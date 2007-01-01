How to install Popcorn Time movie player on Debian 9 Stretch Linux

Objective

Requirements

sudo

Difficulty

Conventions

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Instructions

Download Popcorn Time binaries

/opt/popcorn-time

$ sudo mkdir /opt/popcorn-time FOR 32-BIT SYSTEM EXECUTE: $ sudo wget -qO- https://get.popcorntime.sh/build/Popcorn-Time-0.3.10-Linux-32.tar.xz | sudo tar Jx -C /opt/popcorn-time FOR 64-BIT SYSTEM EXECUTE: $ sudo wget -qO- https://get.popcorntime.sh/build/Popcorn-Time-0.3.10-Linux-64.tar.xz | sudo tar Jx -C /opt/popcorn-time

Create executable link

/opt/popcorn-time/Popcorn-Time

/usr/bin/popcorn-time

$ sudo ln -sf /opt/popcorn-time/Popcorn-Time /usr/bin/popcorn-time

Create Desktop Launcher

vim

vim

/usr/share/applications/popcorntime.desktop

$ sudo vi /usr/share/applications/popcorntime.desktop

[Desktop Entry] Version = 1.0 Type = Application Terminal = false Name = Popcorn Time Exec = /usr/bin/popcorn-time Icon = /opt/popcorn-time/popcorntime.png Categories = Application;

$ sudo wget -q -O /opt/popcorn-time/popcorntime.png https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/6/6c/Popcorn_Time_logo.png

Popcorn-time Launch

Other

$ popcorn-time

Popcorn Time streams movies and TV shows from torrents directly into your screen. The objective is to install Popcorn Time movie streamer on Debian 9 Stretch Linux.For a system wide Popcorn Time privileged access to your Debian Stretch Linux system as root or viacommand is required.EASYFrist, we need to download and extract Popcorn Time binaries intodirectory:Once the Popcorn Time binaries are in place, we will create a new symbolic link ofbinary to, which will allow non-privileged users to start Popcorn Time via terminal without any additional configuration:Depending on your Desktop Manager the following Desktop Launcher can be used to start Popcorn-Time client. Use your favorite text editor eg.and create launcher shortcut. The below command useseditor to create a newdesktop entry:Paste the following content into the above created file:Lastly, download Popcorn Time's icon:To launch popcorn time, navigate to your start menu and find the Popcorn time icon. In most cases it will be located under themenu. In case that you are not able to find Popcorn time's icon, simply launch it from the terminal by executing Popcorn time's binary directly: