What you will learnIn this article, you will learn how to install kannel server on Debian and integrate it to a Nagios server for sms notifications. We asume that the reader already has a working Nagios server and we will focus on Kannel installation and its integration with Nagios.
Requirements
- Privileged access to your Debian server
- SMPP account or USB modem
- A Nagios server
- Privileged access to your Nagios server
DifficultyMEDIUM
Conventions# - requires given command to be executed with root privileges either directly as a root user or by use of
sudo command
$ - given command to be executed as a regular non-privileged user
Setting up Kannel
Install KannelThe installation of kannel is simply done through
apt-get command:
# apt-get install kannel
Initial configurationAfter having installed kannel, we will put in place an initial configuration before going further. Let's backup the default configuration file and create ours.
$ cd /etc/kannel/ # mv kannel.conf kannel.conf.bak # touch kannel.confNow let's open the configuration file
# vi /etc/kannel/kannel.confAnd fill it with the following content
# CORE group = core admin-port = 13000 admin-password = [password for kannel admin] status-password = [password to get kannel status] wdp-interface-name = "*" log-file = "/var/log/kannel/kannel.log" log-level = 0 access-log = "/var/log/kannel/access.log" smsbox-port = 13001 # SMSBOX SETUP group = smsbox bearerbox-host = 127.0.0.1 sendsms-port = 13002 log-file = "/var/log/kannel/smsbox.log" # SENDING SMS group = sendsms-user username = [username for sending sms] password = [password for sending sms]
Switch Kannel to smsbox modeBy default Kannel works as a
wapbox, but in our case we want it to function as
smsbox.
To do so, we will edit
/etc/default/kannel
# vi /etc/default/kannelComment
START_WAPBOX=1 and uncomment
START_SMSBOX=1
#START_WAPBOX=1 START_SMSBOX=1
Create a SMSCFor Kannel to be able to send text messages, it must use a
SMSC (Short Message Service Center). Thus we need to create a SMSC configuration.
Using a SMPP accountIf we want to send sms via a
SMPP account, then we will add the following lines to
/etc/kannel/kannel.conf:
# SMSC group = smsc smsc = smpp smsc-id = smsc1 system-type = "VMA" host = xxxx.xxxx.xxxx.xxxx port = xxxx smsc-username = "username" smsc-password = "password"Please adapt the configuration, using the values that your provider has given to you.
Using a USB modemIf we want to send sms via a USB modem, then we need to install
wvdial:
# apt-get install wvdialAfter installation, we will run
wvdialconf to detect the USB modem and generate its suitable configuration.
# wvdialconfNow we will add these lines to
/etc/kannel/kannel.conf:
# USB MODEM DEFINITION group = modems id = myusbmodem init-string = "ATQ0 V1 E1 S0=0 &C1 &D2 +FCLASS=0" message-storage = "SM" need-sleep = true # SMSC USING USB MODEM group = smsc smsc = at smsc-id = smsc2 my-number = [SIM card] sms-center = [sms center number] device = /dev/ttyUSB1 speed = 9600 sim-buffering = true
Restart KannelWhen all the configurations are done, we need to restart Kannel:
# service kannel restart
Useful Kannel URLsTo send SMS:
http://kannel_server_ip_address:13002/cgi-bin/sendsms?username=username_for_sending_sms&password=password_for_sending_sms&smsc=smsc-id_to_use&to=phone_number_1 phone_number_2&text=message_contentTo check Kannel status:
http://kannel_server_ip_address:13000/status?password=password_for_kannel_statusTo open Kannel admin page:
http://kannel_server_ip_address:13000/status?password=password_for_kannel_admin
Integrating Kannel with NagiosThe Kannel server is ready and now we need to tell Nagios to use it for sms alert.
Create nagios commands for sms alertEdit
commands.cfg
# vi /usr/local/nagios/etc/objects/commands.cfgAnd add this:
define command{ command_name notify-host-by-sms command_line /usr/bin/curl http://kannel_server_ip_address:13002/cgi-bin/sendsms?username=username_for_sending_sms&password=password_for_sending_sms&smsc=smsc-id_to_use&to=$CONTACTPAGER&text=$HOSTNAME$ is $HOSTSTATE$ } define command{ command_name notify-service-by-sms command_line /usr/bin/curl http://kannel_server_ip_address:13002/cgi-bin/sendsms?username=username_for_sending_sms&password=password_for_sending_sms&smsc=smsc-id_to_use&to=$CONTACTPAGER&text=$HOSTALIAS$/$SERVICEDESC$ is $SERVICESTATE$ }Note:
-
Please adapt the values in the URL except
$CONTACTPAGER,
$HOSTNAME$,
$HOSTSTATE$,
$HOSTALIAS$,
$SERVICEDESC$and
$SERVICESTATE$
- We have used
curl, so if it's not available on your system, you need to install it
# apt-get install curl
Add notification commands to contactsEdit
commands.cfg
# vi /usr/local/nagios/etc/objects/commands.cfgAnd in the contact section, add this:
service_notification_commands notify-service-by-sms host_notification_commands notify-host-by-sms pager [phone_number]