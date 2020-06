How to install VMware Workstation on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux

How to install VMware Workstation prerequisites

How to download VMware Workstation

How to install VMware Workstation

How to start VMware Workstation

VMware Workstation PRO on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Installed Ubuntu 20.04 or upgraded Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Software VMware Workstation PRO for Linux Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Install VMware Workstation on Ubuntu 20.04 step by step instructions

First, download the VMware Workstation PRO for Linux bundle.



Navigate your browser to the official WMvare Workstation download page and download the installation bundle. Install prerequisites. Open up your terminal and execute: $ sudo apt install build-essential SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials. Locate the previously downloaded VMware Workstation PRO for Linux bundle file and begin the installation. Please note that the file name might be different: $ sudo bash VMware-Workstation-Full-15.5.1-15018445.x86_64.bundle Begin the installation of the VMware Workstation PRO for Linux on Ubuntu 20.04 Be patient. Wait for the installation to finish.



VMware Workstation PRO installation progress VMware Workstation PRO installation complete. Use Activities to start VMware Workstation PRO.



Start VMware Workstation on Ubuntu 20.04 Accept Licenses.



Accept VMware Workstation Licenses and follow the post-installation wizard. Select an user to be able to connect to the Workstation server.



Enter the username Shared virtual machines directory configuration.



Enter directory path Select server connection port.



Enter port number Choose trial or enter license key



enter license key Almost there.



Enter your password. You must be included in sudo users. VMware Workstation PRO on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux

The objective is to install VMware Workstation PRO on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux. Then, you can set up virtual machines with VMware Workstation Pro on a single physical machine and use them simultaneously with the actual machine.