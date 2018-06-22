How to install WordPress On Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

# - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Install the PHP Packages

$ sudo apt install php-curl php-gd php-mbstring php-xml php-xmlrpc

Set Up LAMP/LEMP

Create A Database

$ mysql -u root -p

mysql> CREATE DATABASE wordpress;

mysql> CREATE USER `wp_admin`@`localhost` IDENTIFIED BY 'yourpass';

mysql> GRANT ALL ON wordpress.* TO `wp_admin`@`localhost`;

mysql> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

Get WordPress

wget

$ wget https://wordpress.org/latest.tar.gz

$ cd /var/www $ sudo tar xpf ~/Downloads/latest.tar.gz

$ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/wordpress

Configure The Web Server

Apache

sudo cp /etc/apache2/sites-available/000-default.conf /etc/apache2/sites-available/wordpress.conf

DocumentRoot

wordpress

DocumentRoot /var/www/wordpress

ServerName

ServerName your-site.com

www

ServerAlias www.your-site.com

$ sudo a2ensite wordpress.conf

$ sudo systemctl reload apache2

Nginx

/etc/nginx/sites-available

NOTE: Update the below Nginx configuration file with your installed PHP version! To check your PHP version execute php --version command.

server { listen 80; listen [::]:80; server_name your_site.com; index index.php; root /var/www/wordpress; access_log /var/log/nginx/your-site.com.access_log; error_log /var/log/nginx/your-site.com.error_log; location / { try_files $uri $uri/ =404; } location ~ \.php$ { include snippets/fastcgi-php.conf; fastcgi_pass unix:/var/run/php/php7.1-fpm.sock; } }

$ sudo ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/wordpress /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/wordpress $ sudo systemctl restart nginx

WordPress Install

Closing Thoughts