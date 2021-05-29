Contact Us Write For Us Newsletter Twitter

How to install Starcraft 2 on Ubuntu Linux

Details
Multimedia & Games
In this Linux guide you will learn how to install Starcraft 2 on Ubuntu Linux. The Starcraft 2 game has been released free of charge for anyone with registered Battle.net account. Before you proceed with the installation make sure that you have correctly installed an appropriate VGA driver whether it is for your NVIDIA or Radeon graphic card.

In this tutorial you will learn:
  • How to install Wine
  • How to install Lutris
  • How to install Battle.net and prerequisites
  • How to download and install Startcraft 2 via Lutris
How to install Starcraft 2 on Ubuntu Linux

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions
Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used
System Ubuntu
Software Lutris, Wine, Installed appropriate VGA driver, Registered Battle.net account
Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command.
Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command
$ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

How to install Starcraft 2 on Ubuntu step by step instructions

  1. VGA Driver installation

    As already mentioned, before procceding with the Starcraft 2 installation, please ensure that you have correctly installed an appropriate VGA driver for your NVIDIA or Radeon graphic card.
  2. Wine installation

    The first step is to install Wine on your Ubuntu system. To not to over-complicate things simply install the main wine package using the apt command: 
    $ sudo apt install wine
  3. Install Battle.net Lutris prerequisites

    Next, step is to install Lutris Battle.net prerequisites. To do that run: 
    $ sudo apt install libgnutls30:i386 libldap-2.4-2:i386 libgpg-error0:i386 libsqlite3-0:i386
  4. Install Lutris

    Now, we are ready to install Lutris: 
    $ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:lutris-team/lutris
$ sudo apt install lutris
  5. Obtain Startcraft 2 Lutris config

    The aim of this step is to obtain Lutris Starcraft 2 json config file. To do that simply use wget or curl: 
    $ wget -O /tmp/starcraft2-lutris.json https://lutris.net/api/installers/starcraft-ii-battlenet?format=json
    After execution of the above command the Starcraft 2 Lutris config should be accessible as /tmp/starcraft2-lutris.json
  6. Initiate Battle.net installation

    From the terminal execute the below command to initiate Starcraft 2 installation: 
    $ lutris -i /tmp/starcraft2-lutris.json
    install Battle.net
    install Battle.net
    Select location and click Install
    Select location and click Install
    Starcraft 2 Prerequisites
    Starcraft 2 Prerequisites
    Install Wine Mono
    Install Wine Mono
    Install Wine Gecko
    Install Wine Gecko
    Finishing Battle.net installation. Select your language.
    Finishing Battle.net installation. Select your language.
    Select Battle.net install destination directory. Leave default.
    Select Battle.net install destination directory. Leave default.
    Select your region.
    Select your region.
    Sign in with your Battle.net account.
    Sign in with your Battle.net account.
    turn off the pop-up window
    turn off the pop-up window
  7. Complete the Starcraft 2 installation

    Locate the Starcraft 2 in the Battle.net store and begin the installation.
    Locate the Starcraft 2 in the Battle.net store and begin the installation.
    Select destination directory and begin download.
    Select destination directory and begin download. Depending on your Internet speed connection this may take some time. However, you would be able to start playing once about 10% of the download is completed.
    Once the download is completed simply click on Play button within the Battle.net window. Next time you wish to play the Starcraft 2, first start Lutris and select Starcraft 2 from the games. Enjoy.

Conclusion

There are many other ways on how to install Starcraft 2 on your Linux system. I have have also tried using Flatpak or just simply proceed with the Battle.net install using Wine, however the installation process was not as straightforward as it was with Lutris.
