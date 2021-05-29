How to install Starcraft 2 on Ubuntu Linux

In this tutorial you will learn:
- How to install Wine
- How to install Lutris
- How to install Battle.net and prerequisites
- How to download and install Startcraft 2 via Lutris
Software Requirements and Conventions Used
|Category
|Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used
|System
|Ubuntu
|Software
|Lutris, Wine, Installed appropriate VGA driver, Registered Battle.net account
|Other
|Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the
sudo command.
|Conventions
| # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
How to install Starcraft 2 on Ubuntu step by step instructions
- VGA Driver installation
As already mentioned, before procceding with the Starcraft 2 installation, please ensure that you have correctly installed an appropriate VGA driver for your NVIDIA or Radeon graphic card.
- Wine installation
The first step is to install Wine on your Ubuntu system. To not to over-complicate things simply install the main
winepackage using the
aptcommand:
$ sudo apt install wine
- Install Battle.net Lutris prerequisites
Next, step is to install Lutris Battle.net prerequisites. To do that run:
$ sudo apt install libgnutls30:i386 libldap-2.4-2:i386 libgpg-error0:i386 libsqlite3-0:i386
- Install Lutris
Now, we are ready to install Lutris:
$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:lutris-team/lutris $ sudo apt install lutris
- Obtain Startcraft 2 Lutris config
The aim of this step is to obtain Lutris Starcraft 2 json config file. To do that simply use
wgetor
curl:
$ wget -O /tmp/starcraft2-lutris.json https://lutris.net/api/installers/starcraft-ii-battlenet?format=jsonAfter execution of the above command the Starcraft 2 Lutris config should be accessible as
/tmp/starcraft2-lutris.json
- Initiate Battle.net installation
From the terminal execute the below command to initiate Starcraft 2 installation:
$ lutris -i /tmp/starcraft2-lutris.json
- Complete the Starcraft 2 installation
Playbutton within the Battle.net window. Next time you wish to play the Starcraft 2, first start Lutris and select Starcraft 2 from the games. Enjoy.
