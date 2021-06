How to install Starcraft 2 on Ubuntu Linux

How to install Wine

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Ubuntu Software Lutris, Wine, Installed appropriate VGA driver, Registered Battle.net account Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

How to install Starcraft 2 on Ubuntu step by step instructions

VGA Driver installation



As already mentioned, before procceding with the Starcraft 2 installation, please ensure that you have correctly installed an appropriate VGA driver for your NVIDIA or Radeon graphic card.

The first step is to install Wine on your Ubuntu system. To not to over-complicate things simply install the main wine package using the apt command:



The first step is to install Wine on your Ubuntu system. To not to over-complicate things simply install the main wine package using the apt command: $ sudo apt install wine Install Battle.net Lutris prerequisites



Next, step is to install Lutris Battle.net prerequisites. To do that run: $ sudo apt install libgnutls30:i386 libldap-2.4-2:i386 libgpg-error0:i386 libsqlite3-0:i386 Install Lutris



Now, we are ready to install Lutris: $ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:lutris-team/lutris $ sudo apt install lutris Obtain Startcraft 2 Lutris config



The aim of this step is to obtain Lutris Starcraft 2 json config file. To do that simply use wget or curl : $ wget -O /tmp/starcraft2-lutris.json https://lutris.net/api/installers/starcraft-ii-battlenet?format=json After execution of the above command the Starcraft 2 Lutris config should be accessible as /tmp/starcraft2-lutris.json Initiate Battle.net installation



From the terminal execute the below command to initiate Starcraft 2 installation: $ lutris -i /tmp/starcraft2-lutris.json Click Install to install Battle.net Select location and click Install Starcraft 2 Prerequisites. Click Continue Install Wine Mono Install Wine Gecko Finishing Battle.net installation. Select your language. Select Battle.net install destination directory. Leave default. Select your region. Sign in with your Battle.net account. Press ESC or turn off the pop-up window Complete the Starcraft 2 installation



Locate the Starcraft 2 in the Battle.net store and begin the installation. Select destination directory and begin download. Depending on your Internet speed connection this may take some time. However, you would be able to start playing once about 10% of the download is completed. Play button within the Battle.net window. Next time you wish to play the Starcraft 2, first start Lutris and select Starcraft 2 from the games. Enjoy.

Conclusion

In this Linux guide you will learn how to install Starcraft 2 on Ubuntu Linux. The Starcraft 2 game has been released free of charge for anyone with registered Battle.net account. Before you proceed with the installation make sure that you have correctly installed an appropriate VGA driver whether it is for your NVIDIA or Radeon graphic card.There are many other ways on how to install Starcraft 2 on your Linux system. I have have also tried using Flatpak or just simply proceed with the Battle.net install using Wine, however the installation process was not as straightforward as it was with Lutris.