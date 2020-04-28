How to install VMware Workstation on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux

In this tutorial you will learn:
- How to install VMware Workstation prerequisites
- How to download VMware Workstation
- How to install VMware Workstation
- How to start VMware Workstation
Software Requirements and Conventions Used
|Category
|Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used
|System
|Installed Ubuntu 20.04 or upgraded Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa
|Software
|VMware Workstation PRO for Linux
|Other
|Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the
sudo command.
|Conventions
| # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Install VMware Workstation on Ubuntu 20.04 step by step instructions
- First, download the VMware Workstation PRO for Linux bundle.
- Install prerequisites. Open up your terminal and execute:
$ sudo apt install build-essential
- Locate the previously downloaded VMware Workstation PRO for Linux bundle file and begin the installation. Please note that the file name might be different:
$ sudo bash VMware-Workstation-Full-15.5.1-15018445.x86_64.bundle
- Be patient. Wait for the installation to finish.
- Use
Activitiesto start VMware Workstation PRO.
- Accept Licenses.
- Select an user to be able to connect to the Workstation server.
- Shared virtual machines directory configuration.
- Select server connection port.
- Choose trial or enter license key
- Almost there.
