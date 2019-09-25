bash command after stopping the GUI and disabling the
nouveau driver by modifying the GRUB boot menu.
In this NVIDIA Drivers installation guide you will learn:
- How to identify your NVIDIA graphic card model on your operating system.
- Where to download the NVIDIA driver package for CentOS 8.
- How to install prerequisites for a successful Nvidia Driver compilation and installation on CentOS 8.
- How to disable the
nouveaudriver.
- How to successfully install NVIDIA Drivers on your CentOS 8 Linux operating system.
Software Requirements and Conventions Used
|Criteria
|Requirements
|Operating System
|CentOS 8
|Software
|Existing Desktop installation such as GNOME.
|Other
|Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the
sudo command.
|Conventions
| # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
How to install the NVIDIA drivers on CentOS 8 Workstation step by step instructions
- Open up the terminal and identify your Nvidia graphic card model by executing:
$ lspci -vnn | grep VGA 01:00.0 VGA compatible controller [0300]: NVIDIA Corporation GP106 [GeForce GTX 1060 6GB] [10de:1c03] (rev a1) (prog-if 00 [VGA controller])
- Download the Nvidia driver package from nvidia.com using search criteria based on your Nvidia card model and the Linux operating system. Nvidia Linux driver list. Once ready you should end up with a file similar to the one shown below:
$ ls NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-* NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-430.50.run
- Next, install package prerequisites for a successful Nvidia driver compilation and installation.
# dnf groupinstall "Development Tools" # dnf install elfutils-libelf-devel "kernel-devel-uname-r == $(uname -r)"
- Permanently disable the
nouveaudriver by modifying the GRUB boot menu:
# grub2-editenv - set "$(grub2-editenv - list | grep kernelopts) nouveau.modeset=0"
- Reboot your CentOS 8 Desktop:
WARNING
Depending on your Nvidia VGA model your system might misbehave. At this stage be ready to get your hands dirty. After the reboot you may end up without GUI at all. Be sure that you have the SSH enabled on your system to be able login remotely or use
CTRL+ALT+F2to switch TTY console and continue with the installation.
# reboot
- The Nvidia drivers must be installed while the Xorg server is stopped. Switch to the text mode by:
# systemctl isolate multi-user.target
- Install the Nvidia driver by executing the following command via TTY console or remote SSH login:
# bash NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-*When prompted answer
YESto installation of NVIDIA's 32-bit compatibility libraries, overwrite existing
libglvndfiles and automatic update of your X configuration file.
- Reboot your system one more time.
WARNING
In case after the reboot and user login you end up with a black screen then you have most likely hit the GDM bug. The quick temporary workaround is the restart systemd-logind service either with SSH or via TTY console:
# systemctl restart systemd-logindLet us know if you have a more permanent solution to this issue by using the comments below.
# rebootAll done. The Nvidia driver should now be installed on your CentOS 8 Desktop. Reboot your system now, login and run
nvidia-settingsto further configure your Nvidia graphic card settings.
TroubleshootingGDM on Xorg server does not start after user login and user ends up with black screen. The Xorg log contains the following or similar error messages:
[ 3515.464] (II) systemd-logind: got pause for 13:68 [ 3515.738] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:64 [ 3515.757] (II) NVIDIA(0): Setting mode "DFP-1:nvidia-auto-select" [ 3515.793] (II) NVIDIA(0): ACPI: failed to connect to the ACPI event daemon; the daemon [ 3515.793] (II) NVIDIA(0): may not be running or the "AcpidSocketPath" X [ 3515.793] (II) NVIDIA(0): configuration option may not be set correctly. When the [ 3515.793] (II) NVIDIA(0): ACPI event daemon is available, the NVIDIA X driver will [ 3515.793] (II) NVIDIA(0): try to use it to receive ACPI event notifications. For [ 3515.793] (II) NVIDIA(0): details, please see the "ConnectToAcpid" and [ 3515.793] (II) NVIDIA(0): "AcpidSocketPath" X configuration options in Appendix B: X [ 3515.793] (II) NVIDIA(0): Config Options in the README. [ 3515.793] [dix] couldn't enable device 8 [ 3515.793] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:66 [ 3515.793] [dix] couldn't enable device 6 [ 3515.794] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:65 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 7 [ 3515.794] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:72 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 14 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 17 [ 3515.794] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:71 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 13 [ 3515.794] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:67 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 9 [ 3515.794] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:73 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 15 [ 3515.794] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:69 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 11 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 16 [ 3515.794] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:70 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 12 [ 3515.794] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:68 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 10Try restart the systemd's
systemd-logind service:
# systemctl restart systemd-logind