How to install the NVIDIA drivers on Ubuntu 21.04

How to perform an automatic Nvidia driver installation using standard Ubuntu Repository

How to perform an Nvidia driver installation using PPA repository

How to install the official Nvidia.com driver

How to uninstall/switch back from Nvidia to Nouveau opensource driver

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Installed or upgraded Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo Software N/A Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

How to install Nvidia Drivers using a standard Ubuntu Repository step by step instructions

GNOME GUI Nvidia Installation Method

Open the Software & Updates application window. Select TAB Additional Drivers and choose any proprietary NVIDIA driver. The higher the driver number the latest the version.

Command Line Nvidia Installation Method

First, detect the model of your nvidia graphic card and the recommended driver. To do so execute the following command. Please note that your output and recommended driver will most likely be different: ubuntu-drivers devices WARNING:root:_pkg_get_support nvidia-driver-390: package has invalid Support Legacyheader, cannot determine support level == /sys/devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:01.0/0000:01:00.0 == modalias : pci:v000010DEd00001C03sv00001043sd000085ABbc03sc00i00 vendor : NVIDIA Corporation model : GP106 [GeForce GTX 1060 6GB] driver : nvidia-driver-450-server - distro non-free driver : nvidia-driver-460-server - distro non-free driver : nvidia-driver-390 - distro non-free driver : nvidia-driver-450 - distro non-free driver : nvidia-driver-460 - distro non-free recommended driver : nvidia-driver-418-server - distro non-free driver : xserver-xorg-video-nouveau - distro free builtin

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphic card installed and the recommend driver to install is nvidia-driver-460. Install driver.



If you agree with the recommendation feel free to use the ubuntu-drivers command again to install all recommended drivers: $ sudo ubuntu-drivers autoinstall Alternatively, install desired driver selectively using the apt command. For example: $ sudo apt install nvidia-driver-460 Once the installation is concluded, reboot your system and you are done. $ sudo reboot

Automatic Install using PPA repository to install Nvidia Beta drivers

Using graphics-drivers PPA repository allows us to install bleeding edge Nvidia beta drivers at the risk of an unstable system. To proceed first add the ppa:graphics-drivers/ppa repository into your system: $ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:graphics-drivers/ppa Next, identify your graphic card model and recommended driver: $ ubuntu-drivers devices WARNING:root:_pkg_get_support nvidia-driver-390: package has invalid Support Legacyheader, cannot determine support level == /sys/devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:01.0/0000:01:00.0 == modalias : pci:v000010DEd00001C03sv00001043sd000085ABbc03sc00i00 vendor : NVIDIA Corporation model : GP106 [GeForce GTX 1060 6GB] driver : nvidia-driver-450-server - distro non-free driver : nvidia-driver-418-server - distro non-free driver : nvidia-driver-450 - distro non-free driver : nvidia-driver-460 - distro non-free recommended driver : nvidia-driver-390 - distro non-free driver : nvidia-driver-460-server - distro non-free driver : xserver-xorg-video-nouveau - distro free builtin Install Nvidia Driver



Same as with the above standard Ubuntu repository example, either install all recommended drivers automatically: $ sudo ubuntu-drivers autoinstall or selectively using the apt command. Example: $ sudo apt install nvidia-driver-460 All done.



Reboot your computer: $ sudo reboot

Manual Install using the Official Nvidia.com driver step by step instructions

identify your NVIDIA VGA card.



The below commands will allow you to identify your Nvidia card model: $ lshw -numeric -C display or $ lspci -vnn | grep VGA or $ ubuntu-drivers devices Download the Official Nvidia Driver.



Using your web browser navigate to the official Nvidia website and download an appropriate driver for your Nvidia graphic card.



Alternatively, if you know what you are doing you can download the driver directly from the Nvidia Linux driver list. Once ready you should end up with a file similar to the one shown below: $ ls NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-460.67.run Install Prerequisites



The following prerequisites are required to compile and install Nvidia driver: $ sudo apt install build-essential libglvnd-dev pkg-config Disable Nouveau Nvidia driver.



Next step is to disable the default nouveau Nvidia driver. Follow this guide on how to disable the default Nouveau Nvidia driver. WARNING

Depending on your Nvidia VGA model your system might misbehave. At this stage be ready to get your hands dirty. After the reboot you may end up without GUI at all. Be sure that you have the SSH enabled on your system to be able login remotely or use CTRL+ALT+F2 to switch TTY console and continue with the installation. Stop Desktop Manager.



In order to install new Nvidia driver we need to stop the current display server. The easiest way to do this is to change into runlevel 3 using the telinit command. After executing the following linux command the display server will stop, therefore make sure you save all your current work ( if any ) before you proceed: $ sudo telinit 3 Hit CTRL+ALT+F1 and login with your username and password to open a new TTY1 session or login via SSH. Install Nvidia Driver.



To start installation of Nvidia driver execute the following linux command and follow the wizard: $ sudo bash NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-460.67.run OR $ sudo bash NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-*.run The Nvidia driver is now installed.



Reboot your system: $ sudo reboot Configure NVIDIA X Server Settings.



After reboot your should be able to start NVIDIA X Server Settings app from the Activities menu.

How to Uninstall Nvidia Driver

Appendix

WARNING: Unable to find suitable destination to install 32-bit compatibility libraries

$ sudo dpkg --add-architecture i386 $ sudo apt update $ sudo apt install libc6:i386

An incomplete installation of libglvnd was found. All of the essential libglvnd libraries are present, but one or more optional components are missing. Do you want to install a full copy of libglvnd? This will overwrite any existing libglvnd libraries.

libglvnd-dev

$ sudo apt install libglvnd-dev

Oct 9 10:36:20 linuxconfig gdm-password]: gkr-pam: unable to locate daemon control file Oct 9 10:36:20 linuxconfig gdm-password]: pam_unix(gdm-password:session): session opened for user linuxconfig by (uid=0) Oct 9 10:36:20 linuxconfig systemd-logind[725]: New session 8 of user linuxconfig. Oct 9 10:36:20 linuxconfig systemd: pam_unix(systemd-user:session): session opened for user linuxconfig by (uid=0) Oct 9 10:36:21 linuxconfig gdm-password]: pam_unix(gdm-password:session): session closed for user linuxconfig Oct 9 10:36:21 linuxconfig systemd-logind[725]: Session 8 logged out. Waiting for processes to exit. Oct 9 10:36:21 linuxconfig systemd-logind[725]: Removed session 8. Oct 9 10:36:45 linuxconfig dbus-daemon[728]: [system] Failed to activate service 'org.bluez': timed out (service_start_timeout=25000ms)

WARNING: Unable to determine the path to install the libglvnd EGL vendor library config files. Check that you have pkg-config and the libglvnd development libraries installed, or specify a path with --glvnd-egl-config-path.

pkg-config

$ sudo apt install pkg-config