How to Install Lutris on Debian 10 Buster

If you plan on gaming on Debian, you're going to want Lutris. It's taken the cumbersome process of installing and playing games with Wine and automated everything to a point that makes everything nearly as easy as on Windows. Lutris is available from the developers through a Debian repository, so all you need to do is add it to your system to get started.

How to Install Wine Staging

How to Import the Repository Key

How to Add the Repository

How to Install Lutris

How to Create Your Lutris Account

How to Launch Lutris and Sign in

Lutris on Debian 10.

Software Requirements and Conventions Used

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Debian 10 Buster Software Lutris Other Privileged access to your Linux system as root or via the sudo command. Conventions # - requires given linux commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command $ - requires given linux commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Install Wine Staging

Before you install Lutris, it's highly recommended that you first install Wine Staging. The Lutris developers also develop Wine Staging, and they based Lutris around that. You absolutely can install other versions of Wine through Lutris, when it's set up, but it's best to start with Staging directly on your system first. Head over to our Wine Staging guide, and get that set up first.

SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to Linux Career NEWSLETTER and receive latest Linux news, jobs, career advice and tutorials.

Import the Repository Key

The Lutris repository uses a GPG key to verify your downloads. Start by downloading an importing that key onto your system. Use wget for the download.

$ wget https://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:/strycore/Debian_9.0/Release.key

Now, import that key with Apt.

$ sudo apt-key add Release.key

Add the Repository

Use your text editor of choice to create a repository file at /etc/apt/sources.list.d/lutris.list . Place the following line inside the file. Don't worry that the address says it's for Debian 9. That's currently the only one, and it'll work with Buster. That may update in the future, though.

Add the Lutris Repo on Debian 10.

deb http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:/strycore/Debian_9.0/ ./

Update Apt to apply the changes.

$ sudo apt update

Install Lutris

Install Lutris on Debian 10.

With the repository enabled, it's super simple to install Lutris.

$ sudo apt install lutris

Create Your Lutris Account

Lutris requires an account to track your game library. This isn't something like Steam. You don't need to provide personal information or a payment method(There's nothing to pay for). It's purely for tracking your library across devices.

Register for Lutris.

Go to the Lutris website, and click the "Register" link in the upper right corner of the page. Set up your username, password, and email address. That's all you need, and they don't spam you.

Launch Lutris and Sign in

Log in to Lutris on Debian 10.

It's time to launch Lutris. You can find it under the "Games" section on your desktop menu. In the upper left of the screen, you'll see a little person icon. That's your account icon. Click it to reveal the menu. Select Login, and enter your account info. After you do, Lutris will shift to a blank library screen, ready to start installing games.

Conclusion

You can now browse the Lutris game library and install your favorite games by clicking the "Install" links. Lutris will stay updated on your system from the repository, and new versions of Wine will be available through the runner options in Lutris when they're released.