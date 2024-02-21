How to Install Node.js on Ubuntu 24.04

Node.js is a powerful JavaScript runtime built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine. It allows developers to create scalable backend functionality using JavaScript, a language many are familiar with from front-end development. Installing Node.js on your Ubuntu system enables you to develop and run JavaScript applications outside the browser environment. This tutorial will guide you through three methods of installing Node.js on Ubuntu 24.04: using Ubuntu’s package manager (APT), Node Version Manager (NVM), and the official Node.js binary.

In this tutorial you will learn:

How to install Node.js using APT

How to install Node.js using NVM

How to install Node.js using the official Node.js binary

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Ubuntu 24.04 Software Node.js, NPM, NVM, wget Other Internet connection Conventions # – requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ – requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Using Ubuntu Package Manager (APT)

This method uses the APT package manager to install Node.js from the Ubuntu default repositories. It is straightforward and integrates well with your system’s package management.

Update your package index: Before installing new software, it’s a good practice to update your package index to ensure you get the latest versions available. $ sudo apt update This command synchronizes your local list of packages with the repository. Install Node.js: Install Node.js directly using APT. $ sudo apt install nodejs This command installs Node.js and any required dependencies. Verify the installation: Check the installed version of Node.js to confirm the installation was successful. $ node -v This command displays the version of Node.js that was installed, confirming the installation. Install NPM: npm (Node Package Manager) is not included in the default Node.js package from Ubuntu’s repositories. Install it separately. $ sudo apt install npm npm is essential for managing Node.js packages and dependencies.

Using Node Version Manager (NVM)

NVM allows you to install and manage multiple versions of Node.js. It’s particularly useful if you need to switch between different versions for various projects.

Install NVM: Download and run the installation script for NVM. $ wget -q -O- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvm-sh/nvm/master/install.sh | bash This command fetches and executes the install script from NVM’s GitHub repository. Source your shell: Apply changes to your current shell session. $ . ~/.bashrc $ nvm --version These commands reload your shell configuration and check the NVM version to confirm it was correctly installed. Install Node.js: Use NVM to install Node.js. $ nvm install node This command installs the latest version of Node.js. Check Node.js version: Verify the installed Node.js version. $ node -v This command shows the currently active Node.js version, confirming the installation.

Using the Official Node.js Binary

This method involves downloading the official Node.js binary from the Node.js website. It is useful if you need a specific version of Node.js that is not available in the Ubuntu repositories or via NVM.

Select Node.js version: Visit the Node.js website to select the version you wish to install. Either LTS (Long Term Support) for stability or the current version for the latest features.

Navigate to https://nodejs.org/ and choose your preferred version. Copy the download link for use in the next step. Download and extract Node.js: Create a directory for Node.js and extract the downloaded archive into it. $ sudo mkdir -p /usr/local/lib/nodejs $ wget -O- [Node.js version download link] | sudo tar xJ -C /usr/local/lib/nodejs Replace [Node.js version download link] with the actual URL you copied. This command downloads and extracts Node.js to the specified directory. Export PATH and source shell: Add Node.js to your system’s PATH and reload your shell configuration. $ echo 'export PATH=/usr/local/lib/nodejs/node-v[version]-linux-x64/bin:$PATH' >> ~/.bashrc $ . ~/.bashrc Replace [version] with the version of Node.js you installed. This step ensures the Node.js and npm executables are found by your shell. Check Node.js version: Confirm the installation by checking the Node.js version. $ node -v This command displays the version of Node.js that was installed, verifying the setup.

Conclusion

By following the steps outlined in this tutorial, you should now have Node.js successfully installed on your Ubuntu 24.04 system through one of the three methods: using APT, NVM, or the official Node.js binary. Each method has its advantages, depending on your specific needs and development environment. With Node.js installed, you’re ready to start building your JavaScript applications.

