The objective of this guide is to provide a simple to follow step by step guidance on how to install Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver on your computer.
Operating System and Software Versions
Operating System: - Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver
Requirements
64bit architecture computer with hard drive free of personal non-recoverable data. This could be any spare, old, low profile desktop or laptop.
Internet connection
DVD burner with blank DVD medium or USB flash drive of minimum 2GB size
Difficulty
EASY
Introduction
Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions. The reason being is it is trying extremely hard to be the most user-friendly non-geek Linux operating system out there. As you will soon see shortly, the Ubuntu installation process is straightforward and simple to follow.
This article aims to guide you through the Ubuntu installation process with the beginner in mind. I will deliberately avoid lengthy explanations and much of the technical jargon.
Download Ubuntu
First, thing we need to do is to download bootable ISO image. Note, at the time of writing the official Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver has not been released yet. From this reason we will be using daily builds. Navigate your browser to the official Ubuntu download page and download the 64-bit PC (AMD64) desktop image.
Create Bootable DVD or USB
Next, choose from which medium you wish to perform the Ubuntu installation. Most beginners will find using DVD as bootable medium a simpler method. If this is your case use your current operating system to burn the previously downloaded ISO image to blank DVD medium. There are no specific settings you need to choose while burning the ISO image just look for "Burn ISO image" image feature when using your burning software.
If you are a non-technical person then most likely this part of the Ubuntu installation process will be the hardest for you. Unfortunately, there is no single guide on how to boot from USB or DVD as there are many computers and manufactures out there which are yet to come to a decision on how to unify this process.
Given that you did successfully boot from your previously created Ubuntu bootable medium you will be briefly shown this screen:
If you act quickly enough, hitting the TAB key you will bring up the boot menu where you can choose to simply just try Ubuntu without installation.
Select your Language.
Ubuntu gives you an option to try the operating system before you install it! This is a good chance to test for any compatibility issues or just to simply get a preview of what you are getting into. Simply select Try Ubuntu without installing
You should take upon this offer. You can always begin the Ubuntu installation by rebooting your system again or simply perform the installation while already in Live Ubuntu OS. Once you are ready hit Install Ubuntu
Install Ubuntu
Once you choose to Install Ubuntu on your computer, give it some time to boot into an installation wizard.
Select your keyboard layout. The system tries to guess your keyboard type. Use the keyboard testing text box to type some text to give the system an opportunity to detect your keyboard.
The Ubuntu installation wizard gives you on option to download updates during the installation. I suggest do not use this option. It simply will prolong the installation progress, while the system can be updated anytime after the successful installation.
If you are a beginner you may want to select the Install third-party software check box. This ensures that your Ubuntu installation will result in out of the box solution.
The Ubuntu 18.04 is a first release to introduce Minimal Installation. When clicked the installation wizard will only install core utilities required to run Ubuntu 18.04 Desktop.
!! Danger !!
As the wizard window indicates, this part of the Ubuntu installation process has the potential to destroy your data stored on your hard drive.
Given that you do not have any potentially unrecoverable data stored on your computer and you are aware of your actions here, the Erase disk and install Ubuntu option is recommended for all beginners. Once ready, hit the Install Now button.
.
There is no coming back once you hit the "Continue" button. Think twice, cut once!
Select your time zone. Ubuntu will automatically set time to your selected region.
The information you enter here will be used to create a new user. This user will also have administrative privileges.
Almost done. Now simply sit back and relax.
You can also flick through the information boxes to learn few more things before the Ubuntu installation is completed.
All done. The Ubuntu installation is now complete. Hit Restart Now to reboot your computer.
At this point you may want to remove your Ubuntu bootable medium and press ENTER key. Otherwise, you will end up starting the Ubuntu installation process all over again.
Using your mouse, select your user.
Enter user credentials and hit Sign In button.
Welcome to Ubuntu 18.04 desktop. Enjoy!
After installing Ubuntu 18.04 there is a range of software or settings you may want to configure on your system. Check out our article Things to do after installing Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux for more information. Navigate to the article by clicking on the below button: