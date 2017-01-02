What you will learn

Requirements

Privileged access to your Debian server

SMPP account or USB modem

A Nagios server

Privileged access to your Nagios server

Difficulty

Conventions

sudo

Setting up Kannel

Install Kannel

apt-get

# apt-get install kannel

Initial configuration

$ cd /etc/kannel/ # mv kannel.conf kannel.conf.bak # touch kannel.conf

# vi /etc/kannel/kannel.conf

# CORE group = core admin-port = 13000 admin-password = [password for kannel admin] status-password = [password to get kannel status] wdp-interface-name = "*" log-file = "/var/log/kannel/kannel.log" log-level = 0 access-log = "/var/log/kannel/access.log" smsbox-port = 13001 # SMSBOX SETUP group = smsbox bearerbox-host = 127.0.0.1 sendsms-port = 13002 log-file = "/var/log/kannel/smsbox.log" # SENDING SMS group = sendsms-user username = [username for sending sms] password = [password for sending sms]

Switch Kannel to smsbox mode

wapbox

smsbox

/etc/default/kannel

# vi /etc/default/kannel

START_WAPBOX=1

START_SMSBOX=1

#START_WAPBOX=1 START_SMSBOX=1

Create a SMSC

SMSC

Using a SMPP account

SMPP

/etc/kannel/kannel.conf

# SMSC group = smsc smsc = smpp smsc-id = smsc1 system-type = "VMA" host = xxxx.xxxx.xxxx.xxxx port = xxxx smsc-username = "username" smsc-password = "password"

Using a USB modem

wvdial

# apt-get install wvdial

wvdialconf

# wvdialconf

/etc/kannel/kannel.conf

# USB MODEM DEFINITION group = modems id = myusbmodem init-string = "ATQ0 V1 E1 S0=0 &C1 &D2 +FCLASS=0" message-storage = "SM" need-sleep = true # SMSC USING USB MODEM group = smsc smsc = at smsc-id = smsc2 my-number = [SIM card] sms-center = [sms center number] device = /dev/ttyUSB1 speed = 9600 sim-buffering = true

Restart Kannel

# service kannel restart

Useful Kannel URLs

http://kannel_server_ip_address:13002/cgi-bin/sendsms?username=username_for_sending_sms&password=password_for_sending_sms&smsc=smsc-id_to_use&to=phone_number_1 phone_number_2&text=message_content

http://kannel_server_ip_address:13000/status?password=password_for_kannel_status

http://kannel_server_ip_address:13000/status?password=password_for_kannel_admin

Integrating Kannel with Nagios

Create nagios commands for sms alert

commands.cfg

# vi /usr/local/nagios/etc/objects/commands.cfg

define command{ command_name notify-host-by-sms command_line /usr/bin/curl http://kannel_server_ip_address:13002/cgi-bin/sendsms?username=username_for_sending_sms&password=password_for_sending_sms&smsc=smsc-id_to_use&to=$CONTACTPAGER&text=$HOSTNAME$ is $HOSTSTATE$ } define command{ command_name notify-service-by-sms command_line /usr/bin/curl http://kannel_server_ip_address:13002/cgi-bin/sendsms?username=username_for_sending_sms&password=password_for_sending_sms&smsc=smsc-id_to_use&to=$CONTACTPAGER&text=$HOSTALIAS$/$SERVICEDESC$ is $SERVICESTATE$ }

Please adapt the values in the URL except $CONTACTPAGER , $HOSTNAME$ , $HOSTSTATE$ , $HOSTALIAS$ , $SERVICEDESC$ and $SERVICESTATE$

, , , , and We have used curl , so if it's not available on your system, you need to install it

# apt-get install curl

commands.cfg

# vi /usr/local/nagios/etc/objects/commands.cfg

service_notification_commands notify-service-by-sms host_notification_commands notify-host-by-sms pager [phone_number]

In this article, you will learn how to install kannel server on Debian and integrate it to a Nagios server for sms notifications. We asume that the reader already has a working Nagios server and we will focus on Kannel installation and its integration with Nagios.MEDIUM# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use ofcommand$ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged userThe installation of kannel is simply done throughcommand:After having installed kannel, we will put in place an initial configuration before going further. Let's backup the default configuration file and create ours.Now let's open the configuration fileAnd fill it with the following contentBy default Kannel works as a, but in our case we want it to function as. To do so, we will editCommentand uncommentFor Kannel to be able to send text messages, it must use a(Short Message Service Center). Thus we need to create a SMSC configuration.If we want to send sms via aaccount, then we will add the following lines toPlease adapt the configuration, using the values that your provider has given to you.If we want to send sms via a USB modem, then we need to installAfter installation, we will runto detect the USB modem and generate its suitable configuration.Now we will add these lines toWhen all the configurations are done, we need to restart Kannel:To send SMS:To check Kannel status:To open Kannel admin page:The Kannel server is ready and now we need to tell Nagios to use it for sms alert.EditAnd add this:Note:EditAnd in the contact section, add this: