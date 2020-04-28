Contact Us Write For Us Twitter Newsletter

How to install VMware Workstation on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux

Details
Ubuntu
The objective is to install VMware Workstation PRO on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux. Then, you can set up virtual machines with VMware Workstation Pro on a single physical machine and use them simultaneously with the actual machine.

In this tutorial you will learn:
  • How to install VMware Workstation prerequisites
  • How to download VMware Workstation
  • How to install VMware Workstation
  • How to start VMware Workstation
VMware Workstation PRO on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions
Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used
System Installed Ubuntu 20.04 or upgraded Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa
Software VMware Workstation PRO for Linux
Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command.
Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command
$ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Install VMware Workstation on Ubuntu 20.04 step by step instructions

  1. First, download the VMware Workstation PRO for Linux bundle.

    download the VMware Workstation PRO for linux
    Navigate your browser to the official WMvare Workstation download page and download the installation bundle.
  2. Install prerequisites. Open up your terminal and execute: 
    $ sudo apt install build-essential
  3. Locate the previously downloaded VMware Workstation PRO for Linux bundle file and begin the installation. Please note that the file name might be different: 
    $ sudo bash VMware-Workstation-Full-15.5.1-15018445.x86_64.bundle
    Begin the installation of VMware Workstation PRO for Linux on Ubuntu 20.04
    Begin the installation of the VMware Workstation PRO for Linux on Ubuntu 20.04
  4. Be patient. Wait for the installation to finish.

    VMware Workstation PRO installation progress
    VMware Workstation PRO installation progress
    VMware Workstation PRO installation complete.
    VMware Workstation PRO installation complete.
  5. Use Activities to start VMware Workstation PRO.

    Start VMware Workstation on Ubuntu 20.04
    Start VMware Workstation on Ubuntu 20.04
  6. Accept Licenses.

    Accept VMware Workstation Licenses.
    Accept VMware Workstation Licenses and follow the post-installation wizard.
  7. Select an user to be able to connect to the Workstation server.

    Enter your username
    Enter the username
  8. Shared virtual machines directory configuration.

    Enter directory path
    Enter directory path
  9. Select server connection port.

    Enter port number
    Enter port number
  10. Choose trial or enter license key

    enter license key
    enter license key
  11. Almost there.

    Enter your password.
    Enter your password. You must be included in sudo users.
    VMware Workstation PRO on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa Linux
