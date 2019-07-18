How to Install Nextcloud Client on Debian 10 Buster

If you already have a Nextcloud server in place, you're going to need to set up your client devices to connect to it. Setting up the Nextcloud client on Debian is very simple, and so is setting up your folders to sync.In this tutorial you will learn:
- How to Install the Nextcloud Client
- How to Connect to the Server
- How to Set up a Folder to Sync
Software Requirements and Conventions Used
|Category
|Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used
|System
|Debian 10 Buster
|Software
|Nextcloud Client
|Other
|Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the
sudo command.
|Conventions
| # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Install the Nextcloud Client
In Debian 10 Buster, the Nextcloud client is actually available straight from the default repositoreis. You can actually install it right away with Apt, no configuration needed.
$ sudo apt install nextcloud-desktop
Virtually every graphical file manager for Linux offers Nextcloud integration via a plugin too. You can install the one for your desktop environment along with the Nextcloud desktop client.GNOME
Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.
$ sudo apt install nautilus-nextcloudPlasma
$ sudo apt install dolphin-nextcloudCinnamon
$ sudo apt install nemo-nextcloudMATE
$ sudo apt install caja-nextcloud
Connect to the Server
With your client installed, you can connect up to your server via the account you have on it. The guide is going to assume that you already have a server set up with an account. If you don't, check out our Debian 10 Nextcloud server guide.
Launch the Nextcloud client form your desktop environment's application menu. Most distributions put it under Accessories or Internet.
First, the client will ask you to enter the address of your server. This can be either a URL form a domain name that you registered or the IP address of a local machine.
Next, enter the username and password for the account you have on the server. After logging you in, the server will ask you to grant the client access to your files. Agree.
Nextcloud will then ask which folders you want to sync. By default, Nextcloud will make a new folder for itslef and sync everything to it. You can choose what you sync, and you can also choose a different folder to sync to. If you choose instead to skip the folders configuration, you can manually sync individual folders later.
When that's done, you'll arrive in the main Nextcloud window. Here, you'll see the folders that you're syncing and their current status. If you're syncing for the first time or have a ton of files on the server, it may take a long time to finally get in sync. Nextcloud is very slow with large amouts of files, even small ones, so be patient.
Conclusion
That's all there is to it. You can actually add multiple accounts on the same client, if you choose, and you can sync as many folders as you like. The folders will stay current in both locations, as long as both the client and server remain running.