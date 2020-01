How to install software in RHEL 8

How to subscribe to software channels in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8

How to install software in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 with the help of Red Hat repositories

How to install standalone RPM packages

How to compile software for RHEL yourself

How to convert between DEB packages to RPM

Applications categories on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Software Center

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Software N/A Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Register your RHEL 8

# subscription-manager register --username --password

# subscription-manager refresh

# subscription-manager attach --auto

# subscription-manager register --username --password --auto-attach

# subscription-manager list --available

# subscription-manager attach --pool=8a85f99a6901df4001690732f1015693

# subscription-manager repos --enable=*

dnf update

yum update

Software Repositories on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8

Another way to install application is by using the Software GUI. Just point and click.

Trying to play a video file prompts you to automatically install the necessary codecs

Software installation - the CLI way

dnf search

python

Python

# dnf install package_name

# dnf reinstall package_name

yum

dnf

dnf

groupinstall

# dnf grouplist

"Development Tools"

"Server"

# dnf groupinstall "Smart Card Support"

Installing Rhythmbox using dnf

# dnf groupinstall "Workstation"

With the help of dnf you can list and install software groups like RPM Development Tools or the Network Servers packages collection

Manual package installation and creation

# rpm -ivh package_name.rpm

i

v

# rpm -Uvh package_name.rpm

$ wget -c https://archives.fedoraproject.org/pub/archive/fedora/linux/updates/7/SRPMS/htop-0.7-2.fc7.src.rpm

# rpm -ivh htop-0.7-2.fc7.src.rpm

~/rpmbuild

SOURCES

SPECS

SPECS

htop.spec

rpmbuild

# dnf install rpmbuild

# rpmbuild -ba ~/rpmbuild/SPECS/htop.spec

htop

~/rpmbuild/RPMS

.spec

htop-0.7-2.el8.x86_64.rpm

# rpm -ivh htop-0.7-2.el8.x86_64.rpm

ncurses-devel

# dnf install ncurses-devel

RPM packages can be double-clicked on an installed using Software Center

git

git

# dnf install git

$ git clone git://github.com/MidnightCommander/mc.git

mc

.autogen.sh

$ cd mc && ./autogen.sh

$ ./configure && make # make install

/usr/bin/mc

Preparing to compile Midnight Commander in RHEL 8.0

DEB and TGZ to RPM conversion

alien

wget

$ wget -c https://sourceforge.net/projects/alien-pkg-convert/files/release/alien_8.95.tar.xz

WARNING

Using converted packages that were destined for other distributions that have a different filesystem hierarchy might break your system or present you with installation errors.

tar.xz

$ tar xf alien_8.95.tar.xz

# dnf install perl

# perl Makefile.PL; make; make install

$ alien --to-rpm file.deb

rpm -ivh

Conclusion

Red Hat Enterprise Linux version 8.0 has been out for some time and is available for testing purposes on RedHat's website. All you need to do to get it is create an account if you don't already have one, download the ISO and install it using your credentials. If you have previously worked with the 7.x branch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux or CentOS the installation process will be familiar to you since not much has changed.But what you have to keep in mind is that this is a commercial Linux distribution and thus you will get access not only to technical support but also commercial software, unavailable otherwise in fully open-source Linux distributions based on Red Hat Linux.After you are done with the installation part and opted for the GNOME desktop environment you'll probably want to get access to your favourite software - the applications you grew accustomed to and maybe prefer to use instead of the default ones. To access the Red Hat Enterprise Linux software repositories you will first need to register your system . One can do this via GNOME Terminal withwhereandare substituted with the login credentials you have created on the RedHat portal. And yes - these will be entered in CLI in plaintext but you only need to do this once. Useto refresh the information on your machine. And now that your system is registered you can add a subscription that matches your credentials withOptionally you can save some time and enter all of the above in a one-liner, like this:To list all available subscription pools useand then pick the one you wish to use by specifying its pool ID:Or you can just add everything to the repo list and enable every available repository by launchingTo update the repository list and get access to the latest software use eitheror. If you want to use a GUI just launch Software and enable repositories from the Software Repositories menu with the help of your mouse. Worth mentioning is that with this new release Red Hat Enterprise Linux now uses two main repositories, a different model from previous releases.One called "BaseOS" with anything concerning OS update and one called "AppStream". This means that everything you used to find in the "optional" or "extras" repositories went inside AppStream in RHEL 8.0.The easy way to install applications in RHEL 8.0 is to use the Software GUI. Once you enabled software repositories you can just browse applications and click Install to have them delivered to you.Some software packages you will be able to install when prompted, such as the GStreamer codecs needed to play video files and streams in the Videos application (also known as "Totem"). The rest will need to be installed via command line or by using the "Software" application.To search for a package using the CLI one can usewhere" could be - for example -or. Then you can look for the package you want to install and useto do so. If you want to reinstall a package useAlternatively, if you are old-fashioned, you can useinstead ofwith similar results. You can also bulk install entire package suites withby using. Usein GNOME Terminal to get a list of all the installed and available groups such asor. To install an entire existing group with all its packages and corresponding dependencies without resorting to individually installing each one you can do aThis will install everything you need to do Smart Card hardware management.If you did a minimal install of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 then you can turn it into the Workstation version withand get the GNOME desktop environment with all its default tools and utilities that get shipped with RHEL 8. All in one shot.Since RHEL 8 is fairly new you will need to get most of the software from somewhere else, since the repositories that come with RHEL 8.0 are barely populated with useful stuff. For example, you can download htop in RPM format from a Fedora or CentOS repository and install it withThein the attributes list stands for "install" and thefor "verbose", so you can see the output clearly as the package is being processed. Older packages can be upgraded withWhile you might find older RPM packages to install in your RHEL 8, if you are a purist and wish to create RPM packages for your CPU architecture and specifically for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 you can grab a source RPM and create a RPM yourself. If you wish to install htop from source, download the source package from a Fedora repository like so:and install it withThis will create adirectory containing two other directories:and. Thedirectory contains thefile that defines the version number, description of the package and other information you can modify if you wish. You can leave everything as is and now install thepackage to have something to create a RPM package with:Now all you have to do is do aand the RPM forwill be created in. If you didn't change thefile it will have a name likeso now you can install it withAs with other packages you compile and turn into a RPM, htop has some dependencies. In this case it's thepackage that is already available in the RHEL 8 repositories. You can install it withbefore you get to the compile part.Double-clicking on the RPM package in a file manager brings up GNOME Software which provides a GUI interface for installing RPM files.Another way to install software in RHEL 8 is to compile software without creating a RPM package. Although Midnight Commander is available in the Red Hat repositories we will use the latest source code as an example. We will needto download the source code so make sureis installed:Then download the latest stable Midnight Commander source code by usingThis will create afolder in your current directory. Inside it is anthat is an executable and needs to be run in order to create the configuration files:After the process has finished runPresuming all dependencies are satisfied, Midnight Commander should compile and install, the binary finally residing inIf you are lazy and feeling adventurous you can convert existing software packages destined for Debian or Slackware into RPMs by using Alien. DownloadwithExtract thearchive withYou will need Perl to compile the source so install Perl withand after that, while still root, launch this command in alien's source directory to compile and install it:Installation is fast. Now you can convert between TGZ, DEB and RPM packages. If you have a DEB file and want to convert it into a RPM you can use alien like this:It will generate a corresponding RPM package that you can install afterwards withSoftware installation in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 is fairly easy, as long as you don't have to deal with many dependencies that need manual attention. GNOME Software should do the trick if you are a desktop user. The applications are nicely grouped in categories and the "Add-ons" section has tabs for fonts, codecs, input codecs or GNOME Shell extensions.