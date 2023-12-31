KeePassXC is a free and open source application we can use to safely manage our passwords and sensitive data. It can store usernames, passwords, URLs, and even file attachments. Data is encrypted and stored locally, in a “kdbx” file: this is the ideal solution if we don’t want to store sensitive information in the cloud.

In this tutorial we learn how to install KeePassXC on Linux, as a native package or by using cross-distribution methods such as Flatpak, Snap or AppImage.

In this tutorial you will learn:

How to install KeePassXC as a native package

How to install KeePassXC as a flatpak

How to install KeePassXC as a snap package

How to download and execute the KeePassXC official AppImage

Software Requirements and Linux Command Line Conventions Category Requirements, Conventions or Software Version Used System Distribution agnostic Software flatpak or snapd if using the corresponding installation methods Other none Conventions # – requires given linux-commands to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of sudo command

$ – requires given linux-commands to be executed as a regular non-privileged user

Installing KeePassXC as a native package

KeePassXC is available as a native package in the official repositories of the most used Linux distributions. To install the application on Fedora, for example, all we have to do to, is to use the dnf package manager, and issue the following command:

$ sudo dnf install keepassxc

$ sudo apt install keepassxc

To install KeePassXC on Ubuntu, Debian (the package is included in the repositories of Debian 12 “Bookworm”, which at the moment of writing, is the “stable” release), and other Debian-based distributions, instead, we can run the following command:

On Ubuntu, as an alternative, we can install KeePassXC from the official PPA (Personal Package Archive), which usually contains a more up-to-date version of the application. To add the PPA as a software source, we can run:

$ sudo add-apt-repository -y ppa:phoerious/keepassxc

Once we added the PPA, we can synchronize the repositories, and finally, install the keepassxc package:

$ sudo apt update && sudo apt install keepassxc

KeePassXC is also available in the Archlinux “Extra” repository. To install it, we can use pacman :

$ sudo pacman -Sy keepassxc

Installing KeePassXC as a flatpak

To be able to install KeePassXC as a flatpak, we first need to install the flatpak utility. To perform the installation on Debian and Debian-based distributions, we can run:

$ sudo apt install flatpak

The “flatpak” package should be included in every standard installation of Fedora and Fedora-based distributions. To install it explicitly, however, we can run:

$ sudo dnf install flatpak

$ sudo pacman -Sy flatpak

On Archlinux, we can install the package by running:

Once we installed the flatpak utility, we must ensure the Flathub repository is available as a software source:

$ sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

In the example above we added the repository system-wide, therefore we invoked the command with “sudo”. The action can be performed also for a single user: this has the advantage of not requiring elevated privileges, and can be a viable alternative on single-user systems. To perform user-level installations, we just omit sudo, and launch the command with the --user option. To install the KeePassXC flatpak, we run:

$ sudo flatpak -y install flathub keepassxc

Installing KeePassXC as a snap package

Snap packages are an alternative to flatpacks developed by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu. Unless we are using the latter, which comes with the “snap” utility installed by default, in order to access the snap store, we must first install the “snapd” package. On Debian and Debian-based distributions, we can do it by running:

$ sudo apt install snapd

On Fedora, instead, we need to run:

$ sudo dnf install snapd

The “snapd” package is not yet available on Archlinux, but we can get it from the AUR (Arch User Repository).

Finally, to install the KeePassXC snap package, we can run:

$ sudo snap install keepassxc

Installing KeePassXC as an AppImage

The AppImage format is an alternative to flatpaks and snap packages to distribute applications, together with their dependencies, in a “universal” way. It allows developers to package their applications in a single binary file which can be executed on any Linux-based operating system. Using the KeePassXC AppImage, is very easy. All we have to do, is to download the AppImage file, either by navigating to the KeePassXC download page, or directly from the command line:

$ curl -o https://github.com/keepassxreboot/keepassxc/releases/download/2.7.6/KeePassXC-2.7.6-x86_64.AppImage

$ chmod +x KeePassXC-2.7.6-x86_64.AppImage

Once we downloaded the image, we must make it executable:

At this point, we can launch it as we would do with any other program or script:

$ ./KeePassXC-2.7.6-x86_64.AppImage

Conclusions

In this tutorial we learned how to install the KeePassXC password manager on Linux. We saw how to install the application as a native package and how to use cross-distribution installation methods such as a Flatpak or Snap. Finally, we saw how to download and execute the official KeePassXC AppImage.