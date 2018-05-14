How to install Popcorn Time movie player on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

ObjectivePopcorn Time streams movies and TV shows from torrents directly into your screen. The objective is to install Popcorn Time movie streamer on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux.
Warning: There are multiple projects under different domain names claiming to be the "Popcorn Time" movie player on the Internet. These projects are malware clones, so avoid for all cost. The official website of the Popcorn Time movie player is
https://popcorntime.sh/.
This tutorial is available for other Ubuntu Versions:
Operating System and Software Versions
- Operating System: - Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver
- Software: - Popcorn Time 0.3.10
RequirementsPrivileged access to your Ubuntu System as root or via
sudo command is required.
DifficultyEASY
Conventions
- # - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudocommand
- $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Instructions
Install PrerequisitesLet's start by the installation of all prerequisites:
$ sudo apt update && sudo apt install libcanberra-gtk-module libgconf-2-4
Download Popcorn Time binariesIn this section we will download and extract Popcorn Time binaries into the
/opt/popcorn-time directory:
$ sudo mkdir /opt/popcorn-timeNext, download and extract popcorn-time:
FOR 32-BIT SYSTEM EXECUTE: $ sudo wget -O- https://get.popcorntime.sh/build/Popcorn-Time-0.3.10-Linux-32.tar.xz | sudo tar Jx -C /opt/popcorn-time FOR 64-BIT SYSTEM EXECUTE: $ sudo wget -O- https://get.popcorntime.sh/build/Popcorn-Time-0.3.10-Linux-64.tar.xz | sudo tar Jx -C /opt/popcorn-timeGive it some time. Depending on your internet speed the download may take some time.
Create executable linkNow, that Popcorn Time binaries are installed, we will create a symbolic link of the
/opt/popcorn-time/Popcorn-Time binary to
/usr/bin/popcorn-time. This will allow non-privileged users to start Popcorn Time via terminal without any additional configuration:
$ sudo ln -sf /opt/popcorn-time/Popcorn-Time /usr/bin/popcorn-time
Create Desktop LauncherOpen up terminal and use your favorite text editor (eg.
vim) and create the launcher shortcut. The below command uses the
vim editor to create the new
/usr/share/applications/popcorntime.desktop desktop entry:
$ sudo nano /usr/share/applications/popcorntime.desktopInsert the following content into the above created file:
[Desktop Entry] Version = 1.0 Type = Application Terminal = false Name = Popcorn Time Exec = /usr/bin/popcorn-time Icon = /opt/popcorn-time/popcorntime.png Categories = Application;Lastly, download the Popcorn Time's icon:
$ sudo wget -qO /opt/popcorn-time/popcorntime.png goo.gl/wz8ifr