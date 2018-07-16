How to install UFW and use it to set up a basic firewall

# - requires given linux command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given linux command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given linux command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

UFW basics including UFW installation and setting up a basic firewall.Debian and UbuntuA working Debian or Ubuntu install with root privilegesEasySetting up a firewall can be a huge pain. Iptables isn't exactly known for its friendly syntax, and management isn't much better. Fortunately, UFW makes the process a lot more bearable with simplified syntax and easy management tools.UFW lets you write your firewall rules more like plain sentences or traditional commands. It lets you manage your firewall like any other service. It even saves you from remembering common port numbers.Start off by installing UFW. It's available in both Debian and Ubuntu's repositories.Like with iptables, it's best to start out by setting your default behavior. On desktops, you probably want to deny incoming traffic and allow connections coming from your computer.The syntax for allowing traffic is similar.Now, you're set up and ready to start setting up rules and managing your firewall. These commands should all feel easy to read.You can use systemd to control UFW, but it has its own controls that are easier. Start by enabling and starting up UFW.Now stop it. This simultaneously disables it during startup.When you want to check if UFW is running and which rules are active, you can.Start off with a basic command. Allow inbound HTTP traffic. This is necessary if you want to view a website or download anything from the Internet.Try it again with SSH. Again, this is super common.You can do the exact same thing using port numbers, if you know them. This command allows inbound HTTPS traffic.You can also allow traffic from a specific IP address or range of addresses. Say you want to allow all local traffic, you'd use a command like the one below.If you need to allow an entire range of ports, like for using Deluge, you can do that too. When you do, though, you'll need to specify either TCP or UDP.Of course, this does go both ways. Useinstead offor the opposite effect.You should also know that all the commands up until now only control inbound traffic. To specifically target outbound connections, includeIf you're interested in setting up a basic firewall on your desktop, this is a good place to start. This is just an example, so it certainly not universal, but it should give you something to work off. Begin by setting the defaults.Next, allow HTTP and HTTPS traffic.You're probably going to want SSH too, so allow that.Most desktops rely on NTP for the system time. Allow that too.Unless you're using a static IP, allow DHCP. It's ports 67 and 68.You're definitely also going to need DNS traffic to go through too. Otherwise, you won't be able to access anything with its URL. The port for DNS is 53.If you plan on using a torrent client, like Deluge, enable that traffic.Steam is a pain. It uses a load of ports. These are the ones you need to allow.Web servers are another very common use case for a firewall. You need something to shut down all the garbage traffic and malicious actors before they become a real problem. At the same time, you need to ensure that all of your legitimate traffic goes through uninhibited.For a server, you might want to tighten things up more by denying everything by default. Disable the firewall before doing this, or it will cut off your SSH connections.Enable both inbound and outbound web traffic.Allow SSH. You definitely will need it.Your server probably uses NTP to keep the system clock. You should allow it as well.You're going to need DNS for updates to your server too.By now, you should have a firm grasp of how to use UFW for basic tasks. It doesn't take a lot to set up your firewall with UFW, and it can really help to secure your system. UFW, despite being simple, is absolutely ready for prime time in production too. It's just a layer on top of iptables, so you get the same quality security.