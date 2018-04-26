Contact Us Write For Us Twitter

How to install Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

Ubuntu 18.04
Objective

The objective of this guide is to provide a simple to follow step by step guidance on how to install Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver on your computer.

Operating System and Software Versions

  • Operating System: - Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

Requirements

  • 64bit architecture computer with hard drive free of personal non-recoverable data. This could be any spare, old, low profile desktop or laptop.
  • Internet connection
  • DVD burner with blank DVD medium or USB flash drive of minimum 2GB size

Difficulty

EASY

Introduction

Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions. The reason being is it is trying extremely hard to be the most user-friendly non-geek Linux operating system out there. As you will soon see shortly, the Ubuntu installation process is straightforward and simple to follow.

This article aims to guide you through the Ubuntu installation process with the beginner in mind. I will deliberately avoid lengthy explanations and much of the technical jargon.

Download Ubuntu

First, thing we need to do is to download bootable ISO image. Note, at the time of writing the official Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver has not been released yet. From this reason we will be using daily builds. Navigate your browser to the official Ubuntu download page and download the 64-bit PC (AMD64) desktop image.

Create Bootable DVD or USB

Next, choose from which medium you wish to perform the Ubuntu installation. Most beginners will find using DVD as bootable medium a simpler method. If this is your case use your current operating system to burn the previously downloaded ISO image to blank DVD medium. There are no specific settings you need to choose while burning the ISO image just look for "Burn ISO image" image feature when using your burning software.

Alternatively, use the following guide on how to create a bootable USB flash drive using MS Windows. If you are already using Linux read here on how to create Ubuntu USB flash drive.

Boot from USB or DVD

If you are a non-technical person then most likely this part of the Ubuntu installation process will be the hardest for you. Unfortunately, there is no single guide on how to boot from USB or DVD as there are many computers and manufactures out there which are yet to come to a decision on how to unify this process.

However, the following guide may provide you with some hints on how to boot your computer from USB flash drive or the CD/DVD medium.

Try Ubuntu without installing

Given that you did successfully boot from your previously created Ubuntu bootable medium you will be briefly shown this screen:

Booting Ubuntu 18.04
If you act quickly enough, hitting the TAB key you will bring up the boot menu where you can choose to simply just try Ubuntu without installation.
Choose language for Ubuntu installation
Select your Language.
Ubuntu 18.04 boot menu
Ubuntu gives you an option to try the operating system before you install it! This is a good chance to test for any compatibility issues or just to simply get a preview of what you are getting into. Simply select Try Ubuntu without installing

You should take upon this offer. You can always begin the Ubuntu installation by rebooting your system again or simply perform the installation while already in Live Ubuntu OS. Once you are ready hit Install Ubuntu

Install Ubuntu

Ubuntu 18.04 installation wizard
Once you choose to Install Ubuntu on your computer, give it some time to boot into an installation wizard.
Select Ubuntu system language
At this point select the language you wish your Ubuntu operating system to use. The system language can be changed any time after the installation.
Ubuntu installation - detect keyboard
Select your keyboard layout. The system tries to guess your keyboard type. Use the keyboard testing text box to type some text to give the system an opportunity to detect your keyboard.
Install Ubuntu updates and third party software
The Ubuntu installation wizard gives you on option to download updates during the installation. I suggest do not use this option. It simply will prolong the installation progress, while the system can be updated anytime after the successful installation.

If you are a beginner you may want to select the Install third-party software check box. This ensures that your Ubuntu installation will result in out of the box solution.

The Ubuntu 18.04 is a first release to introduce Minimal Installation. When clicked the installation wizard will only install core utilities required to run Ubuntu 18.04 Desktop.
selecting disk and install now
!! Danger !!

As the wizard window indicates, this part of the Ubuntu installation process has the potential to destroy your data stored on your hard drive.


Given that you do not have any potentially unrecoverable data stored on your computer and you are aware of your actions here, the Erase disk and install Ubuntu option is recommended for all beginners. Once ready, hit the Install Now button.
Confirm Ubuntu installation
There is no coming back once you hit the "Continue" button. Think twice, cut once!
Select timezone for Ubuntu system clock
Select your time zone. Ubuntu will automatically set time to your selected region.
Create user
The information you enter here will be used to create a new user. This user will also have administrative privileges.
Ubuntu installation progress
Almost done. Now simply sit back and relax.
Information about Ubuntu Process
You can also flick through the information boxes to learn few more things before the Ubuntu installation is completed.
Ubuntu installation is now complete
All done. The Ubuntu installation is now complete. Hit Restart Now to reboot your computer.
Remove bootable medium
At this point you may want to remove your Ubuntu bootable medium and press ENTER key. Otherwise, you will end up starting the Ubuntu installation process all over again.
Select Ubuntu user account
Using your mouse, select your user.
Enter user credentials
Enter user credentials and hit Sign In button.
Ubuntu 18.04 desktop
Welcome to Ubuntu 18.04 desktop. Enjoy!
After installing Ubuntu 18.04 there is a range of software or settings you may want to configure on your system. Check out our article Things to do after installing Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux for more information. Navigate to the article by clicking on the below button:

