Flags: Number Start End Size Type File system Flags

Conclusions

Learning how to manage partitions using the GNU parted partition manager on Linux.EASYPartitions management is one of the most essentials and dangerous task to perform when working with operating systems. In this tutorial we will focus on the use of GNU parted and see how we can use it to create, resize and delete partitions from the command line interface. Parted can work both in interactive and non-interactive mode, the latter being particularly useful when we want to automate some operations or when commands must run in an unattended context, perhaps in a script or inside afile.The device I'm going to work on in this tutorial, it's: the first thing we want to do is to let parted show the current state of this drive. To run inwe must launch parted with root permissions, passing as an argument to the command, the path of device we want to operate on, in this case:The parted prompt will be opened:At, this point, as suggested onscreen, we can type, to receive a list of available commands. In this case, by the way, we want to visualize the current state of the drive, therefore we will use thecommand:As you can see, sincedoesn't contain a partition table, parted show us just information about the disk model, total size and sector size. To be able to use the disk we need to initialize it, therefore we must create a partition table on it. The command which let us do that is. If we don't specify what kind of partition table we want to create, parted will ask us in the prompt:In this case we create a traditional msdos partition table. Other valid values are "aix", "amiga", "bsd", "dvh", "gpt", "loop", "mac", "pc98" and "sun". As said before, we could have also specified the type of partition table as an argument to the mklabel command:This is very similar to the command we want to use if we want to perform the same task, but in a non-interactive way. If the command must run in an unattended context, we should also provide theoption, (short for): doing so, we will be sure that user intervention it's never requested:Now, let's create our first partition on the device: we must provide the, choosing between primary or extended, the filesystem type (optional), the partition starting point and the partition ending point. Again if not provided directly, those values will be requested interactively. The command to create a partition isOne thing that should be clear its that even if parted asks for a filesystem type, it will never create one on the partition: the information is requested just to set the(Global Unique Identifier) of the partition.We specifiedas the starting point for the partition, so that it will start at sectorof the disk (1 sector is 512 Bytes, therefore 2048 * 512 = 1048576 Bytes = 1MiB). In this case we could also have usedas a unit, which stands for, providing directly the sector we want the partition to start from. The partition starting point is very important for alignment, but we will see about it later.Since we wanted 1GiB partition (1024 MiB), we specified 1025 MiB as ending point, since the partitions starts at 1MiB. In case we wanted the partition to cover all the available space on the device, we could have just providedas a value. It's also important to notice that when providing a partition starting or ending point is recommended to usesuch as MiB, or GiB. When running in non-interactive mode, the above command becomes:If now run the print command again we can see the partition we just created:The number of the partition, its start and ending points plus its size and type are displayed. We can instruct parted to use a specific measurement unit when displaying those information. Say for example we want to useas a unit: we could use thecommand to specify it and then runagain:As you can see, the unit we specified are now used.As we said before, the alignment of a partition, is a very important factor to optimize performances. In parted we can check two type of alignments,and. In minimal mode, the program checks that the partition respects the minimum alignment value to physical blocks, while in optimal mode, it checks if the partition is aligned to a multiple of the physical block size, to provide optimal performances. The command to use to perform those checks isOnce the command is run in interactive mode, we are prompted to provide the type of alignment we want to check (optimal is used by default) and the partition number (1). In this case parted confirmed that the partition is aligned correctly. The non-interactive version of the command is:Since we used theflag again, we observed no output from the command, but we can know if it was successful, by checking its exit code:As you know thevariables contains the exit value of the last launched command, and since it is, we know that the command itself was successful. When not providing theoption, the command returns the result of the check similarly to what happens in interactive mode:Resizing a partition is also a very dangerous operation, especially if the partition already contains a filesystem. Be aware that when changing the size of a partition, parted will never adapt the filesystem to it, therefore, especially when shrinking, you must use the dedicated tools to resize the filesystem in use first. The command used to perform a partition resize is. Our partition size is currently 1 GiB; if for example, we would like to extend it to cover all the remaining space on the device, we would type:After we typed thecommand, parted prompted us to provide the number of the partition and the value for its new end. In this case we provided, which is the shortest way to ensure that all remaining space on the device is covered. The non-interactive version of the command is:Where, again, 1 is the partition number, and 100% its the new value for the partition ending point. If we runagain, we can have a confirmation that the changes we made have been applied:The partition now covers all the space on the device.Removing a partition is just as easy. Obviously we should perform such an operation with the greatest attention. The command to use in this case isAgain, since we didn't provide the partition number directly, parted prompted us to provide the needed information. We could just have provided it directly, writing. When running in non-interactive mode, the command becomes:As expected, after running the command, the partition doesn't exist anymore:Managing partitions is a dangerous task that should be performed with the maximum attention. Although many graphical tools exists on linux to accomplish the needed tasks (the most famous is probably Gparted which is based on parted itself), sometimes we need the simplicity and power of the command line. In such situations, parted is the right tool. As always, consulting the program manpage is always recommended. Have fun, and be careful!