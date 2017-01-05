Objective

# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

- requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of command $ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

# php --version PHP 5.4.16 (cli) (built: Nov 6 2016 00:29:02) Copyright (c) 1997-2013 The PHP Group Zend Engine v2.4.0, Copyright (c) 1998-2013 Zend Technologies

Download Remi and EPEL Repository packages

$ wget -q http://rpms.remirepo.net/enterprise/remi-release-7.rpm $ wget -q https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-7.noarch.rpm

Enable Remi and EPEL Repository

# rpm -Uvh remi-release-7.rpm epel-release-latest-7.noarch.rpm FOR PHP 7.0 EXECUTE: # yum-config-manager --enable remi-php70 FOR PHP 7.1 EXECUTE: # yum-config-manager --enable remi-php71

Install or Upgrade to PHP 7

# yum install php

yum update

# yum update

Check your current PHP version

$ php --version PHP 7.1.0 (cli) (built: Dec 1 2016 08:13:15) ( NTS ) Copyright (c) 1997-2016 The PHP Group Zend Engine v3.1.0-dev, Copyright (c) 1998-2016 Zend Technologies

The objective is to install or replace existing PHP 5 with PHP 7 on CentOS 7 Linux server. As you will see, this procedure is fairly simple when using Remi Repository.Privileged access to your CentOS Linux system either directly as root user or viacommand is required.EASYThe following guide will either upgrade your current PHP 5 to PHP 7 or will install new PHP 7 on your CentOS system. Check your current PHP version ( if applicable ):First, download Remi and EPEL Repository packages:Install both previously downloaded packages and enable Remi PHP 7 repo:Current latest PHP version from Remi repository is 7.1. Amend the above command for any other subsequent PHP releases.Whether you already have PHP 5 installed on your system or you are performing a new PHP 7 installation, the below command will cater for both:Alternatively, upgrade entire system withcommand: