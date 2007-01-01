Objective
Popcorn Time streams movies and TV shows from torrents directly into your screen. The objective is to install Popcorn Time movie streamer on Debian 9 Stretch Linux.
Requirements
For a system wide Popcorn Time privileged access to your Debian Stretch Linux system as root or via
sudo
command is required.
Difficulty
EASY
Conventions
- # - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command
- $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Instructions
Download Popcorn Time binaries
Frist, we need to download and extract Popcorn Time binaries into
/opt/popcorn-time
directory:
$ sudo mkdir /opt/popcorn-time
FOR 32-BIT SYSTEM EXECUTE:
$ sudo wget -qO- https://get.popcorntime.sh/build/Popcorn-Time-0.3.10-Linux-32.tar.xz | sudo tar Jx -C /opt/popcorn-time
FOR 64-BIT SYSTEM EXECUTE:
$ sudo wget -qO- https://get.popcorntime.sh/build/Popcorn-Time-0.3.10-Linux-64.tar.xz | sudo tar Jx -C /opt/popcorn-time
Create executable link
Once the Popcorn Time binaries are in place, we will create a new symbolic link of
/opt/popcorn-time/Popcorn-Time
binary to
/usr/bin/popcorn-time
, which will allow non-privileged users to start Popcorn Time via terminal without any additional configuration:
$ sudo ln -sf /opt/popcorn-time/Popcorn-Time /usr/bin/popcorn-time
Create Desktop Launcher
Depending on your Desktop Manager the following Desktop Launcher can be used to start Popcorn-Time client. Use your favorite text editor eg.
vim
and create launcher shortcut. The below command uses
vim
editor to create a new
/usr/share/applications/popcorntime.desktop
desktop entry:
$ sudo vi /usr/share/applications/popcorntime.desktop
Paste the following content into the above created file:
[Desktop Entry]
Version = 1.0
Type = Application
Terminal = false
Name = Popcorn Time
Exec = /usr/bin/popcorn-time
Icon = /opt/popcorn-time/popcorntime.png
Categories = Application;
Lastly, download Popcorn Time's icon:
$ sudo wget -q -O /opt/popcorn-time/popcorntime.png https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/6/6c/Popcorn_Time_logo.png
Popcorn-time Launch
To launch popcorn time, navigate to your start menu and find the Popcorn time icon. In most cases it will be located under the
Other
menu. In case that you are not able to find Popcorn time's icon, simply launch it from the terminal by executing Popcorn time's binary directly:
$ popcorn-time