How to install software in RHEL 8

But what you have to keep in mind is that this is a commercial Linux distribution and thus you will get access not only to technical support but also commercial software, unavailable otherwise in fully open-source Linux distributions based on Red Hat Linux.
In this tutorial you will learn:
- How to subscribe to software channels in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
- How to install software in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 with the help of Red Hat repositories
- How to install standalone RPM packages
- How to compile software for RHEL yourself
- How to convert between DEB packages to RPM
Software Requirements and Conventions Used
|Category
|Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used
|System
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
|Software
|N/A
|Other
|Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the
sudo command.
|Conventions
| # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.
Register your RHEL 8After you are done with the installation part and opted for the GNOME desktop environment you'll probably want to get access to your favourite software - the applications you grew accustomed to and maybe prefer to use instead of the default ones. To access the Red Hat Enterprise Linux software repositories you will first need to register your system. One can do this via GNOME Terminal with
where
# subscription-manager register --username
--password
and
are substituted with the login credentials you have created on the RedHat portal. And yes - these will be entered in CLI in plaintext but you only need to do this once. Use
to refresh the information on your machine. And now that your system is registered you can add a subscription that matches your credentials with
# subscription-manager refresh
Optionally you can save some time and enter all of the above in a one-liner, like this:
# subscription-manager attach --auto
To list all available subscription pools use
# subscription-manager register --username
--password --auto-attach
and then pick the one you wish to use by specifying its pool ID:
# subscription-manager list --available
Or you can just add everything to the repo list and enable every available repository by launching
# subscription-manager attach --pool=8a85f99a6901df4001690732f1015693
# subscription-manager repos --enable=*
To update the repository list and get access to the latest software use either
dnf update or
yum update. If you want to use a GUI just launch Software and enable repositories from the Software Repositories menu with the help of your mouse. Worth mentioning is that with this new release Red Hat Enterprise Linux now uses two main repositories, a different model from previous releases.
One called "BaseOS" with anything concerning OS update and one called "AppStream". This means that everything you used to find in the "optional" or "extras" repositories went inside AppStream in RHEL 8.0.
The easy way to install applications in RHEL 8.0 is to use the Software GUI. Once you enabled software repositories you can just browse applications and click Install to have them delivered to you.
Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.
Software installation - the CLI wayTo search for a package using the CLI one can use
dnf search where
" could be - for example -
python or
Python. Then you can look for the package you want to install and use
to do so. If you want to reinstall a package use
# dnf install package_name
# Alternatively, if you are old-fashioned, you can use
dnf reinstall package_name
yum instead of
dnf with similar results. You can also bulk install entire package suites with
dnf by using
groupinstall. Use
in GNOME Terminal to get a list of all the installed and available groups such as
# dnf grouplist
"Development Tools" or
"Server". To install an entire existing group with all its packages and corresponding dependencies without resorting to individually installing each one you can do a
This will install everything you need to do Smart Card hardware management.
# dnf groupinstall "Smart Card Support"
and get the GNOME desktop environment with all its default tools and utilities that get shipped with RHEL 8. All in one shot.
# dnf groupinstall "Workstation"
Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.
Manual package installation and creationSince RHEL 8 is fairly new you will need to get most of the software from somewhere else, since the repositories that come with RHEL 8.0 are barely populated with useful stuff. For example, you can download htop in RPM format from a Fedora or CentOS repository and install it with
The
# rpm -ivh package_name.rpm
i in the attributes list stands for "install" and the
v for "verbose", so you can see the output clearly as the package is being processed. Older packages can be upgraded with
While you might find older RPM packages to install in your RHEL 8, if you are a purist and wish to create RPM packages for your CPU architecture and specifically for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 you can grab a source RPM and create a RPM yourself. If you wish to install htop from source, download the source package from a Fedora repository like so:
# rpm -Uvh package_name.rpm
and install it with
$ wget -c https://archives.fedoraproject.org/pub/archive/fedora/linux/updates/7/SRPMS/htop-0.7-2.fc7.src.rpm
This will create a
# rpm -ivh htop-0.7-2.fc7.src.rpm
~/rpmbuild directory containing two other directories:
SOURCES and
SPECS. The
SPECS directory contains the
htop.spec file that defines the version number, description of the package and other information you can modify if you wish. You can leave everything as is and now install the
rpmbuild package to have something to create a RPM package with:
Now all you have to do is do a
# dnf install rpmbuild
and the RPM for
# rpmbuild -ba ~/rpmbuild/SPECS/htop.spec
htop will be created in
~/rpmbuild/RPMS. If you didn't change the
.spec file it will have a name like
htop-0.7-2.el8.x86_64.rpm so now you can install it with
# rpm -ivh htop-0.7-2.el8.x86_64.rpm
As with other packages you compile and turn into a RPM, htop has some dependencies. In this case it's the
ncurses-devel package that is already available in the RHEL 8 repositories. You can install it with
before you get to the compile part.
# dnf install ncurses-devel
Double-clicking on the RPM package in a file manager brings up GNOME Software which provides a GUI interface for installing RPM files.
git to download the source code so make sure
git is installed:
Then download the latest stable Midnight Commander source code by using
# dnf install git
This will create a
$ git clone git://github.com/MidnightCommander/mc.git
mc folder in your current directory. Inside it is an
.autogen.sh that is an executable and needs to be run in order to create the configuration files:
After the process has finished run
$ cd mc && ./autogen.sh
Presuming all dependencies are satisfied, Midnight Commander should compile and install, the binary finally residing in
$ ./configure && make
# make install
/usr/bin/mc.
Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.
DEB and TGZ to RPM conversionIf you are lazy and feeling adventurous you can convert existing software packages destined for Debian or Slackware into RPMs by using Alien. Download
alien with
wget:
$ wget -c https://sourceforge.net/projects/alien-pkg-convert/files/release/alien_8.95.tar.xz
Using converted packages that were destined for other distributions that have a different filesystem hierarchy might break your system or present you with installation errors.
tar.xz archive with
You will need Perl to compile the source so install Perl with
$ tar xf alien_8.95.tar.xz
and after that, while still root, launch this command in alien's source directory to compile and install it:
# dnf install perl
Installation is fast. Now you can convert between TGZ, DEB and RPM packages. If you have a DEB file and want to convert it into a RPM you can use alien like this:
# perl Makefile.PL; make; make install
It will generate a corresponding RPM package that you can install afterwards with
$ alien --to-rpm file.deb
rpm -ivh.