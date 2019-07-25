How to Install Netflix in Kodi on Ubuntu and Debian

With the arrival of Kodi 18 Leia also came the ability to access DRM restricted content from servies like Netflix. As of now, the Netflix add-on isn't in the official Kodi repositories, but it's easy enough to install and set up on Debian and Ubuntu, and that includes installations on the Raspberry Pi.





The Netflix add-on, and other DRM enabled add-ons like it, only work on Kodi 18 and later becasue that's the first version of Kodi to include DRM support. As a result, you're going to need to install Kodi 18 on your system before you go any further.

If you're working with a Raspberry Pi running the latest version of OSMC or LibreELEC, you already have Kodi 18, so there's no need to do anything.

At the time of writing this, every other version of Ubuntu and Debian requires an additional repository. Thankfully, both the Ubuntu Kodi PPA and the Deb-Multimedia repository are best for keeping an updated version of Kodi on either distribution.

Ubuntu

For Ubuntu, you'll just need to add the PPA to your system. It's just as straightforward as any other.

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:team-xbmc/ppa

Now, update Apt.

$ sudo apt update

Then, install Kodi.

$ sudo apt install kodi

Debian

Things aren't quite as simple on Debian, but it's still not difficult. Start by downloading the deb-multimedia release key.

$ cd ~/Downloads $ wget https://www.deb-multimedia.org/pool/main/d/deb-multimedia-keyring/deb-multimedia-keyring_2016.8.1_all.deb

Next, install the keyring package manually.

$ sudo dpkg -i deb-multimedia-keyring_2016.8.1_all.deb

Use your favorite text editor to create a file at /etc/apt/sources.list.d/multimedia.list and open it. Then, place the following line in the file. If you're using a version of Debian other than buster replace it with the version you're using.

deb http://www.deb-multimedia.org buster main non-free

Save, and exit. Update Apt, and install Kodi.

$ sudo apt update $ sudo apt install kodi

Install the Netflix Dependencies

The Netflix add-on is still in beta. The experience isn't fully polished just yet, and the add-on needs a few Python dependencies to work. They're all in your distribution's repositories, so go ahead an install them first.

$ sudo apt install build-essential python-dev python-pip python-setuptools

There's one more dependency that you'll need. This one you'll have to get from Python's Pip package manager.

$ pip install --user pycryptodomex

Once that's finished you'll be able to install the Netflix add-on repository and the add-on itself.

Enable The Netflix Repository

The Netflix add-on comes from an additional Kodi repository. You'll need to add it to your system to gain access to the add-on. The repository is easily available in a zip file from the developers, so use wget to download it someplace convenient on your computer.

$ cd ~/Downloads $ wget https://github.com/castagnait/repository.castagnait/raw/master/repository.castagnait-1.0.0.zip

Install the Netflix Add-on

It's time to open up Kodi, and get to work installing Netflix. Start Kodi on your system.

Kodi Home Screen.

Start by enabling add-ons from unknown sources. Select the gear icon at the top end of the menu on Kodi's home screen.

Kodi Settings.

Then, under the settings, choose System.

You'll find another menu down the left side of the system settings. Select Add-ons from it.

Allow Unknwon Sources on Kodi.

In the main body of that screen, locate the switch to enable add-ons from unknown sources. Once you do, back out to the home screen again.

Kodi Add-on Browser.

Back on the home screen, select Add-ons from the main menu. Then, press the box icon at the top of the Add-ons menu to get to the Add-on Browser. From from the add-on browser page, choose "Install from zip file." Locate your repository zip and open it.

Kodi Install from Repository.

With the repository installed, return to the add-on browser page. This time, choose "Install from repository." Choose the CastagnaIT repository. Then, go to "Video add-ons." Finally, install the Netflix add-on.

Netflix Add-on Page Kodi.

Return to your add-ons page, and find Netflix. It should be in the main body of the page, but you can always find it under "Video add-ons."

When you first launch Netflix, you'll be prompted to sign in to your account. Enter your email and password. Then, you'll have access to everything on your Netflix account through Kodi. Sure, the interface is different, but you can still watch everything you want without leaving Kodi.

Conclusion

Both the add-on and the repository should continue to receive updates from the developers. Eventually, this one will move into the mainstream Kodi repository. When that happens, you'll probably be notified by the add-on itself.