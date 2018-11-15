How To Interact With Docker Containers

PHP information.

Committing To An Image

docker commit

debian_container

debian-apache-php

$ docker commit debian_container debian-apache-php sha256:3f01c0c71539c4dc6dfd7483ff68c41143b7e9aeb52de4a9892c8cc136eda236

$ docker images REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE debian-apache-php latest 3f01c0c71539 10 minutes ago 235MB debian latest be2868bebaba 11 days ago 101MB

Inspecting Containers

docker inspect

$ docker inspect debian_container

Pruning Containers and Images

docker container prune

docker image prune

Conclusion

More in this Docker article series

