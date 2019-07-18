How to Install Nextcloud Client on Debian 10 Buster

If you already have a Nextcloud server in place, you're going to need to set up your client devices to connect to it. Setting up the Nextcloud client on Debian is very simple, and so is setting up your folders to sync.

How to Install the Nextcloud Client

How to Connect to the Server

How to Set up a Folder to Sync

Nextcloud Client on Debian 10.

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Debian 10 Buster Software Nextcloud Client Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Install the Nextcloud Client

In Debian 10 Buster, the Nextcloud client is actually available straight from the default repositoreis. You can actually install it right away with Apt, no configuration needed.

$ sudo apt install nextcloud-desktop

Virtually every graphical file manager for Linux offers Nextcloud integration via a plugin too. You can install the one for your desktop environment along with the Nextcloud desktop client.

$ sudo apt install nautilus-nextcloud

$ sudo apt install dolphin-nextcloud

$ sudo apt install nemo-nextcloud

$ sudo apt install caja-nextcloud

Connect to the Server

With your client installed, you can connect up to your server via the account you have on it. The guide is going to assume that you already have a server set up with an account. If you don't, check out our Debian 10 Nextcloud server guide.

Nextcloud Client Started on Debian 10.

Launch the Nextcloud client form your desktop environment's application menu. Most distributions put it under Accessories or Internet.

Connect to Server With Nextcloud Client on Debian 10.

First, the client will ask you to enter the address of your server. This can be either a URL form a domain name that you registered or the IP address of a local machine.

Sign in to Server Nextcloud Client on Debian 10.

Next, enter the username and password for the account you have on the server. After logging you in, the server will ask you to grant the client access to your files. Agree.

Sync Folders on Nextcloud Client on Debian 10.

Nextcloud will then ask which folders you want to sync. By default, Nextcloud will make a new folder for itslef and sync everything to it. You can choose what you sync, and you can also choose a different folder to sync to. If you choose instead to skip the folders configuration, you can manually sync individual folders later.

Nextcloud Client Connected on Debian 10.

When that's done, you'll arrive in the main Nextcloud window. Here, you'll see the folders that you're syncing and their current status. If you're syncing for the first time or have a ton of files on the server, it may take a long time to finally get in sync. Nextcloud is very slow with large amouts of files, even small ones, so be patient.

Conclusion

That's all there is to it. You can actually add multiple accounts on the same client, if you choose, and you can sync as many folders as you like. The folders will stay current in both locations, as long as both the client and server remain running.