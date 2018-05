How to install Popcorn Time movie player on Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Linux

Objective

https://popcorntime.sh/

16.04

Operating System and Software Versions

Operating System: - Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

- Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver Software: - Popcorn Time 0.3.10

Requirements

sudo

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Instructions

Install Prerequisites

$ sudo apt update && sudo apt install libcanberra-gtk-module libgconf-2-4

Download Popcorn Time binaries

/opt/popcorn-time

$ sudo mkdir /opt/popcorn-time

FOR 32-BIT SYSTEM EXECUTE: $ sudo wget -O- https://get.popcorntime.sh/build/Popcorn-Time-0.3.10-Linux-32.tar.xz | sudo tar Jx -C /opt/popcorn-time FOR 64-BIT SYSTEM EXECUTE: $ sudo wget -O- https://get.popcorntime.sh/build/Popcorn-Time-0.3.10-Linux-64.tar.xz | sudo tar Jx -C /opt/popcorn-time

Create executable link

/opt/popcorn-time/Popcorn-Time

/usr/bin/popcorn-time

$ sudo ln -sf /opt/popcorn-time/Popcorn-Time /usr/bin/popcorn-time

Create Desktop Launcher

vim

vim

/usr/share/applications/popcorntime.desktop

$ sudo nano /usr/share/applications/popcorntime.desktop

[Desktop Entry] Version = 1.0 Type = Application Terminal = false Name = Popcorn Time Exec = /usr/bin/popcorn-time Icon = /opt/popcorn-time/popcorntime.png Categories = Application;

$ sudo wget -qO /opt/popcorn-time/popcorntime.png goo.gl/wz8ifr

Search Activities menu to start Popcorn Time

Accept License.

Popcorn Time movie player on Ubuntu 18.04

