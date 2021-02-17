How to install the NVIDIA drivers on AlmaLinux 8

nouveau

How to identify your NVIDIA graphic card model on your operating system.

Where to download the NVIDIA driver package for AlmaLinux 8.

How to install prerequisites for a successful Nvidia Driver compilation and installation on AlmaLinux 8.

How to disable the nouveau driver.

driver. How to successfully install NVIDIA Drivers on your AlmaLinux 8 Linux operating system.

How to install the NVIDIA drivers on AlmaLinux 8

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Criteria Requirements System AlmaLinux 8 Software Existing Desktop installation such as GNOME. Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

How to install the NVIDIA drivers on CentOS 8 Workstation step by step instructions

Looking for Linux Systems Analyst !



The UAF Geophysical Institute, is looking for an experienced Linux Systems Analyst to join their team of research cyber infrastructure analysts and engineers. LOCATION: Fairbanks, Alaska, USA



APPLY NOW

Open up the terminal and identify your Nvidia graphic card model by executing to following command: $ lspci -vnn | grep VGA 01:00.0 VGA compatible controller [0300]: NVIDIA Corporation GP106 [GeForce GTX 1060 6GB] [10de:1c03] (rev a1) (prog-if 00 [VGA controller]) Download the Nvidia driver package from nvidia.com using search criteria based on your Nvidia card model and the Linux operating system. Download an appropriate Nvidia driver for your VGA card. Nvidia Linux driver list. Once ready you should end up with a file similar to the one shown below: $ ls NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-* NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-460.39.run Next, install package prerequisites to be able successfully compile and install Nvidia driver on you AlmaLinux system. # dnf groupinstall "Development Tools" # dnf install libglvnd-devel elfutils-libelf-devel Permanently disable the nouveau driver by modifying the GRUB boot menu: # grub2-editenv - set "$(grub2-editenv - list | grep kernelopts) nouveau.modeset=0" After execution of the above grub2-editenv command the GRUB boot line should look similar to the one below: # grub2-editenv - list | grep kernelopts kernelopts=root=/dev/mapper/almalinux-root ro crashkernel=auto resume=/dev/mapper/almalinux-swap rd.lvm.lv=almalinux/root rd.lvm.lv=almalinux/swap nouveau.modeset=0 Reboot your AlmaLinux 8 Desktop:

WARNING

Depending on your Nvidia VGA model your system might misbehave. At this stage be ready to get your hands dirty. After the reboot you may end up without GUI at all. Be sure that you have the SSH enabled on your system to be able login remotely or use CTRL+ALT+F2 to switch TTY console and continue with the installation. # reboot The Nvidia drivers must be installed while the Xorg server is stopped. Switch to the text mode by: # systemctl isolate multi-user.target Install the Nvidia driver by executing the following command via TTY console or remote SSH login: NOTE

ERROR: Unable to find the kernel source tree for the currently running kernel

In case you receive the above error message during the execution of the below command, follow the kernel source instructions on how to install kernel source on CentOS / RHEL / AlmaLinux Linux system. # bash NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-* When prompted answer YES to installation of NVIDIA's 32-bit compatibility libraries. Allow automatically update of your X configuration file. You should see the following message after successful NVIDIA driver installation. Reboot your system one more time.

All done. Reboot your system. The Nvidia driver should now be installed on your AlamLinux 8 Desktop. Login and run nvidia-settings to further configure your Nvidia graphic card settings. # reboot

Troubleshooting

[ 3515.464] (II) systemd-logind: got pause for 13:68 [ 3515.738] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:64 [ 3515.757] (II) NVIDIA(0): Setting mode "DFP-1:nvidia-auto-select" [ 3515.793] (II) NVIDIA(0): ACPI: failed to connect to the ACPI event daemon; the daemon [ 3515.793] (II) NVIDIA(0): may not be running or the "AcpidSocketPath" X [ 3515.793] (II) NVIDIA(0): configuration option may not be set correctly. When the [ 3515.793] (II) NVIDIA(0): ACPI event daemon is available, the NVIDIA X driver will [ 3515.793] (II) NVIDIA(0): try to use it to receive ACPI event notifications. For [ 3515.793] (II) NVIDIA(0): details, please see the "ConnectToAcpid" and [ 3515.793] (II) NVIDIA(0): "AcpidSocketPath" X configuration options in Appendix B: X [ 3515.793] (II) NVIDIA(0): Config Options in the README. [ 3515.793] [dix] couldn't enable device 8 [ 3515.793] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:66 [ 3515.793] [dix] couldn't enable device 6 [ 3515.794] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:65 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 7 [ 3515.794] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:72 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 14 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 17 [ 3515.794] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:71 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 13 [ 3515.794] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:67 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 9 [ 3515.794] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:73 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 15 [ 3515.794] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:69 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 11 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 16 [ 3515.794] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:70 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 12 [ 3515.794] (II) systemd-logind: got resume for 13:68 [ 3515.794] [dix] couldn't enable device 10

systemd-logind

# systemctl restart systemd-logind